CEDAR RAPIDS, Neb. — In 2021, Riverside went 9-2, thanks in large part to their high-octane offense that averaged over 50 points and 380 yards per game. "What helped us so much in our offense last year was our run game, especially our offensive line was super disciplined," said senior David Lozano. "With Tony [Berger] at the running back position, he really knew how to read the holes and hit them when they are there."

CEDAR RAPIDS, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO