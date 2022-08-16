Read full article on original website
foxnebraska.com
Wood River welcomes kindergarten students back to class
WOOD RIVER, NEB. — Kindergartners had their first day at Wood River Rural Schools Thursday after most students started earlier this week. Schools across the U.S. continue to face a shortage of 300,000 teachers and staff, according to the National Education Association. School districts like Wood River Rural Schools...
foxnebraska.com
Hastings Public Schools welcomes students back to class!
HASTINGS, NEB. — Reporting bullying will get easier as Hastings Public School students head back to class. Seventh and 8th grade students returned Tuesday, with all other grades starting classes Wednesday. “For a change, it feels like we’re talking about school and not about a pandemic so hopefully that...
foxnebraska.com
Program stepping up level of care for kids
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Step Up to Quality program works to provide additional training to already-licensed care providers. The program said they help take the level of care from good to great. “Step Up kind of takes you from being the good stuff to the best stuff," said Jo...
foxnebraska.com
Tri-Cities School Districts are treating the safety of students and staff as priority
KEARNEY, Neb. — With the start of the school year already here, the Tri-Cities schools are taking safety and security very seriously, from updating security plans to hiring more people to look after the students and staff. “It [safety] always has been number one, but I will even tell...
foxnebraska.com
Adams Central welcomes all grades back to school!
HASTINGS, NEB. — Students at Adams Central Public Schools made their way back into the classroom on Tuesday. We caught up with Superintendent Shawn Scott about the latest changes both students and parents can expect to see on the first day.
foxnebraska.com
CCC honored for taking on workforce challenges but college faces same struggles
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Hit by the same workforce challenges they're trying to address – Central Community College kicks off the school year with strong enrollment while trying to fill their own staffing needs. “We are faced with same challenges may of our industry partners are,” said Dr....
foxnebraska.com
Hastings High ready for season
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings Tigers are ready for the start of the 2021-22 football season. After finishing the season 2-2, this years team feels like if they clean up the little things they'll be right there. "We just need to come with more focus and prepared. I feel...
foxnebraska.com
Big Red Rundown: Frost names Thompson starting quarterback
KEARNEY. Neb. — Nebraska has named their starter. Appearing on his weekly radio show Huskers Sports Radio Head coach Scott Frost said on Thursday’s show Casey Thompson will start in Ireland. “Casey is going to be the guy. But we’ve had a lot of guys playing well at...
foxnebraska.com
Quick Bites: Loaded Sweet Potato Toast
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George shares an easy recipe that's perfect for the lunch box!. 1. Cut sweet potato lengthwise into 1/4-in. slices with a sharp knife. 2. Toast sweet potato slices in a traditional toaster on high setting until light brown. 3. Top with desired toppings.
foxnebraska.com
Java Junction, police searching for those responsible for break-ins
KEARNEY, Neb. — Java Junction in Kearney has experienced multiple break-ins over the last month, and they're asking for help identifying the culprit. The man pictured approached the coffee shop on the corner of N Ave and 27th Street in Kearney late on Sunday night and ripped the surveillance camera from the big yellow caboose.
foxnebraska.com
Big Red Rundown: Nebraska defense prepping for Northwestern
KEARNEY. Neb. — Nebraska is turning focusing on Dublin, Ireland where they’ll take on their week one opponent Northwestern. The Huskers are filling out their depth chart on the defensive side of the ball and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander says there is a lot of depth especially at the nickel position.
foxnebraska.com
Adams Central gearing up for week one
HASTINGS, Neb. — Adams Central head football coach Shawn Mulligan has been coaching for over two decades and says starting a season is the same. “The butterflies in the stomach never go away. They go away real quick when the game gets started but leading up to it, it’s the same,” said Mulligan.
foxnebraska.com
Police: Social media post about area serial killer is fake
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A social media post making the rounds, claiming that a serial killer is in the area has turned out to be fake. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, the post claims there is a serial killer or kidnapper in the area. It has been...
foxnebraska.com
Riverside's offense charged up for another winning season
CEDAR RAPIDS, Neb. — In 2021, Riverside went 9-2, thanks in large part to their high-octane offense that averaged over 50 points and 380 yards per game. "What helped us so much in our offense last year was our run game, especially our offensive line was super disciplined," said senior David Lozano. "With Tony [Berger] at the running back position, he really knew how to read the holes and hit them when they are there."
foxnebraska.com
GI crash between semi, motorcycle leaves Missouri man with serious burn injuries
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A motorcycle driver suffered severe burns following a crash between a motorcycle and a semi Saturday night in Grand Island. Capt. Dean Elliott said officers were called shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday to the crash at Highway 34 and South Locust Street. Elliott said the semi-trailer, driven by Abiweli Warsame, of Schuyler, was turning south on South Locust Street from Highway 34 when a 2001 Yahama motorcycle, driven by Dennis Eagon, 68, of Pittsburg, Missouri, rear-ended it and caught on fire.
foxnebraska.com
Front door wide open, 2 small children wet, left home alone with bathtub water running
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — An anonymous 911 call led deputies to a woman who didn't think much about leaving two children — only one old enough to walk — not just home alone but in an extremely dangerous situation. A Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy...
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island Police investigating burglary at pizza shop
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating a burglary at a pizza shop that occurred overnight Monday. Just before 8:30 a.m., the owners of Wave Pizza Company, 107 N. Walnut St., reported someone gained entry to the business and stole $1,500. Capt. Jim Duering said the suspect popped open a window in the beer garden area to gain access to the building.
