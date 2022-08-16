ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

How a Tennessee law could limit students from classroom books as teachers scramble to catalog each one

A new state law means that some schoolchildren in Tennessee may start the year unable to read many of the books available in their own classrooms. The law requires all public schools in Tennessee to post a list of materials available in their libraries. But the rule also applies to classroom libraries, which not all districts initially realized, and many teachers have not yet taken inventory.
Four Proposed Amendments to the Tennessee Constitution Will be on the Nov. 8 Ballot

Tennessee voters can cast a ballot for or against four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election ballot. “Tennessee voters need to be aware of the proposed Constitutional amendments on the ballot,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Voters can view the exact ballot language on our website in order to be prepared to make informed voting decisions.”
News 2 Food 2 Families School Food Drive

Elementary, middle, and high school students will be collecting canned goods and other non-perishable food again this year, competing to see who can collect the most. The food drive starts on Wednesday, August 24th, and ends on Monday, October 31st. Rising food and fuel prices combined with record inflation is...
Exreme heat projected for Nashville in coming decades

Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsNashville has been especially sweltering this summer, but a new report found conditions will get progressively worse in the years to come.The study found Music City and some of Middle Tennessee are part of an emerging "extreme heat belt," where the heat index could reach 125°F on at least one day a year by 2053.Driving the news: The findings come from a hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events...
TVA forecasts lower electricity bills for Tennessee in the coming months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After scorching heat, record electric consumption, and volatile natural gas prices have increased power bills across the nation this summer, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is predicting that electric bills will come down in price as the weather cools. TVA says consumers should start seeing...
VIDEO: Good Samaritan reunites with Tennessee couple he saved from fiery crash

An emotional reunion Tuesday between a good Samaritan and the couple he saved from a burning car. VIDEO: Good Samaritan reunites with Tennessee couple …. Local owners dominate downtown Nashville businesses. Newsmaker: Tee it Up with the Heart of Hearing. Home flipping report on Nashville area. Murfreesboro amphitheater project advances.
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Insulin Price Caps

Southern Christian Coalition expresses disappointment in votes of Senators Blackburn, Hagerty on bill limiting insulin costs. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition applauded President Biden's signing of the "Inflation Reduction Act" while also lamenting the removal from the bill of a measure that would have capped the price of lifesaving insulin at $35/month.
