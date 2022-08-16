Motorcyclist seriously injured, airlifted to hospital after crash in Park Township

PARK TWP. — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital after a crash Tuesday, Aug. 16, in Park Township.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a motorcycle vs. van accident near Ottawa Beach Road and Forest Hills Drive shortly before 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, responders learned the motorcycle, driven by a 64-year-old Hudsonville man, was traveling east on Ottawa Beach Road when a transit van, driven by a 34-year-old West Olive man, failed to yield. The van turned left in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, who deputies said wore a helmet, was airlifted to Spectrum Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the van was uninjured. The incident remains under investigation by OCSO.