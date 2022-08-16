Read full article on original website
JeffCo Discussion on World Games Deficit Delayed; Activist Says Games Should File Bankruptcy
The Jefferson County Commission on Tuesday delayed discussion and possible action regarding a reported $14 million deficit in the operations of The World Games 2022. Commissioner Joe Knight, the commission’s finance committee chairman and liaison to The World Games, said the commission has been asked for an additional $4 million to address the shortfall.
Topgolf in Mobile: $22 million project, 60 hitting bays, 150 jobs and $2.5 million in economic incentives
Mobile is poised to land a $22 million Topgolf entertainment complex that will bring in approximately 150 full- and part-time jobs, according to a project agreement that is expected to be voted in the next two weeks. The project will include 60 hitting bays housed in a multi-story building on...
City and county officials speak on ways to recoup loss from World Games
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A $14 million deficit from World Games remains as CEO Nick Sellers says vendors, venues and performers have not been paid for their services. Councilor Darrell O’Quinn told us Tuesday night the council can pull $5 million from the city’s $180 million reserve. Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight said it is […]
Why this San Francisco company is moving to Birmingham—meet Kaya Care
San Fransisco based Kaya Care Inc.(Kaya), a company that connects employees together to help build inclusivity and supportive mental health in the workplace, is moving to Birmingham after Alabama Futures Fund recently placed an investment in the company. Keep reading to learn more about the company and the reasons behind the move.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Is it safe?’ Rising crime, perception could drive business away from Birmingham, experts warn
As Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and others sound the alarm about violence in the city, local experts say crime and the perception of crime may not only be affecting Birmingham’s present, but also its future. Karla Khodanian, chief Communications & Development officer for the Birmingham Business Alliance said most...
West End redevelopment plan in Birmingham could lead to mixed-use development
A part of Birmingham’s West End area near Princeton Hospital could look a lot different after action this week by the Birmingham City Council. City leaders unanimously approved an amendment to the Arlington-West End Urban Renewal Plan, adding 27 acres of property, including the former Larkway Gardens Apartment site and surrounding properties.
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
7 Things You Should Know About City Walk BHAM
The tagline for City Walk BHAM isn’t meant to be a cute catchphrase. “Where Birmingham Connects” is a bold and clear declaration of the mission of this 31-acre public space. And the exciting destination, which many Birmingham residents got to enjoy during The World Games, is open and ready to welcome you for a visit!
Jefferson County District Attorney, business owner provide hand sanitizer for BCS students
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr and Jay Williams, owner of J-Wings, provided hand sanitizer for all Birmingham City Schools students Thursday. The school district said the sanitizer was provided through the Helping Family Initiative in the DA's Office. Carr and Williams said they want...
Alabama’s first aerospace and aviation high school opens in Bessemer
Tia Wilson didn’t want to waste any time getting her 14-year-old into a school to help him fulfill his dream of becoming an astronaut, so she did research to find a good fit for her son, Daniel. She found two schools: One was in Dallas, Texas, and the other was in Bessemer, Alabama—the Alabama Aerospace & Aviation High School (AAHS).
Taco Bell testing new Crispy Melt Taco in Birmingham, surrounding areas
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Taco Bell announced today that it will be testing the Crispy Melt Taco made with plant-based protein in Birmingham, Ala for a limited time. The Crispy Melt Taco is made with a freshly fried daily white corn shell tortilla, layers of a melty blend of shredded cheddar, mozzarella, and Monterey pepper jack cheeses, and warm nacho cheese sauce. The taco features your choice of protein, including a brand-new, boldly seasoned plant-based protein – a soy and pea protein proprietary blend, inspired by classic Taco Bell flavors. If preferred, customers can opt for the taco to be made with real seasoned beef. The taco is then topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and reduced-fat sour cream.
Jefferson County Commission incentivizing businesses to come to central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may see more families moving to Jefferson County in the years ahead. That’s because the Jefferson County Commission is working to bring businesses and jobs to the county. All in an effort to grow the community’s population and bottom line. They are utilizing...
Birmingham names new director of Sloss Furnaces
The City of Birmingham has named David Arias as the new executive director of Sloss Furnaces, a National Historic Landmark that became a museum in 1983 to provide visitors insight into Birmingham’s industrial past. “David’s track record of servant leadership and fiscal innovation will help take Sloss Furnaces into...
Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama economists provide primer about inflation and what’s behind rising prices
“Inflation“ is one of the most commonly heard terms right now, but many people are unfamiliar with what it means. While most Americans are feeling the effect of prices going up at the store or the gas pump, few have an understanding about what causes inflation, what to expect or how to gauge the future.
Bessemer mayor faces challengers on Tuesday
Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley is facing three challengers in the upcoming municipal election on Tuesday, Aug. 23. State Rep. Louise Alexander, a Bessemer flower shop owner and former member of the Bessemer City Council who ran unsuccessfully for state senate district 19 in the May 24 primary, is one of the three challengers.
Why Lunch at Your Local Meat 'N' Three Is Always Worth the Long Line
The last time I had worked this hard for a meal of baked chicken, I was helping my Uncle John dig a well. But this current venture seemed like such a good idea, at first. "Want to go to Johnny's Restaurant?" my friend Jake Reiss asked me one day. Visions...
The Family Feud Between Attorneys Is Growing Deeper
Following a Protection From Abuse and Restraining order filed against Cullman Attorney Kimberly Drake by Jefferson County Attorney Stewart Springer, Attorney Thomas Drake, Kimberly’s husband, filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Springer in the amount of $50,000,000 for her damages and injuries; plus punitive damages. Drake filed the complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Case number 01-CV-2022-902445.00.
5 Black-owned event venues to host your next celebration
Whether you’re celebrating a momentous occasion or simply want to throw an unforgettable event, we’re sharing five Black-owned event venues that’ll help you host the event of your dreams. 1. Avenue D Events. Avenue D is one of the newest Black-owned event venues on the block. From...
Planning a career change? Birmingham mom shares why she chose real estate
Looking to make a career change? Working in real estate is a flexible career option that allows you to set your own schedule, choose where and when you’d like to work and helps you to meet new, exciting people in The Magic City. We spoke with Kristi Logan—a local...
Metro Roundup: Trussville denies Glendale Farms development
The long-discussed Glendale Farms Preserve development in Trussville has been denied. The Trussville City Council on Aug. 9 denied the development by a 3-1 vote. Councilmembers Perry Cook, Jaime Melton Anderson and Ben Short voted against the development. Alan Taylor was the lone yes vote. Lisa Bright recused herself from the vote.
