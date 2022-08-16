ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

JeffCo Discussion on World Games Deficit Delayed; Activist Says Games Should File Bankruptcy

The Jefferson County Commission on Tuesday delayed discussion and possible action regarding a reported $14 million deficit in the operations of The World Games 2022. Commissioner Joe Knight, the commission’s finance committee chairman and liaison to The World Games, said the commission has been asked for an additional $4 million to address the shortfall.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

City and county officials speak on ways to recoup loss from World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A $14 million deficit from World Games remains as CEO Nick Sellers says vendors, venues and performers have not been paid for their services. Councilor Darrell O’Quinn told us Tuesday night the council can pull $5 million from the city’s $180 million reserve. Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight said it is […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Why this San Francisco company is moving to Birmingham—meet Kaya Care

San Fransisco based Kaya Care Inc.(Kaya), a company that connects employees together to help build inclusivity and supportive mental health in the workplace, is moving to Birmingham after Alabama Futures Fund recently placed an investment in the company. Keep reading to learn more about the company and the reasons behind the move.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out

When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
ALABAMA STATE
styleblueprint.com

7 Things You Should Know About City Walk BHAM

The tagline for City Walk BHAM isn’t meant to be a cute catchphrase. “Where Birmingham Connects” is a bold and clear declaration of the mission of this 31-acre public space. And the exciting destination, which many Birmingham residents got to enjoy during The World Games, is open and ready to welcome you for a visit!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s first aerospace and aviation high school opens in Bessemer

Tia Wilson didn’t want to waste any time getting her 14-year-old into a school to help him fulfill his dream of becoming an astronaut, so she did research to find a good fit for her son, Daniel. She found two schools: One was in Dallas, Texas, and the other was in Bessemer, Alabama—the Alabama Aerospace & Aviation High School (AAHS).
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Taco Bell testing new Crispy Melt Taco in Birmingham, surrounding areas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Taco Bell announced today that it will be testing the Crispy Melt Taco made with plant-based protein in Birmingham, Ala for a limited time. The Crispy Melt Taco is made with a freshly fried daily white corn shell tortilla, layers of a melty blend of shredded cheddar, mozzarella, and Monterey pepper jack cheeses, and warm nacho cheese sauce. The taco features your choice of protein, including a brand-new, boldly seasoned plant-based protein – a soy and pea protein proprietary blend, inspired by classic Taco Bell flavors. If preferred, customers can opt for the taco to be made with real seasoned beef. The taco is then topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and reduced-fat sour cream.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham names new director of Sloss Furnaces

The City of Birmingham has named David Arias as the new executive director of Sloss Furnaces, a National Historic Landmark that became a museum in 1983 to provide visitors insight into Birmingham’s industrial past. “David’s track record of servant leadership and fiscal innovation will help take Sloss Furnaces into...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Bessemer mayor faces challengers on Tuesday

Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley is facing three challengers in the upcoming municipal election on Tuesday, Aug. 23. State Rep. Louise Alexander, a Bessemer flower shop owner and former member of the Bessemer City Council who ran unsuccessfully for state senate district 19 in the May 24 primary, is one of the three challengers.
BESSEMER, AL
Cullman Daily News

The Family Feud Between Attorneys Is Growing Deeper

Following a Protection From Abuse and Restraining order filed against Cullman Attorney Kimberly Drake by Jefferson County Attorney Stewart Springer, Attorney Thomas Drake, Kimberly’s husband, filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Springer in the amount of $50,000,000 for her damages and injuries; plus punitive damages. Drake filed the complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Case number 01-CV-2022-902445.00.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

5 Black-owned event venues to host your next celebration

Whether you’re celebrating a momentous occasion or simply want to throw an unforgettable event, we’re sharing five Black-owned event venues that’ll help you host the event of your dreams. 1. Avenue D Events. Avenue D is one of the newest Black-owned event venues on the block. From...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Metro Roundup: Trussville denies Glendale Farms development

The long-discussed Glendale Farms Preserve development in Trussville has been denied. The Trussville City Council on Aug. 9 denied the development by a 3-1 vote. Councilmembers Perry Cook, Jaime Melton Anderson and Ben Short voted against the development. Alan Taylor was the lone yes vote. Lisa Bright recused herself from the vote.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
