ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Beloit, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

Last days for stateline area pools

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kids are headed back-to-school which means its also time for area pools to close for the season. Here’s a list of final swimming days for some of the pools and water parks in the stateline:. August 14 - Alpine Pool in Rockford. August 21 -...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

IHSA State Football, Basketball championships coming to The Stateline CW

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Weigel Broadcasting, the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) and its digital broadcast partner the NFHS Network have joined together on a new multi-year partnership for IHSA State Final Football and Basketball broadcasts. Weigel Broadcasting Co. is a Chicago-based media company. Broadcasts will air on Weigel’s Chicago...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Beloit, IL
Sports
City
South Beloit, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
WIFR

15th and Chris endures amidst Rockford street closures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - James Purifoy owns 15th and Chris burger joint. He says businesses in the area are already hurting from the pandemic and previous road construction on Christina street. Now they must deal with another road project that he believes could hinder their success. The business shut down on Monday, when it was announced 15th avenue would be closed until mid-November due to construction. Purifoy says his business still hasn’t fully recovered since COVID-19 hit.
WIFR

Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sobos
Q985

Illinois City Is ‘Sick And Tired’ Of ATVs, Makes Major Law Changes

One city in Illinois has had it with ATVs in their area. It's not that they're done with dealing with all of them, it's more of what has been described as "nuisance ATVs." Any motorized off-highway device 50 inches or less in width, having a manufacturer’s dry weight of 900 lbs. or less, traveling on three or more low pressure tires, designed with a seat or sadly for operator use, and handle-bars or steering wheel for control.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford man charged with grooming a minor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 35-year-old Rockford man was arrested Tuesday for reportedly having inappropriate contact with a minor. Daniel Garcia faces one count of grooming. Rockford police received a report on June 24 of an adult male using the internet to inappropriately contact a child under the age of 13.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman arrested for shots fired

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Sunday after reports of shots being fired. Officers responded to a resident in the 1300 block of Seminary Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. A loaded handgun in a common area of the multi-family residence was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WIFR

Car strikes two pedestrians in Rockford, police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department said two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday, after they were hit by a car just before 6:30 p.m. Authorities said Morgan and South Winnebago Streets are closed for the investigation. They ask drivers traveling near the area to find an alternate route.
ROCKFORD, IL
100fmrockford.com

Tom & Jerry’s to open fourth Rockford-area restaurant, first in Loves Park

LOVES PARK — Tom & Jerry’s is bringing its gyros, Italian beef sandwiches, Angus beef cheeseburgers and other favorites to a new location on Riverside Boulevard. The local fast-dining chain plans to break ground at 7170 E. Riverside Blvd. next month with a goal of opening in December, said Bob Grottke, owner of Tom & Jerry’s. It is the restaurant chain’s fourth location.
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Northern Lights possibly visible in Rockford Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Northern Lights could possibly be seen in the Rockford area Wednesday night. Clouds will continue to decrease in the evening as geomagnetic storm levels increase, according to the National Weather Service. The Kp index, a scale used to characterize the magnitude of geomagnetic disturbances, will be at its maximum between 10 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Mix of Sun and Clouds Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Slight chance for a few passing sprinkles this afternoon with highs in the low 80′s. Low 80′s again tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds. Chances for showers and thunderstorms increase for the weekend with highs in the middle to upper 70′s. Dry next week!
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

3 arrested for public indecency by Winnebago Co. deputies

(WIFR) - Complaints of suspicious activity in area forest preserves prompted an undercover investigation which resulted in three arrests this week. Thomas S. Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Ill., Richard D. Wince, 67, of Kirkland, Ill. and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford all face public indecency charges. The investigation was...
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy