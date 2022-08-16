ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

SLCSO: Man found dead near Fort Pierce Central likely killed by self-inflicted gunshot

By Mauricio La Plante, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 2 days ago
FORT PIERCE — Two students found a dead man on a field behind Fort Pierce Central High School Tuesday, said Sheriff Ken Mascara.

Around noon, two Fort Pierce Central students saw the man near the campus, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"The students immediately called 911 and deputies arrived, as well as school security and they found a deceased male," Mascara said. "Everything appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Mascara said the deceased was identified as an 83-year-old man. The sheriff did not disclose the man's name or residence, but said he was able to walk to the school before his death.

The man was found dead under a tree on the field behind the Fort Pierce Central campus that is part of the school's property, Mascara said.

The man was outside the fencing of one of the fields, said Lydia Martin a spokesperson for St. Lucie County school districts.

Mascara said the death had nothing to do with Fort Pierce Central and the man had no relation to the school.

Victim's advocates were at the scene of the death if needed for the students who discovered the body. Parents were notified around 1 p.m. there was increased deputy presence at the school and there was no threat to students, Martin said.

Martin said she had no information on the age or grade of the students who found the man. The school district had counseling resources available if the students needed it, she said.

"We always have counseling service available," Martin said. "If they need that it's always available to our students."

