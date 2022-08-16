Read full article on original website
Tracking late afternoon storms Friday
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable with lows in the lower 60s. TOMORROW: Increasing clouds and warm with highs in the mid-80s. Showers and storms return by late afternoon or early evening and could bring isolated gusty winds. EXTENDED: After another beautiful day, we drop back into the lower 60s with...
Slight Warming Trend, Rain Possible Saturday
We will see warmer temperatures returning by tomorrow and for part of the weekend. However a few showers and storms are possible as well. It will be mild tonight though. High temperatures near 90 tomorrow afternoon. Then we see the chance for rain picking up from Friday night through Sunday...
Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 08-18-22
There may be some fog in few spots this morning due to the heavy rain from Wednesday. The fog should clear quickly this morning and we will see Sunshine with a high of 85, which is a few degrees below average. The midler air despite full sunshine is due to that cooler easterly surface flow on the back side of the Eastern states ridge of high pressure. Skies should remain mostly clear tonight which will allow temperatures to drop to the lower and middle 60s. A south wind will start to pick up by Friday, with a few clouds increasing late in the day. There will be another boundary that pushes into the area for the weekend. That will bring us a chance for showers and a few storms on Saturday and Sunday. Computer models are still having trouble resolving this weekend’s weather in the Midwest, so there is still some uncertainty as to how the next storm system will evolve. However, at this time it appears that the best chance for seeing a couple showers and thunderstorms will be later Saturday night into Sunday. High temperatures will only be in the low to mid 80s due to increasing clouds in association with the weekend system.
Drought Conditions Continue Across The Four States
Drought conditions across the Four States area still show many locations in extreme levels. Little improvement has been made with the recent rainfall across Southwest Missouri but more rain chances by the weekend provide another relief opportunity across the area. Counties that did see a reduction in extreme drought to a severe level of drought were Barry, Newton, and Mcdonald counties and locations already under a severe level of drought remained unchanged. Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma are experiencing much more extreme drought than that of Southwest Missouri but the northern portions of the Four States have less drought conditions especially near Nevada and Fort Scott.
Solar storm: Where the auroras are visible in Missouri
Will you be able to see the aurora borealis from St. Louis tonight? It depends where you are and where you look.
Fall festival season has begun in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fall festival season has arrived in southwestern Missouri. Those looking to bring in and celebrate Autumn have ample opportunities to do so in the area. Though these events are some of the most popular in the area, they’re by no means the only ones in the area. If you have a […]
Good Chance Northern Lights Visible Over Missouri & Illinois
I'm always hesitant to share forecasts for the northern lights being visible over our area, because it rarely happens. However, based on a new forecast, it appears there is a very good chance you'll be able to see the aurora borealis over northern parts of Missouri and over half of Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky
Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts
Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
Southern Missouri cattlemen give their input on a “tough year for farmers”
Southern Missouri — It’s been a difficult year for farmers. An unseasonably wet spring followed by a serious drought during the summer has forced many farmers, and especially cattlemen, to make tough decisions about culling their herd. Keith Baxter is a cattleman in Rogersville, Mo. he’s dealt with...
2024 solar eclipse expected to be big business in Twin Lakes Area
(Path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse) An event that is just under two years away is already drawing interest from officials in the Twin Lakes Area. A solar eclipse will occur April 8, 2024 and the path of totality, or where the moon completely covers the sun meaning nearly total darkness, includes a big area of north central Arkansas and a part of southern Missouri. All of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Stone and Searcy counties in Arkansas and Howell County in Missouri are in the path of totality. Most of Marion and parts of Boone and Newton counties in Arkansas and about half of Ozark and a small part of Douglas counties in Missouri are in the path.
Buc-ee’s announces store in Missouri, will expand West in 2024
Buc-ee’s, the Texas-based convenience-store and truck-stop chain known for its massive stores and array of food options, will break ground on its new travel center in Springfield, Missouri, — its first in the state — on Aug. 23. Since expanding outside of Texas in 2019, Buc-ee's has...
This Very Popular Gas Station Chain is Finally Coming to Missouri
If you are a purveyor of gas station chains, you'll know this beaver mascot from miles away. If that thought gets you excited, you'll be glad to know that this very popular gas station chain is officially coming to Missouri. I saw multiple outlets including the Riverfront Times and Fox...
Missouri man injured in semi-motorcycle crash in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Missouri man is in critical condition following a two-vehicle accident Saturday evening in Grand Island. It happened around 5:25 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 34 and South Locust. According to Grand Island Police, a semi truck and trailer were traveling westbound on Hwy...
Missouri State Fair Officials announce Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen
Hadley Coats, son of Shawn and Nichole Coats, is the exhibitor of the 2022 Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen at the Missouri State Fair. Hadley is from Braymer and is a member of the Braymer FFA chapter. Hadley’s prize-winning rabbits weighed an average of 4.7 pounds. The Reserve Grand...
Comedian Chad Thornsberry draws laughs from living in rural Missouri (LISTEN)
Instead of listening to music or a podcast one afternoon while I was finishing up work, I decided to try comedy and hopped on YouTube and found Chad Thornsberry on the Dry Bar Comedy channel. After a few minutes of chuckling along, I soon found myself setting work aside and watching the final half of his set and laughing hysterically. An added bonus, Chad joked about his experiences while growing up and living in Missouri. What a perfect segment for Show Me Today. Chad is performing for some teachers at a school event tonight in Conway, Missouri and later in October will be in Jefferson City. Get to know Chad and hear some of his bits in this two-part segment.
Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Tuesday afternoon to a head-on crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Three people were hurt in the crash on Route TT near Shawnee View Drive around 2:50 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Gary W. Cleek, 65, of Eldon, was driving a pickup truck The post Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri State Fair Truck & Tractor Pull Canceled
The 2022 Missouri State Fair Truck & Tractor Pull scheduled for today has been canceled. All requests for refunds must be made within 30 days of the canceled event, the Fair noted.
PHOTOS: Hot Summer Nights Sizzles With Rat Rods And Hot Rods!
It was another great Hot Summer Nights on the Lake of the Ozarks Strip last weekend! This classic car cruise featured rat rods and hot rods this weekend and saw a great turnout and GREAT classic cars!. (photos by Lake Shots Photography -- to buy high-res photos of you or...
Missouri Department of Conservation plans major invasive fish removal project for lower Grand River
The Missouri Department of Conservation plans to remove invasive Asian carp from the lower Grand River in a project to serve research and fisheries management. From Sept. 12-16, MDC will close to boaters the Brunswick Access and the final eight miles of the river before it flows into the Missouri River. Crews will net and remove the carp working with a commercial fisherman and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The fish will be utilized as commercial food, feed, and bait products. Anglers will benefit because desired native fish from buffalo and paddlefish to flathead and channel catfish will have less competition for food and space.
