Election set for Daphne Special Tax District
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — An August 30 election date has been set for residents of the Daphne High School feeder pattern to consider approving a special 3 Mil increase to property taxes. The tax, should it pass, would benefit Daphne High School, Belforest Elementary, Daphne East Elementary, Daphne Elementary,...
Fairhope leaders discuss how much to spend on leaky municipal complex roof
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope city leaders are debating how much money should be spent on the leaky Fairhope Municipal Complex roof. At a work session this month, Public Works Director Richard Johnson said leaks are an issue that need to be addressed. "There's got to at least be...
Popular Daphne restaurants padlocked, ordered closed
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — A pair of popular restaurants along Main Street in Daphne have been padlocked and ordered closed by the Baldwin County Commission. Cousin Vinny’s and Guido’s restaurants were shut down after failing to pay more than $30,000 in sales taxes. Court records show Conlon...
Period of rapid growth underway for West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — West Mobile is feeling the positive impact of growth as new stores, restaurants, and neighbors continue to pop up across the area. "We experienced one of the largest growth in the West Mobile Southwest Mobile County area that we had ever seen," said County Commissioner Randal Duiett.
One dead in Bay Minette following officer involved shooting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit, an investigation is underway regarding an officer involved shooting in Bay Minette. On Saturday, at approximately 10:25 a.m., an officer with the Bay Minette Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Lower Street near the Douglasville Community.
Robertsdale suspect gassed out of home after releasing children in 3-day standoff: BCSO
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: On Sunday, Robertsdale Police responded to a domestic violence case with an armed suspect. 30-year-old James Weeks was holed up in a house, refusing to release his two young children while police and sheriff deputies negotiated with him. Police, Sheriff Deputies and SWAT team...
Road Improvements underway for the Foley Beach Express
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Some good news for people who drive along the Foley Beach Express. Changes are coming to make the road safer...but we'll need to get through tourism season before construction begins. The Alabama Department of Transportation says these are much needed improvements. The resurfacing, widening project...
Mobile mirrors nationwide decrease in COVID cases
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the World Health Organization, the nation saw 940,000 cases of COVID-19 over the span of a week in January. As of August 15th, our weekly increase tops out at just over 400,000--suggesting a positive trend that health officials hope we maintain. “In Mobile...
American Legion kicks off 16th annual Legacy Scholarship Run
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Leadership with the American Legion, the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, and others held opening ceremonies to send hundreds of motorcyclists on a 1200 mile journey to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The trip is designed to help bring awareness to the well being of our veterans and...
Salute to our Veterans: Capt. Richard Anderson
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor Captain Richard Anderson who serves in the U.S. Air Force. He is the 505th Command and Control Wing’s Company Grade officer of the year for 2021. He is based at Hurlburt Field.
MPD: Mobile man shot and killed by ex-girlfriend
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A man was pronounced dead this weekend in Mobile after he was allegedly shot by his ex-girlfriend. According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to reports Saturday night of a domestic altercation involving a shooting on Scottsdale Court. Upon arrival, police say they discovered...
Mobile, Baldwin County HS football referee shortage, AHSAA seeking new recruits
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama High School Athletics Association is seeking new football officials as a national referee shortage has made its way to the state. The first high school football game of the 2022 season kicked off Thursday night as the St. Michael Cardinals took on the Gulf Shores Dolphins.
Mosquito spray could be killing monarch butterflies
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Monarch butterflies are major pollinators- an essential service that allows our ecosystems to survive, but the beautiful insects are endangered. Researchers say the number of monarchs has dropped more than 95% since the 1980s. Monarch's face the threat of extinction due to things like habitat destruction and climate change and what many find to be a service that gets rid of pesky mosquitos, is hurting major pollinators like monarchs and bees.
South Alabama Football announces kick times for home games
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Five of South Alabama football’s six kickoff times this fall will our in the late afternoon or early evening as announced by the program on Friday. The Jags’ contests at Hancock Whitney Stadium against Nicholls (9/3), ULM (10/15) and Texas State (11/12) will kick at 4 p.m. South’s September 24 game versus Louisiana Tech is set for a 6 pm. start, while “The Battle for the Belt” against Troy (10/20) is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start.
Game Recap 2022: Saraland. vs. Daphne
Friday Night Rivals kicked off the 2022 season across the bay, where the 7A Daphne Trojans hosted the 6A Saraland Spartans. A packed Jubilee Stadium, the Trojans came out hot right out of the gate with a blocked punt through the end zone by Stephon Blackshear, giving the home team a 2-0 lead, and just three plays later, Nick Clark adds to that lead with a touchdown. However, Daphne's hot start was short-lived.
