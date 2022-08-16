MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Monarch butterflies are major pollinators- an essential service that allows our ecosystems to survive, but the beautiful insects are endangered. Researchers say the number of monarchs has dropped more than 95% since the 1980s. Monarch's face the threat of extinction due to things like habitat destruction and climate change and what many find to be a service that gets rid of pesky mosquitos, is hurting major pollinators like monarchs and bees.

MOBILE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO