Memphis, TN

Two special Memphis elections draw contenders for Nov. 8 ballot

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

Four contenders for the District 4 Memphis City Council seat had qualifying petitions out ahead of a Thursday, Aug. 18, noon filing deadline for the special election on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The special city election has the same filing deadline as the one for candidates in the Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Lakeland and Millington municipal elections.

The council seat was vacated last week with the resignation of council Chairwoman Jamita Swearengen, who becomes Circuit Court Clerk Sept. 1 following her victory in the race on the Aug. 4  ballot.

The resignation triggered a fast-moving qualifying period within the district covering parts of Orange Mound, South Memphis and Hickory Hill.

Among those with petitions out to run for the year left in Swearengen’s council term are:

  • Jana Swearengen-Washington, sister of Jamita Swearengen and first lady of Prospect CME Church.
  • Barry A. Ford Sr., a business systems analyst with Shelby County government.
  • La Tonia D. Blankenship, a family engagement specialist at Memphis-Shelby County Schools.
  • Dewayne Jackson. There was no other information available about Jackson, who appears to not be the Dewayne Jackson who was the Republican nominee for Probate Court Clerk on the August ballot — listing a different address.

Meanwhile, a second special election race on the November  ballot for Memphis City Court Judge Division 2 had drawn two contenders by Tuesday afternoon:

  • Varonica Cooper, a personal injury attorney who made an unsuccessful run for General Sessions Civil Court Judge Division 5.
  • Lynnette Hall-Lewis, a senior assistant city attorney for the city of Memphis.

The judge’s position became vacant when veteran judge Tarik Sugarmon was elected Juvenile Court Judge in the Aug. 4 election.

The special election to fill his vacancy has a noon, Sept. 14 deadline for candidates to file their qualifying petitions with the Shelby County Election Commission.

The election commission began issuing petitions for that special election race this week.

The winner in November serves through city elections in October 2027, finishing the more than four years left in Sugarmon’s eight-year term in city court.

Comments / 0

 

localmemphis.com

Separate Raleigh shootings drawing national attention, local outrage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, Memphis community advocates expressed their pain and urged others to do more. They reacted to connected overnight shootings in Raleigh that ended near Methodist North Hospital and resulted in the charges of three teenagers. That followed another deadly shooting in Raleigh this past weekend, which...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Men charged with killing Greater Memphis Chamber President Phil Trenary head to trial in December

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trial date has been set for Dec. 5, 2022, for the two men indicted with killing Greater Memphis Chamber President and CEO Phil Trenary in 2018. McKinney Wright Jr. and Quandarius Richardson were indicted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery. Richardson was also indicted on charges of theft of property over $10,000 and intentionally evading arrest in a motor vehicle risking injury or death. Both remain in custody without bond in the Shelby County Jail.
