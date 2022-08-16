The beagles have landed: Dozen dogs rescued by Delaware Humane Association, SPCA

Who said the dog days of summer are almost over?

On Tuesday, officials from the Delaware Humane Association and the Delaware SPCA had a special delivery of 12 beagles that were among 4,000 removed from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia after animal welfare violations.

“We are happy to be involved in this national effort with HSUS to help these beagles have a great new life in loving homes,” said Patrick Carroll, Chief Executive Officer of Delaware Humane Association. “At Delaware Humane and Delaware SPCA, we know every animal by name, and are thrilled to name these beagles with the help of our community, get them adopted, and ensure they live long and happy lives.”

Things didn't start out that way for these dogs.

Dogs rescued, now need homes

The dozen dogs are at the DHA’s Wilmington Adoption Center and Delaware SPCA’s Stanton/Christiana Adoption Center, where they are now being housed and cared for, but they were removed from a facility that had violations, including inadequate veterinary care, insufficient food, unsanitary living conditions, and even dogs being “euthanized” without anesthesia.

Faithful Friends Animal Society, First State Animal Center, and Delaware SPCA/Delaware Humane Association all worked collaboratively to ensure safe transport of the dogs.

The beagles are now safe, but help is still needed.

The Delaware SPCA and DHA are asking for donations at bit.ly/3pkenkX . All contributions will support the beagles' intake exams, necessary medical treatment, nutritious food, warm beds, as well as the Tailroad Express Transport Program, which allows the groups to make this type of lifesaving work possible.

And you can also help name these dogs.

Donations made over $250 or more to support the beagles’ care by Thursday at 9 p.m. will have the opportunity to name one of the dogs. Winning names will be announced later this week.

If you're interested in giving these dogs a new name to go along with their new lives, donate!

Learn more about Delaware Humane Association and Delaware SPCA including information on how to adopt, foster, volunteer, and more by visiting www.delawarehumae.org and delspca.org . And to make a donation, visit bit.ly/3pkenkX .

