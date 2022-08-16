ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man injured in shooting Tuesday afternoon on W. Mount Hope Avenue in Lansing

By Ken Palmer, Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago

LANSING – Police are investigating a shooting incident that left a man injured Tuesday evening in Lansing.

The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. outside a convenience store at West Mount Hope and Pattengill avenues, Lansing police said. The 19-year-old victim had arranged to meet two males to sell an item and was shot during an attempted robbery, officials said.

His injuries were not life-threatening, Lansing Public Information Director Jordan Gulkis said Wednesday.

No other details were released Wednesday, and police did not say if any arrests have been made.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Man injured in shooting Tuesday afternoon on W. Mount Hope Avenue in Lansing

