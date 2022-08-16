LANSING – Police are investigating a shooting incident that left a man injured Tuesday evening in Lansing.

The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. outside a convenience store at West Mount Hope and Pattengill avenues, Lansing police said. The 19-year-old victim had arranged to meet two males to sell an item and was shot during an attempted robbery, officials said.

His injuries were not life-threatening, Lansing Public Information Director Jordan Gulkis said Wednesday.

No other details were released Wednesday, and police did not say if any arrests have been made.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Man injured in shooting Tuesday afternoon on W. Mount Hope Avenue in Lansing