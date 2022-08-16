Read full article on original website
Daphne women share 100th Birthday celebration
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - It was party time for two special ladies in Daphne Wednesday, August 17, 2022. They celebrated their 100th Birthdays together. Friends and family joined in the celebration at Daphne Gardens Assisted Living where the staff led the festivities as everyone joined in singing “Happy Birthday,”
Emotional: Mother and daughter reunited after 42 years
After decades and thousands of miles between them, a mother and daughter are reunited.
Murphy HS gifted $35,000 for Farm-to-Table program
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Getting nutritious and healthy food can be harder for some to get based off where they live. Food deserts can prohibit people from eating the good food that will fuel their bodies, but not at Murphy High School in Mobile! Thanks to a $35,000 gift, students get the chance to create their own food in greenhouses and raised plant beds. Students not only learn how to grow healthy food, they also learn how to cook it.
Neighborhood Bridges helping thousands of students in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A non-profit known as 'neighborhood bridges' is helping students and their families who are in need, in Baldwin county. Every donation is anonymous and it's made possible through a network of people who come in contact with students almost every day. Neighborhood bridges starts...
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
Alabama woman writes a letter to a judge asking for a release from jail
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN)— A Dothan woman accused of killing a Houston County man is sending a personal letter to the judge, asking to get out and see her children. Cierra Goodson is accused of killing Pansey man Hardy Gray at his home. Goodson wrote Judge Butch Binford a letter and in the letter, she […]
Hearing aids will soon be easier to buy and likely less expensive
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Carrie Bishop says she having issues hearing people. "I say 'huh' a lot, have people repeat things," said Bishop. The 73-year-old Mobile resident has thought about getting hearing aids but is putting it off for one simple reason. "They're expensive," said Bishop. A new FDA...
No prison for drug-addicted Theodore woman whose newborn died an hour after birth
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore woman who admitted to abusing drugs and then giving birth to a baby who lived just one hour will not have to go to prison, a judge ruled Thursday. Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York conducted a lengthy sentencing hearing last month, taking testimony...
Flooding causes havoc for motorists across coastal Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rain and flooding are leading to difficulties for motorists across coastal Alabama this morning. The city of Bayou La Batre in south Mobile County reports in a Facebook post this morning that “all coastal roads in Bayou La Batre are covered in water.”. This...
Baldwin County Board of Education breaks ground on the Baldwin Prep Academy
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A new type of high school is in the works for Baldwin County called Baldwin Preparatory Academy which will be located on 50-acres of land north of I-10 in Loxley. The state-of-the art technical prep academy is the first of its kind in the...
Workplace burnout can lead to anxiety, depression
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Seems just about everyone in the world is short staffed, causing workers to do double duty or worse and causing a lot of burnouts in the workforce. Some of the symptoms of burnout are exhaustion, negativity in the workplace, detachment from coworkers, and appearing to be distant or checked out. People who experience burnout feel like nothing they do makes a difference and things that once made them happy make them feel. Well... nothing.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best chicken tenders in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Exciting Summer/Fall lineup of events in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster joined us on Studio10 to talk about several fun events happening in Downtown Mobile. -Saenger Summer Movie Series (“When Harry Met Sally” Thursday at 7PM, “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” Sunday at 3PM) -Jurassic Quest at the Mobile Convention Center...
New rule allows Mobile Co. cheerleaders to stunt
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the last 30 years cheerleaders in the Mobile County Public School System have been “grounded,” or not allowed to stunt. The reason is because of a lawsuit that stemmed from a cheering accident. Stunting is when cheerleaders are thrown into the air. It’s a skill used in most college programs. […]
Missing Moundville woman found safe
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of Ginger Ann Holmes is making another plea as the search to find her reaches another day without answers. They told FOX10 Wednesday that they think she’s been off her medication for a mental disorder for at least a month. Her sister says...
The Haven waives adoption fees for cats and dogs for the rest of the month
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Now is an excellent time for families to adopt their new furry, four-legged dog or cat from The Haven. Until August 31, all adoption fees are waived for cats and dogs. The same adoption application process still applies. The Haven has a variety of adoptable...
Families filing for re-certification after housing choice voucher termination notices sent
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Housing Authority now says fewer people are facing eviction in Section 8 housing. Termination notices went out to more than 300 families who failed to complete their recertification forms. MHA spokesperson says "Of the roughly 328 noncompliant voucher holders, we anticipate terminating no...
Critically missing person in Mobile: Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a 38-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday, Aug. 14, according to a release from the MPD. Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, was reported missing by her family from Moundville, Ala. on Aug. 14. A day later, Aug. 15, officers found Holmes’ […]
Africatown Heritage Preservation Fdn. names Dr. Afia Zakiya as first Exec. Director
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Africatown Heritage Preservation Foundation (AHPF) Board of Directors is proud to announce the hiring of Dr. Afia S. Zakiya as its first Executive Director. “I’m honored to lead the effort to preserve the incredible piece of world history Africatown represents, and the riveting quest...
