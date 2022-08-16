ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Move-in days for KU, Haskell students ahead; here’s how to get here amid construction (and spots Lawrence locals might want to avoid)

By Lawrence Times
lawrencekstimes.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lawrencekstimes.com

Photos: Calm at KU after first move-in day

Daisy Hill looked radiant against blue skies Thursday afternoon following the first of the University of Kansas’ two move-in days. Students were set to move into Hashinger, Self, and Templin halls on Daisy Hill Thursday; KU will welcome more students to Ellsworth, Lewis, and Oswald halls on Friday. According...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Meadows Elementary goes into secure campus as KHP deals with nearby incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff and students at Meadows Elementary School started the day off in secure campus as KHP dealt with an incident nearby. While class continued as normal on Thursday morning, Aug. 18, at Meadows Elementary School, Topeka Public Schools USD 501 tells 13 NEWS, that the school went into secure campus for a brief period.
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Demand surging for Meals on Wheels in Lawrence; volunteers help people age in place

Weekends can be lonely for 83-year-old Betty Giddings and her yorkie, Mokey. “All weekend I don’t see anybody, because nobody works on the weekend,” Giddings says. Her weekdays can be lonely, too, unless her grandchildren or great grandchildren make a rare visit. But the difference is that during the week, volunteers from Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas stop by Giddings’ home to deliver her meals. Often they will stay and visit with her. Some of them even bring treats for Mokey.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Education
State
Louisiana State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Crestline, KS
City
Lawrence, KS
Local
Kansas Education
KSN News

Why you will soon see more troopers on Kansas roads

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new campaign by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) aimed at decreasing the number of impaired drivers on Kansas roads will have more troopers on the roads this summer. The KHP is joining local and state law enforcement in the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Housing#University Of Kansas#Kansas Highway#Mcdonald Drive#Gsp#Jayhawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WIBW

K-10 to be widened as part of newly announced IKE projects

ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has announced that the widening of K-10 from 2 to 4 lanes is only one of 11 newly announced IKE pipeline projects. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 15, she and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects - an investment of more than $520 million - have been committed to construction as part of the IKE transportation plan.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Airborne car attempting to miss semi sends 2 to hospital

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Lenexa women recovered in an Emporia hospital yesterday after their car went airborne attempting to miss a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 about a mile east of K-130 with reports of an injury accident.
EMPORIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy