Move-in days for KU, Haskell students ahead; here’s how to get here amid construction (and spots Lawrence locals might want to avoid)

lawrencekstimes.com
Photos: Calm at KU after first move-in day
Daisy Hill looked radiant against blue skies Thursday afternoon following the first of the University of Kansas’ two move-in days. Students were set to move into Hashinger, Self, and Templin halls on Daisy Hill Thursday; KU will welcome more students to Ellsworth, Lewis, and Oswald halls on Friday. According...
WIBW
Meadows Elementary goes into secure campus as KHP deals with nearby incident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff and students at Meadows Elementary School started the day off in secure campus as KHP dealt with an incident nearby. While class continued as normal on Thursday morning, Aug. 18, at Meadows Elementary School, Topeka Public Schools USD 501 tells 13 NEWS, that the school went into secure campus for a brief period.
New roadwork impacts Lenexa drivers next week
Crews in Lenexa begin the next phase of work at Interstate-435 and 87th Street Parkway. On and off ramps will be closed starting Monday.
lawrencekstimes.com
Demand surging for Meals on Wheels in Lawrence; volunteers help people age in place
Weekends can be lonely for 83-year-old Betty Giddings and her yorkie, Mokey. “All weekend I don’t see anybody, because nobody works on the weekend,” Giddings says. Her weekdays can be lonely, too, unless her grandchildren or great grandchildren make a rare visit. But the difference is that during the week, volunteers from Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas stop by Giddings’ home to deliver her meals. Often they will stay and visit with her. Some of them even bring treats for Mokey.
kcur.org
Johnson County residents raise scam concerns about groups soliciting donations for sick kids
Some drivers in Johnson County in recent days say they have spotted groups of people at major intersections asking for donations that are supposedly to help pay for health care for children with life-threatening illnesses. Reports began popping up on social media last week, with some users posting pictures of...
Investigators solve mysterious odor issue in Shawnee
Kansas environmental investigators determined a leaking fuel tank at a Shawnee gas station is the cause of a mysterious odor in the area.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence, Douglas County law enforcement to begin cracking down on drunk driving as part of prevention campaign
As part of a national campaign to limit impaired and distracted drivers on the road, area law enforcement will participate in “enhanced patrols” starting Saturday and lasting through Labor Day weekend. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Lawrence Police Department will join the “You Drink. You Drive. You...
Why you will soon see more troopers on Kansas roads
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new campaign by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) aimed at decreasing the number of impaired drivers on Kansas roads will have more troopers on the roads this summer. The KHP is joining local and state law enforcement in the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. […]
KCTV 5
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City gynecologist has lost his medical license after it was found he maintained a relationship with a patient and failed to keep proper medical records as he continued to see her as a patient. The Kansas Board of Healing Arts says it has indefinitely...
Plans no longer call for closing nature center in Lawrence
Dozens of residents appear to have successfully rallied to save Lawrence's Prairie Park Nature Center from the city's chopping block.
When will KC be able to turn off the A/C?
Kansas City may be able to turn off the air conditioning and enjoy cooler temperatures by mid-September, according to weather records.
KCI's pitch for nonstop flight to Europe includes untapped potential of Midwest
Kansas City's pitch to land a nonstop flight to Europe goes beyond the new single-terminal Kansas City International Airport, which opens next year, and the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Opening new KU laboratory, office space building kicks off 15-year business incubator expansion
KU opens $24 million laboratory and office complex at Innovation Park, which is launching a 15-year expansion to serve high-tech and bioscience companies. The post Opening new KU laboratory, office space building kicks off 15-year business incubator expansion appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Wichita Eagle
Four Kansas counties complete abortion recount with minimal vote count changes
Four of the nine counties ordered to undergo a hand recount of votes in Kansas’ abortion ballot initiative have finished their tallies with minimal changes to the overall vote total. Johnson County had not yet begun counting its ballots Wednesday afternoon. Mark Gietzen, a Wichita anti-abortion activist, and Melissa...
WIBW
K-10 to be widened as part of newly announced IKE projects
ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has announced that the widening of K-10 from 2 to 4 lanes is only one of 11 newly announced IKE pipeline projects. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 15, she and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects - an investment of more than $520 million - have been committed to construction as part of the IKE transportation plan.
Quality Hill is a historic area and is said to be one of the first neighborhoods in Kansas City
Quality Hill, Kansas City, Missouri ca. 1918.Source unknown, public domain, Wikimedia Commons. There’s a lot of history in the Quality Hill neighborhood close to downtown Kansas City, Missouri. It’s on a bluff where you can look out to see where the Kansas River and Missouri River meet in the West Bottoms that’s also close to the Kansas border.
hppr.org
Eastern Kansas will likely suffer 'off the charts' heat in the next 30 years, new study predicts
Kansas City is one of the top five metropolitan areas expected to experience heat index temperatures above 125 degrees in the coming decades, according to a new heat risk model. “This is sort of an emerging phenomena of days that are really off the charts of the scales that we've...
Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner addresses KBI investigation
The mayor and CEO of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is speaking for the first time since the KBI executed a search warrant on the UG building.
Build KCI performs first gate fit check at new terminal
Build KCI completed its first gate walkthrough at KCI's New Terminal on Aug. 15, 2022. Check to be completed with additional airlines, planes.
WIBW
Airborne car attempting to miss semi sends 2 to hospital
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Lenexa women recovered in an Emporia hospital yesterday after their car went airborne attempting to miss a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 about a mile east of K-130 with reports of an injury accident.
