Singer Kehlani ends show early over fan safety concerns

Singer Kehlani ended her Monday night concert in Philadelphia early after several fans appeared to pass out in the crowd.

Videos from the performance showed the singer stopping the event at the Mann Center’s Skyline Stage to try to get medical attention for those who needed it.

“They need an EMT, ASAP,” she said into the microphone, instructing the crowd to shine their phone flashlights in the area where help was needed.

She then ended the concert early, citing her concern for everyone’s safety.

“I can’t have this. This is not okay. I don’t feel comfortable. I don’t feel okay,” the singer says in a video posted to Twitter. “I don’t feel like anybody is safe right now.”

The singer later addressed the incident in her Instagram stories, praising the venue staff.

“Thank you so much to the venue and staff for your diligence and swift care for everyone in my audience,” she wrote.

The concert was only cut short by about 5 minutes and no one was taken to a hospital, a venue spokesperson told Rolling Stone.

The incident occurred almost a year after the deadly Astroworld tragedy in Houston last November, which raised awareness for increased concert safety protocols.