Angela Lee books trilogy fight against Xiong Jingnan with chance at double champ status

By Alan Hoshida
 2 days ago

Hawaiiâ€™s Angela Lee will take another shot at two-division champ status in September as the ONE Championship atomweight title holder will face strawweight champion Xiong Jingnan in the main event of the second ONE Championship card on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 30.

The bout will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and will be aired live in the United States with the main card starting at 4pm HST.

The former state wrestling champion from Mililani has split a pair of fights over the last three years with each fighter having successfully defended their respective titles.

The first fight which took place in March of 2019 ended with Xiong scoring a fifth-round TKO via body kick which was the first loss of Leeâ€™s career.

Lee then got her revenge seven months later with a fifth-round rear naked choke submission to successfully defend her title.

The trilogy bout will serve as the rubber match and provide the opportunity for Lee to become Hawaiiâ€™s first multiple weight class champion in a major promotion since UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn accomplished the feat at the lightweight and welterweight divisions.

Lee vs. Xiong 3 will headline the second ONE card on Amazon Prime Video after the promotion inked a long-term deal with the streaming service. The first event will be headlined by Angelaâ€™s younger brother Christian who will look to regain his lightweight title against on August 26th in Singapore.

Stay w/ KHON2 on-air and online as we will preview that bout next week.

