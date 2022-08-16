Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
Gatesville residents pay hundreds more on electric bills after meters change
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A complete shock for Gatesville resident Paige Burkham came in the mail. She received her electric bill, alerting her that she owes over $600 for her one bedroom one bath home. Her last bill was just $94. “Like our bill says we use like 4,000 kWh...
News Channel 25
Bell County Attorney: Proposed marijuana proposition in Killeen interferes with state law
It’s still a few months until Election Day but the proposed decriminalization of marijuana in the city of Killeen is on the mind of many. It will be on the ballot come November 8, but if this ordinance passes enforcing it would be a challenge. On July 24 it...
Attention Treasure Hunters! Vista College Auction in Killeen, Texas This Weekend
FLS Auction, Inc, based out of Lockhart, is hosting a live auction this weekend inside of the former Vista College in Killeen, Texas. Beginning 10 a.m. this Saturday, August 20th, anything and everything must sell from copiers to urinals, according to a Facebook post about the event. The auction will take place at the campus on 1001 S. Fort Hood Street in Killeen.
inforney.com
New battery distribution center opens in Temple
(The Center Square) – Another company is expanding its manufacturing operations in Texas, this time, East Penn Manufacturing Company in Temple, Texas. East Penn held its grand opening this week for its new battery finishing and distribution center in Temple after local and state leaders toured the facility. "As...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
McLennan County commissioners vote against Elm Mott emergency district
McLennan County commissioners turned down a petition for a new emergency services district covering Elm Mott and surrounding areas, after determining the proposal is not financially feasible. Elm Mott Fire & Rescue Chief Casey Perry had proposed the tax district to fund maintenance and operations, build a new firehouse and...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Texas governor stops at Temple business, says it's an example of economy growth in state
East Penn Manufacturing Company is a family-owned company that has become a global leader in battery manufacturing. Abbott says it's what's needed for the economy.
Central Texas Couple Sees Skyhigh Electric Bill
GATESVILLE, TX (FOX 44) - As we slowly inch towards fall many are starting to see summer bills catch up to them.
fox44news.com
Water supply company issues immediate restrictions
McLENNAN / FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Levi Water Supply Corporation is now under emergency conditions due to the water plant on Water Well Road being out of service. Manager Jim Sheffield said in a release on Thursday morning that this area serves McLennan County and Falls County, east of Lorena. He also said there will not be any outside watering of yards or recreational water use – and that any outside watering or recreational water use could result in the discontinuing of water service.
RELATED PEOPLE
KCEN TV NBC 6
Texas governor stops in Temple, Texas for ribbon cutting
Gov. Greg Abbott was at the ribbon cutting at East Penn Manufacturing Company in Temple, Texas. Abbott said this company is an example of making a strong TX economy.
KWTX
Abbott praises creation of new battery distribution facility in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday celebrated the grand opening of East Penn Manufacturing Company’s new battery finishing and distribution center during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the facility in Temple. The governor, along with state and local leaders, received a tour of the new facility.
dailytrib.com
Shorter LVN program approved at Central Texas College
Licensed vocational nursing students at Central Texas College will be able to complete the program in nine months rather than the current 12 months starting in the fall 2023 semester, CTC announced in a media release. The Texas Board of Nursing recently approved the curriculum change for the accredited school, which is headquartered near Killeen and has a site in Marble Falls.
KWTX
Power restored at McLennan County Jail
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Electricity was restored at the McLennan County Jail at about 9 a.m. Thursday. The power reportedly went out at 3:30 a.m. Aug. 18. The generators are and air conditioners were running at the time of the outage, but areas like the kitchen are without power, according to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Waco giving extra hours to water lawns in updated water restrictions
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is loosening up on its mandatory water restrictions imposed on the city, giving residents a little more time in the mornings to water their lawns. On July 13, the city imposed Stage 2 of its Drought Contingency Plan due to low water...
News Channel 25
Language added to marijuana proposition, advocates say more needs to be done
Come election day, the citizens of Killeen will be making their voices heard, deciding whether to decriminalize low-level weed possessions in the city. If approved, Killeen will be only one of a hand full of cities in the state to do so. After a petition with just over one thousand...
Midway ISD no longer offering free meal to all students, sends free/reduced-price meal applications to homes
WACO, Texas — Midway ISD doesn't plan to offer free meals to all students this school year, unless if they qualify for free/reduced-price meals, according to a news release from the district. In the release, the school district explained that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed...
KWTX
Child Well-Being Action Plan: Road map for improving issues plaguing families and children released
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County’s United Way and Child Well-Being Movement released their child well-being action plan for the county, today. The plan takes the issues listed in their 2021, “Are the children well?” report and lays out steps to solve those issues. Here are some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Texas Schools Still Searching For Substitute Teachers At Start of School Year
The first week of school has kicked off with some districts already in need of substitute teachers.
KWTX
Food pantries experiencing increase in patrons, decrease in distributable food
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Nearly half a million people are affected by food insecurities across 21 Central Texas counties, and a little more than 100,00 - or 22 percent -are living in McLennan or Bell counties. Food distributions aren’t uncommon in Central Texas but as the cost-of-living increases, the demand...
WacoTrib.com
Waco High, city ballfield work to proceed with caution after WWI-era "practice bombs" found
Despite discovery of what officials believe are two inert World War I-era “practice bombs” near Waco High School and construction sites for the school’s replacement and new Lake Air Little League ballfields, work at the sites will continue. Both projects are on land that once was a...
KWTX
Central Texas parents capture back to school memories
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s back to school for thousands of kids across Central Texas this week and it wouldn’t be back to class without first day pictures taken by proud pictures. KWTX asked for submissions and received photographs of students at districts including Waco, Midway, Oglesby, Lorena,...
Comments / 2