Waco, TX

B106

Attention Treasure Hunters! Vista College Auction in Killeen, Texas This Weekend

FLS Auction, Inc, based out of Lockhart, is hosting a live auction this weekend inside of the former Vista College in Killeen, Texas. Beginning 10 a.m. this Saturday, August 20th, anything and everything must sell from copiers to urinals, according to a Facebook post about the event. The auction will take place at the campus on 1001 S. Fort Hood Street in Killeen.
KILLEEN, TX
inforney.com

New battery distribution center opens in Temple

(The Center Square) – Another company is expanding its manufacturing operations in Texas, this time, East Penn Manufacturing Company in Temple, Texas. East Penn held its grand opening this week for its new battery finishing and distribution center in Temple after local and state leaders toured the facility. "As...
TEMPLE, TX
Waco, TX
Texas Business
Texas State
Texas Government
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
WacoTrib.com

McLennan County commissioners vote against Elm Mott emergency district

McLennan County commissioners turned down a petition for a new emergency services district covering Elm Mott and surrounding areas, after determining the proposal is not financially feasible. Elm Mott Fire & Rescue Chief Casey Perry had proposed the tax district to fund maintenance and operations, build a new firehouse and...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Water supply company issues immediate restrictions

McLENNAN / FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Levi Water Supply Corporation is now under emergency conditions due to the water plant on Water Well Road being out of service. Manager Jim Sheffield said in a release on Thursday morning that this area serves McLennan County and Falls County, east of Lorena. He also said there will not be any outside watering of yards or recreational water use – and that any outside watering or recreational water use could result in the discontinuing of water service.
Meek
dailytrib.com

Shorter LVN program approved at Central Texas College

Licensed vocational nursing students at Central Texas College will be able to complete the program in nine months rather than the current 12 months starting in the fall 2023 semester, CTC announced in a media release. The Texas Board of Nursing recently approved the curriculum change for the accredited school, which is headquartered near Killeen and has a site in Marble Falls.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
KWTX

Power restored at McLennan County Jail

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Electricity was restored at the McLennan County Jail at about 9 a.m. Thursday. The power reportedly went out at 3:30 a.m. Aug. 18. The generators are and air conditioners were running at the time of the outage, but areas like the kitchen are without power, according to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Central Texas parents capture back to school memories

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s back to school for thousands of kids across Central Texas this week and it wouldn’t be back to class without first day pictures taken by proud pictures. KWTX asked for submissions and received photographs of students at districts including Waco, Midway, Oglesby, Lorena,...
TEXAS STATE

