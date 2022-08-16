Read full article on original website
WATCH: Adrian Peterson Delivers Vicious Knockout Punch to Opponent During Training Session
Adrian Peterson used to pack quite a punch out of the backfield when he was a running back in the NFL. Now, he’s quite literally packing a punch when stepping inside the boxing ring. Peterson’s boxing training appears to be going quite well. Recently, a video of the former...
Seahawks considering change at starting quarterback?
Are the Seattle Seahawks considering making a change with their No. 1 quarterback spot? It seems like that may be the case. The Seahawks are believe to have Geno Smith listed as their No. 1 QB on the depth chart. Smith has taken most of the repititions in training camp with the No. 1 offense. They also started Smith in their first preseason game and then Drew Lock came in after him.
Jimmy Johnson Makes Decision On The 2022 NFL Season
Jimmy Johnson has been a big part of FOX's NFL coverage over the years. However, due to the pandemic, Johnson did most of his 2020-21 work from home. It sounds like that will continue this upcoming season. Johnson told the Miami Herald that he will only be in studio on...
Robert Griffin III Furious With The Deshaun Watson Decision
The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for his violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Many people have taken exception to the seemingly light punishment and Robert Griffin III is no exception. Taking to Twitter, Griffin admonished the NFL for what...
Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much success in the NFL Draft over the past few years, and their latest move won’t please the fan base. On Tuesday, the Raiders traded 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Tyree Gillespie, to the Tennessee Titans. The return heading to Las Vegas remains unclear, but Ari Meirov reports that […] The post Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sal rips Giancarlo Stanton for still being out: 'Get out there!'
Giancarlo Stanton has been out nearly a month, and Sal Licata is fed up with hearing about the Yankee slugger’s extended recovery timelines.
MLB・
NBC Sports
Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury
Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
CBS Sports
Rams set to become first team to play 10 regular season games in home stadium since 1929
The Los Angeles Rams are in unfamiliar territory as defending champions, becoming the first Super Bowl champion to play nine home games in a regular season thanks to the NFL schedule being increased to 17 games (the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played eight home games last year as defending champions). Thanks...
FOX Sports
Patriots send Kendrick Bourne message amid poor camp showing
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne had one of his most productive days of training camp Wednesday in a joint practice against the Carolina Panthers. But it was not a resurgence for the wideout, who has been extremely quiet throughout the first few weeks of camp.
FOX Sports
NFL starting QB tracker: Seahawks' Drew Lock tests positive for COVID
There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Drew Lock contracts COVID-19 after increasing first-team reps, Geno Smith still holding QB1 spot. Despite Geno Smith's lead in the Seahawks' quarterback derby,...
Extent of Zach Wilson’s knee injury revealed
The New York Jets have received more good news regarding Zach Wilson’s knee injury. Wilson injured his knee during New York’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night. Tests revealed that he suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus, which apparently sounds a lot worse than it actually is. Wilson underwent arthroscopic surgery and the procedure was deemed a success. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the quarterback has not been totally ruled out for Week 1.
Patriots Wide Receiver Expected To Miss Time With Head Injury
Another tense joint practice between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers led to an injury for Kristian Wilkerson. New England's rookie wide receiver got carted off the field Wednesday after a blindside hit from Carolina safety Kenny Robinson. According to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Wilkerson is expected...
NBC Sports
Mac Jones has high praise for Agholor after Patriots-Panthers practice
FOXBORO -- One of the most impressive plays of Wednesday's joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers happened during an 11-on-11 drill in the second half of the session. The Patriots were inside the 20-yard line and quarterback Mac Jones took a chance in the corner of the end zone....
Cincy Jungle
NFL Preseason Week 2 schedule
Week 2 of the NFL preseason kicks off Thursday and goes through Monday night. It will feature the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants facing off at MetLife Stadium Sunday night on the NFL Network. The week begins Thursday with Bears - Seahawks and concludes Monday with Falcons - Jets.
FOX Sports
Bill Belichick’s risky approach at corner indicates schematic shift for Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass — New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills is the team's next CB1. And he isn't. So far as we've seen, Mills is not a CB1 in the traditional sense for a Bill Belichick defense. Mills isn't the next Stephon Gilmore or Malcolm Butler or Darrelle Revis or Asante Samuel or Ty Law. For years, the Patriots have had elite cornerback after elite cornerback. Most recently, Belichick trusted J.C. Jackson with receivers of every shape, size and speed. But Jackson signed with the Los Angeles Chargers for a whopping $82.5 million this offseason.
NBC Sports
Smith, Patriots TEs show lots of improvement in second Pats-Panthers practice
FOXBORO -- Jonnu Smith gave an underwhelming performance Tuesday in the first joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers outside Gillette Stadium. He dropped multiple passes and didn't have the best communication with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Those issues were cleaned up in impressive fashion Wednesday as Smith dominated the 1-on-1 period.
AthlonSports.com
Brady Quinn Makes His Opinion On Zach Wilson Very Clear
Much of the NFL media expects Zach Wilson to make a major jump in his second NFL season. However, Brady Quinn doesn't see it happening; in fact, he's one of Wilson's biggest critics. Quinn recently spoke at length about the New York Jets quarterback. He's confused why the former BYU...
New York Giants waive Austin Proehl
Former UNC football wide receiver Austin Proehl wont be suiting up for the New York Giants in 2022. As part of roster cuts to get down to 85, the Giants officially waived Proehl with an injury designation. The move means Proehl’s time with the Giants is over after he signed a futures deal with the franchise back in February. The 26-year-old has bounced around the NFL after being a seventh-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2018. He’s also spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, and Los Angeles Chargers in his NFL career. He’s also played...
Jets WR Garrett Wilson compares Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson
New York Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson was asked to compare quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson. While the New York Jets await the final word on Zach Wilson‘s recovery timetable (Wilson is having surgery in Los Angeles today, which will reveal the severity of his injury), all eyes have been on his elder backup, Joe Flacco.
FOX Sports
Bills, Rams lead Colin Cowherd's latest preseason NFL rankings
The first round of NFL preseason games has been played, and while it's hard to take much from the limited action so far, there have been some changes — as well as some impactful injuries — around the league. Colin Cowherd already revealed his post-draft NFL hierarchy months...
