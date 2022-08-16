ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Escambia County, FL
Escambia County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Oxygen

Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward

Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#County Judge#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#Northwest Florida#Escambia County Circuit
The Independent

Elected official removed from office by Ron DeSantis over anti-abortion law sues to get his job back

A twice-elected Florida prosecutor is suing to get his job back after Ron DeSantis removed him from office after joining dozens of officials from across the US who refuse to prosecute abortion providers and doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transgender youth.Andrew Warren, the 13th Judicial Circuit State Attorney, condemned the Republican governor’s “blatant abuse of power” and accused him of violating his First Amendment rights by retaliating against his position on abortion rights, according to a video statement on 17 AugustMr Warren has also accused the governor of violating the state constitution and “throwing out the results of...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana Supreme Court upholds injunction on three abortion laws

The Montana Supreme Court has upheld a Yellowstone County District Court judge’s decision to issue temporary injunctions against three laws passed by the 2021 Legislature that curtailed a woman’s right to an abortion in Montana. While the court, in its 33-page decision written by Justice Beth Baker, found that Judge Michael Moses properly issued an […] The post Montana Supreme Court upholds injunction on three abortion laws appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
HollywoodLife

FL House Candidate Sarah Henry Reveals Voters Are ‘Furious’ At Abortion Rights Being Taken Away

While canvassing for her district in Seminole County, Florida, which is outside of Orlando, Sarah Henry had two very similar conversations with voters about the fight for reproductive rights that stuck out to her. “I can think of two older women—people with kids or grandkids—who said to me that they never imagined they would live in a world where their granddaughter had fewer rights than they did growing up,” she told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. Henry, 26, was campaigning for political office for the first time. As the Democratic candidate prepares for the Florida State House election, Henry spoke to HL about her campaign and what issues members of District 38 are passionate about, ahead of the State House election on August 23.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
bloomberglaw.com

DeSantis Sued by Prosecutor Suspended Over Abortion Ban (1)

Florida prosecutor Andrew Warren sued Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in federal court Wednesday after being suspended for saying he wouldn’t bring criminal charges for violations of a 15-week abortion ban. The complaint, filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of Florida, argues DeSantis overreached his authority...
FLORIDA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

A Woman Said She Was Denied An Abortion Even Though Her Fetus Won't Survive

Highly restrictive abortion laws that recently passed in Louisiana have sparked confusion that may have caused a woman to be denied an abortion for her nonviable pregnancy — despite the fact that, even under the draconian new legislation, the procedure should have been permitted. The pregnant woman, Nancy Davis,...
LOUISIANA STATE
WEKU

Kentucky Supreme Court ruling keeps abortion bans in place

Kentuckians who believe abortions should be illegal in the Commonwealth got welcomed news from the State Supreme Court Thursday. The state’s highest court ruled that abortion bans will stay in place, rejecting a request for emergency relief from the ACLU and Planned Parenthood.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy