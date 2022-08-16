Read full article on original website
Florida court rules parentless 16-year-old must carry pregnancy to term because she is not 'mature' enough to get an abortion
Florida's First District Court of Appeal denied a 16-year-old's request to bypass parental consent laws to get an abortion, even though her guardian is "fine" with it.
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
A Mom Let Her 7-Year-Old Play in the Park. Arizona Arrested Her and Banned Her From Working With Kids.
It was a pleasant November day in Tucson, Arizona, and Sarra needed to procure a Thanksgiving turkey. The COVID-19 pandemic was still raging—this was fall 2020, before vaccines had been made available—and the supermarket's policy was to discourage excess people from entering the premises. Sarra thus opted to...
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A woman was charged with murder after allegedly passing drugs to her incarcerated boyfriend through a kiss at a Tennessee prison. Rachel Dollard was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder and introduction into a penal facility on Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Correction said in a statement.
Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward
Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
A Louisiana mother said she was denied an abortion despite her baby likely being unable to survive due to rare condition: 'I'm carrying it to bury it'
Nancy Davis, who is now 13 weeks along, told WAFB that she has to decide whether to carry the fetus to term or cross state lines to get an abortion.
Elected official removed from office by Ron DeSantis over anti-abortion law sues to get his job back
A twice-elected Florida prosecutor is suing to get his job back after Ron DeSantis removed him from office after joining dozens of officials from across the US who refuse to prosecute abortion providers and doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transgender youth.Andrew Warren, the 13th Judicial Circuit State Attorney, condemned the Republican governor’s “blatant abuse of power” and accused him of violating his First Amendment rights by retaliating against his position on abortion rights, according to a video statement on 17 AugustMr Warren has also accused the governor of violating the state constitution and “throwing out the results of...
Democratic Prosecutor Ousted Over Abortion and Transgender Rights Files First Amendment Lawsuit Against Gov. DeSantis
Recently-ousted Florida prosecutor Andrew Warren (D) filed a lawsuit in federal court on Wednesday alleging his recent suspension by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) runs afoul of the First Amendment and state law. Earlier this month, the twice-elected Hillsborough State Attorney, who represents the City of Tampa, was suspended for what...
Montana Supreme Court upholds injunction on three abortion laws
The Montana Supreme Court has upheld a Yellowstone County District Court judge’s decision to issue temporary injunctions against three laws passed by the 2021 Legislature that curtailed a woman’s right to an abortion in Montana. While the court, in its 33-page decision written by Justice Beth Baker, found that Judge Michael Moses properly issued an […] The post Montana Supreme Court upholds injunction on three abortion laws appeared first on Daily Montanan.
FL House Candidate Sarah Henry Reveals Voters Are ‘Furious’ At Abortion Rights Being Taken Away
While canvassing for her district in Seminole County, Florida, which is outside of Orlando, Sarah Henry had two very similar conversations with voters about the fight for reproductive rights that stuck out to her. “I can think of two older women—people with kids or grandkids—who said to me that they never imagined they would live in a world where their granddaughter had fewer rights than they did growing up,” she told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. Henry, 26, was campaigning for political office for the first time. As the Democratic candidate prepares for the Florida State House election, Henry spoke to HL about her campaign and what issues members of District 38 are passionate about, ahead of the State House election on August 23.
Calling Florida ‘upside down,’ judge calls out Desantis’ so-called ‘free state’ | Editorial
You know a law is really bad when a federal judge cites a science-fiction series on Netflix to describe it.
Louisiana Woman Denied Abortion Despite Her Baby’s Fatal Condition
A pregnant woman in Louisiana says that she has been forced to choose between carry her fetus with a rare and fatal condition to term or traveling to another state for a legal abortion, since her home-state has one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country. Nancy Davis,...
DeSantis Sued by Prosecutor Suspended Over Abortion Ban (1)
Florida prosecutor Andrew Warren sued Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in federal court Wednesday after being suspended for saying he wouldn’t bring criminal charges for violations of a 15-week abortion ban. The complaint, filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of Florida, argues DeSantis overreached his authority...
buzzfeednews.com
A Woman Said She Was Denied An Abortion Even Though Her Fetus Won't Survive
Highly restrictive abortion laws that recently passed in Louisiana have sparked confusion that may have caused a woman to be denied an abortion for her nonviable pregnancy — despite the fact that, even under the draconian new legislation, the procedure should have been permitted. The pregnant woman, Nancy Davis,...
Kentucky Supreme Court ruling keeps abortion bans in place
Kentuckians who believe abortions should be illegal in the Commonwealth got welcomed news from the State Supreme Court Thursday. The state’s highest court ruled that abortion bans will stay in place, rejecting a request for emergency relief from the ACLU and Planned Parenthood.
