ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

I work at a drive-thru: If you do this you’re the worst customer ever

By Emily Lefroy
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QFLd8_0hJmUKkh00

What kind of drive-thru customer are you ?

A TikTok user has followers talking after posting a video detailing the “worst” types of drive-thru customers in her workplace — from those who yell their orders to the customers who order while yammering on the phone.

TikToker Audrey Karn identified the worst customers she deals with as the ones with “no manners,” “that order from the passenger side,” “the gaslighter,” “cheapskate” and “the phone caller.”

“I also didn’t want to put my place of employment, but you can assume where,” she captioned the clip about serving people caffeine-based beverages, which has been viewed over 75,000 times and includes the less-than-subtle hashtag #starbucks .

@plz_stfu0

worst types of people in the drive thru; i also didnt want to put my place of employement but you can assume where #starbucks #serviceindustry #SplashSummerVibe #ShowUrGrillSkillz #drivethru

♬ original sound – much love

Karn detailed each customer, acting out the scenarios with examples of what she faces in each one.

“The yeller” is a customer who literally will shout out their order, while a customer with “no manners” will forgo any pleasantries and immediately jump into the order.

Karn identified people that speak softly as the ones who have to get the driver to order for them, and she said “the gaslighter” is someone who is adamant you gave them the wrong thing — even when it’s what they actually ordered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vIEn7_0hJmUKkh00
Karn identified six of the worst habits drive-thru customers have.
TikTok/plz_stfu0
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a7oQ8_0hJmUKkh00
She didn’t specify where exactly she worked but the comments made it clear it’s a universal experience for all drive-thrus.
TikTok/plz_stfu0

The “cheapskate” is someone who gets the wrong order and requests it be changed — but wants to keep the original order anyway — and the final drive-thru terror is “the phone caller,” a person who is on the phone while ordering and refuses to pause the conversation — even sometimes saying the “person at the drive-thru is so irritating” to the person on the other end of the call.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=211lD5_0hJmUKkh00 I’m a Starbucks barista and rude customers have to stop doing this

She gave a special shout-out to customers who ask for a recommendation or what her favorite drink is — but told them to trust the person serving them if that’s what they’re going to do.

“We love this but if you’re gonna ask, trust,” she wrote on the clip.

Hundreds of current and former drive-thru workers commented on the clip, sharing their own experiences and adding to the list.

“You forgot the ones who make their kids order themselves from the backseat,” one user wrote.

“When they take so long to take their payment and hold up the whole line and then they check their bags and sandwiches in front of you,” shared another.

“Or whenever they just pull up and your doing something and they just scream hello hello until you answer,” a user commented.

TikTok has become a haven for service industry workers to share their pet peeves. Last week, a Starbucks employee put customers on blast who “steady stare” at her while she makes them their drinks.

However, not all use the app to chastise customers: Earlier in the month a barista blasted their co-workers for taking to the app to whine, telling them it’s “literally their job.”

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

Recently, Cracker Barrel (CBRL) - Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. Report announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Unexpectedly, this backlash spread on both Facebook (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report posts, especially in the comment sections.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Thru#Tiktoker
Mic

McDonald's employees reveal the truth about all-day breakfast

McDonald's all-day breakfast has essentially saved its business, as well as plenty of hungover fast food lovers who can't get up to obtain a McGriddle until early afternoon. But is serving McGriddles and hash browns all day really great for diners? No, not really. McDonald's employees took to Reddit to explain why satiating your egg and cheese cravings in the afternoon may not be the best idea at their restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Is Testing A Trendy New Menu Item — Here's Where To Find It

Not many fast food restaurants draw a queue of cars in their drive-thru that will happily wait an average of 10 minutes before they can even order food. People love Chick-fil-A so much that they seem to find the patience (via Business Insider). There's plenty to like about the brand including its focus on employee welfare, food quality, and its commitment to using cage-free chickens by 2026.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Independent

Video shows horrific moment Taco Bell manager throws boiling water at dissatisfied customers

Video footage showing the moment a Taco Bell manager in Dallas allegedly threw boiling water on two customers has been released as part of a $1m lawsuit against the fast food chain.Plaintiffs Brittany Davis and her 16-year-old niece, identified by her initials CT, say they “suffered severe burns and trauma” in the 17 June incident, first reported by WFAA.According to the lawsuit, the pair entered the Taco Bell in North Dallas after staff twice prepared their $30 drive-thru order incorrectly.Their attorneys, high-profile civil rights lawyers Ben Crump and Paul Grinke, claimed they were then locked in the restaurant and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
TheStreet

Taco Bell Made a Menu Mistake With the Mexican Pizza

Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's Offering Free Food Every Day Next Week

Camp McDonald's is marking the end of its July promotions with a barrage of free food and special deals. From now until the end of the month, McDonald's is offering daily deals on menu items like Big Macs, Chicken McNuggets, and McFlurrys, reports PEOPLE. On Monday, July 25, the fast...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

A Cherished McDonald's Breakfast Item Is Finally Back On The Menu

What comes to your mind first when you think of fast food breakfasts? For McDonald's, the breakfast menu includes staples like McMuffins, hotcakes, and hash browns, but there are some hacks that you can make to the McDonald's breakfast menu. One beloved McDonald's breakfast option was once breakfast bagel sandwiches. And although the item was taken off the fast-food chain's menu, McDonald's is bringing bagels back.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's Breakfast Menu Is Relaunching Hit Item That's Been Missing

McDonald's lovers had to take some unfortunate hits over the course of the pandemic due to budget cuts and supply chain issues, including the loss of all-day breakfast and several key menu items. However, some of those items could be coming back — and in some locations, they already are. McDonald's has quietly brought back breakfast bagel sandwiches. In the wake of the item's initial disappearance, the fast food chain confirmed in July that breakfast bagels are now back on the menu.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Chick-fil-A location sparks intense backlash after offering to pay ‘volunteers’ with food instead of money

Chick-fil-A is facing backlash after one of its locations shared a job listing for “volunteers“ who would be paid in entrees rather than money.This week, a Chick-fil-A location in Hendersonville, North Carolina, posted about the job opportunity on its public Facebook page, where it noted that it was looking for volunteers to work its drive-thru.“We are looking for volunteers for our new Drive Thru Express! Earn five free entrees per shift (one hr) worked,” the Facebook post, which has since-been deleted, read. “Message us for details.”Chick-fil-A’s website notes that its entrees, which include chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, and Cool...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
ZDNet

Chick-fil-A had a really bad idea. Then it found a worse one

We're in a crisis of management. Bosses always thought they knew how to boss, but with the advent of the pandemic and the propensity for employees to be slightly more choosy about where they work, bosses' heads' are spinning. Not always in a healthy direction. Take Chick-fil-A. A lovely company...
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

Could Chic-fil-A's Breakfast Menu Change Anger Its Customers?

People love Chick-fil-A. The fast-food chicken chain has used a relatively limited menu that leans heavily on its signature fried-chicken patty to become not just popular but loved. Other fast-food chains are popular -- think McDonald's (MCD) and fried chicken rival Popeyes. But consumers view those brands in different ways....
RESTAURANTS
AOL Corp

Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Is Coming Back For Good This Time

Taco Bell's Mexican pizza is an iconic fan-favorite. You might remember that it was on the menu for a limited time earlier this year, but unfortunately sold out in a matter of weeks. Now it's coming back again, and before you plan to camp out at your local Taco Bell in order to get your hands on the elusive treat, you're going to want to hear this amazing news.
RESTAURANTS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

KFC’s new chicken nuggets were created to the Colonel’s specs

The Bottom Line: Domino’s, Papa John’s and Krispy Kreme all said challenges across the pond caused weakness in their results. That could portend to slowing global growth. Tech Check: The delivery-only model is unlikely to live up to bold early projections. Some recent developments show where it might be headed.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Subway Puts a Popular Taco Bell Deal on the Menu

Gone are the days of only having that monthly box of wine or farmer's market produce to subscribe to. Now there are salad subscriptions, pasta bowl subscriptions, and, of course, the taco program that the Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell launched in January. Often aimed at office workers grabbing...
RESTAURANTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
43K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy