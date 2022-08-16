ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

New Jersey golfer makes dramatic putt to stay alive at 122nd U.S. Amateur

By Greg Mattura, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gINw6_0hJmUIzF00

PARAMUS, N.J. – Mark Costanza represents New Jersey’s last chance to advance at the 122nd U.S. Amateur Championship.

The 33-year-old from Morris County made a dramatic birdie putt on his final hole during Tuesday’s second round of stroke-play qualifying and it lifted him into a Wednesday morning playoff to advance to match play.

“It’s just really satisfying to make that one at the end,” said Costanza, last year’s U.S. Mid-Amateur runner-up.

Costanza’s 25-foot birdie putt on the par-5 ninth hole at Arcola Country Club ignited Garden State fans and put him just inside the cut line. He shot 2-over-par 72 and that, combined with Monday’s 3-over 74 at Ridgewood CC, gave him 5-over 146.

“It was one that I almost kind of willed into the hole, because I had so many chances on that back nine to make a birdie, and I had great putts and great looks at it and couldn’t get one to drop,” Costanza said.

Costanza was born and raised here in Bergen County, starred at nearby Bergen Catholic, and his putt drew a loud roar from the partisan crowd.

"I definitely heard them,” said Costanza, the 2020 New Jersey Open titlist. “I was screaming on the inside, I can tell you that. I kind of knew because a lot of guys were saying they were going to come out and watch, and if I can get into match play, I think it'll only grow from there. I look forward to the excitement, and I enjoy playing on this kind of stage, and I just hope I can move forward.”

One bad hole each day hurt Costanza. Monday at Ridgewood, he had a triple-bogey on the par-5 17th. Tuesday at Arcola, he double-bogeyed the par-3 second hole. Still, he will swing a club Wednesday in a playoff, with a chance to advance.

“I'd be kicking myself if I didn't make that putt, and we'll obviously see what happens,” said Costanza, a member at Hamilton Farm GC in Gladstone. “But I played really well the last two days. I made a triple yesterday and I made a double today. If I take just a couple strokes off both of those, I'm in clean.”

A starting field of 312 is cut to the low 64 for match play and Costanza climbed into the match-play picture Tuesday afternoon by playing his last seven holes at 2-under. He birdied the par-4 fourth hole, then parred the next four holes.

All remaining action will be at Ridgewood CC and Wednesday’s playoff will commence at 7:30 a.m. on the 15th hole. The playoff survivors will then be slotted into the 64-play match-play bracket.

Heading into the final 60 minutes of action, there was a four-way tie among collegians for medalist at 3-under 138: Michael Thorbjornsen, 20, of Massachusetts, Luke Gutschewski, 19, of Nebraska, Hugo Townsend, 23, of Sweden, and collegian Fred Biondi of Brazil. Thorbjornsen double-bogeyed his final hole at Arcola to shoot 70.

Costanza was among five from the Garden State, and eight from the New Jersey/New York area, to compete, and the only one still alive:

William O’Neill of Morristown closed with 77 at Ridgewood to finish at 149. Austin Devereux of Brielle, the 2020 New Jersey Amateur titlist at Arcola, closed with 75 at Ridgewood to finish at 152.

Doug Ergood of Mount Laurel finished with 79 at Arcola to shoot 155. Matthew Mattare of Jersey City shot 78 at Ridgewood to close with 156.

The trio from the Big Apple-area came multiple shots shy of advancing. Collegian Luke Sample of New York City, this year’s MGA “Ike” Stroke Play titlist, shot 74 at Arcola for 150. Matthew Lowe of Farmingdale had 79 at Arcola for 158. Christian Cavaliere of Katonah had 79 at Ridgewood for 157.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ
94.3 The Point

New Jersey named second best state to live in

What's so great about the Garden State? How about coming in second for the best places to live in the entire country? That's where New Jersey placed in a recent survey by Wallethub. The purpose of the survey was to help people find the best and most affordable place possible...
TRAVEL
94.5 PST

The ultimate ranking of all 50 roller coasters in New Jersey

The roller coaster. A pinnacle of modern engineering and architecture. A high technology machine with the sole purpose of ensuring safe and efficient thrills and chills. Works of art. Tools of storytelling. And really, really fun. The first roller coasters in New Jersey were built in the 1890s. From the...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Nebraska State
New Jersey 101.5

Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ

There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Golfer#Stay Alive#Arcola Country Club#Ridgewood Cc
94.5 PST

Top mispronounced towns that show you’re not from NJ

There are certain tells when it comes to learning whether you are from New Jersey or if you are just passing through — or you're a transplant from another state. First of all, it's in the title. We're "New Jerseyans." If you say you're "going to the beach," you...
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey

It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
MILLVILLE, NJ
thedigestonline.com

New Jersey’s Fleeting Farmland Problem

There is no scarcity of farmland in the Garden State. While it’s no surprise to some, this tidbit of information still seems to surprise both outsiders and New Jerseyans alike. There are reasons for the State’s abundant farmlands: The most obvious being the population in New Jersey is heavily skewed toward the metropolitan areas. Densely populated towns outside of NYC and Philadelphia account for much of the state’s population, while the center is a less concentrated sprawl of suburbs and small municipalities.
ECONOMY
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.

It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Sweden
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
LehighValleyLive.com

Northern lights forecast: Aurora borealis could be visible in Pennsylvania and New Jersey next two nights

The northern lights could appear in the skies of Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Wednesday and Thursday nights. A series of plasma bursts from the sun, known as coronal mass ejections, will cause the aurora borealis to be seen farther south than usual, at least down through New England and the Great Lakes — and, if the events are strong enough, as far as the Lehigh Valley.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

The Most Remote Campground in New Jersey is Breathtaking

New Jersey may be the most densley populated state in the country but that doesn't mean that there aren't a few beautiful and quiet places here just waiting to be uncovered. If you're looking to get away from the crowds of the Jersey shore and step into a remote tranquil paradise, look no further than one of the most isolated places in the Garden State. The Jenny Jump State Forest is located in Warren county along the western border of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. It's surrounded by mountains, miles of forest, and tons of scenic views.
njmom.com

25 Boat Rentals in New Jersey: Have The Perfect Day On The Water

Whether you’re a first-time boater or a pro, boat rentals in New Jersey are the best way to have family fun out on the water. Renting a boat for a few hours or a full day will give your crew a chance to take a cruise, anchor for a swim, or cast a line. And no worries if you can’t swing driving—some marinas also rent boats with a captain aboard. Ready to hit the water? Read on for where to find boat rentals in NJ on the lakes and by the shore, and if you want a different experience, check out whale-watching cruises in NJ and pirate ships too. (featured image istock/Ivan Kovbasniuk)
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy