ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 72

Sharon S.
2d ago

this is the most idotic idea. People need help getting clean. 24/7 detox centers and meds to help stablize transition. Helping anyone maintain addiction should be criminal.

Reply(4)
31
Big Bob
2d ago

democrats enable illegal activity. I remember finding needles all over the streets after they supplied drug addicts with them. Vote red for a sane government.

Reply
44
Christopher Field
2d ago

California already does this San Diego has a needle provider downtown and when you walk down 16th Street sometime middle of the afternoon you see all these that it's laying out there on the sidewalk needle still in their arms they're out of their minds

Reply
25
Related
FOX40

What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Parole granted to last 1976 California school bus hijacker

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of California children for an attempted $5 million ransom in 1976 — in what a prosecutor called "the largest mass kidnapping in U.S. history" — is being released by the state’s parole board.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Health
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Oakland, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Government
KTVU FOX 2

Newsom slams Oakland over handling of Wood Street encampment

OAKLAND, Calif. - The governor's office on Thursday sent a letter to the City of Oakland addressing its concerns over the city's handling, or lack thereof, of a homeless encampment that has seen several recent fires. The state claims that Oakland is shirking its responsibility of providing shelter and housing...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Wiener
Person
Gavin Newsom
LocalNewsMatters.org

Demystifying Data: Housing prices in San Francisco reach new heights

Maria Benjamin, the deputy director at the San Francisco Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development, breaks down the home prices. Demystifying Data is a recurring series examining the numbers and statistics that buzz around the Bay Area. The Bay City News Foundation brings context and expert input to the data in our everyday lives. We will bring your questions to those who know best to understand the big picture behind complex figures. Check back weekly for new numbers, broken down by the experts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mic

California is due for a “megaflood,” per a new study

California and much of the West Coast have been stuck in the middle of a historic drought — the worst the region has experienced in more than a millennium. Given the devastation from this ongoing dry spell, it seems odd to think that a major concern for the West would be “too much rain.” But a new study published in the journal Science Advances warns that California is at risk of getting hit with a “megaflood” that could prove to be disastrous, both for Californians and for the nation as a whole.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Californians urged to conserve electricity amid heat wave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians were urged to conserve electricity to prevent mass power shutoffs Wednesday as a heat wave scorched the northern part of the state, prompting warnings that lightning, thunderstorm winds and parched vegetation could ignite wildfires. The heat wave was most extreme in the state's interior,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Injection#Mexicali#Drug Overdose#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Senate#The Drug Policy Alliance
LocalNewsMatters.org

Google’s millions to be dished out by San Jose group

A new San Jose advisory group authorized to give out millions in grant funding from Google is now in the making. Approximately $155 million in funding from the Silicon Valley tech giant will soon be funneled into a 13-member advisory commission appointed by the San Jose City Council. Known as the Community Stabilization and Opportunity Pathways Fund Commission, the group will determine how to disperse millions to communities at risk of being priced out of San Jose, as well as funding education and entrepreneurship opportunities for residents.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Switzerland
Place
Vancouver, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy