ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunica County, MS

Camper raided as search for escaped rapist, family continues

By Mike Suriani
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. ( WREG )– A multi-agency search continues for an Arkansas fugitive and two female accomplices on the run since Friday.

Samuel Hartman, a convicted rapist serving life, walked away from a work detail at the correctional facility in Brickeys, located about 45 miles from Memphis, and got assistance crossing the Mississippi River.

Law enforcement said a camper found in the Tunica Cut-Off community is where Hartman’s mother Linda White and sister Misty Hartman lived for a while. Both women are suspected of aiding Hartman in his escape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XJLul_0hJmU4iK00
Samuel Hartman (left), his sister Misty Hartman (center), and his mother Linda White (right)
ORIGINAL STORY: Manhunt continues for escaped rapist, mother and sister

A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified told WREG that two ladies at the camper moved in around the end of July.

US Marshals, a SWAT detail from Desoto County, and deputies from Tunica raided the camper Friday night on a tip that Hartman and the two women might be there but they were gone.

The neighbor also told us what she saw Friday night.

“Three command posts set up. The law enforcement had rifles and night vision glasses,” she said.

Officers didn’t know the camper was empty Friday night when, according to the neighbor, they moved into action.

“And then I heard the dogs and then I heard the shots and then I heard them crashing into something. They were tearing the trailer up.”

We’re told a large SWAT vehicle with a battering ram was used to pull down one of the camper’s walls.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pGFvw_0hJmU4iK00
    Camper where Linda White and Misty Hartman lived for a while, according to law enforcement (Mike Suriani, WREG)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FCra9_0hJmU4iK00
    Damage left behind after authorities raided the camper (Mike Suriani, WREG)

It’s unknown what evidence was recovered but we did see bags of women’s wigs left behind as well as a military uniform and some camouflage clothing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YDmLu_0hJmU4iK00
Camouflage clothing found in the area

We’re also told the women were seen bringing in a pair of jet skis by trailer days before Hartman’s escape from Arkansas and at one time several vehicles had been backed into the woods and covered up.

But on Friday, the jet skis were gone and only the trailer remained.

Hartman is believed to have traveled two and a half miles by jet ski before he and one or more accomplices landed at a boat ramp in Tunica County.

The neighbor believes Hartman’s escape and the getaway were well planned by the trio who she believes have left the area.

“Because they don’t have a home to come back to or a shelter to stay in now, because it’s destroyed,” she said.

It’s believed another person may be assisting Hartman.

All of them are considered armed and dangerous. If you spot them, you are urged to contact local authorities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi

HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

AR teen accidentally shot to death by best friend: Police

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A teenager was shot to death when he and his best friend played with a gun, police said. Helena-West Helena Police say 15-year-old Jayden Taylor-Campbell was killed in a shooting on August 12 at the Poplar Manor Apartments on Poplar Street. Jayden was reportedly visiting his grandmother at the time of […]
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR
WATN Local Memphis

Men charged with killing Greater Memphis Chamber President Phil Trenary head to trial in December

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trial date has been set for Dec. 5, 2022, for the two men indicted with killing Greater Memphis Chamber President and CEO Phil Trenary in 2018. McKinney Wright Jr. and Quandarius Richardson were indicted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery. Richardson was also indicted on charges of theft of property over $10,000 and intentionally evading arrest in a motor vehicle risking injury or death. Both remain in custody without bond in the Shelby County Jail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tunica County, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
actionnews5.com

MBI tight-lipped on DeSoto County deputy-involved shooting in Horn Lake

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Questions remain following a deputy-involved shooting in Horn Lake at the the U.S. Post Office on Goodman Road. What we know is during a traffic stop late Wednesday night, a DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) deputy believed the suspect of the stop to be armed and discharged their firearm.
HORN LAKE, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Shooting investigation underway in Horn Lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department and The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a shooting in Horn Lake. FOX13 went to post office on the 3700 block of Goodman Road West early Thursday Morning and saw a car with one bullet hole in the driver’s side window.
HORN LAKE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Second shooting in two days — both involving deputies from same sheriff’s office — under investigation by Mississippi authorities

Mississippi authorities are investigating a second shooting involving a Desoto County deputy in two days. Another person was reportedly shot Thursday afternoon, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirmed in a news release. the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. at Bethel Road near 178 at a car wash in Olive...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Family shot at by aunt at Peppertree Apartments: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An aunt is behind bars after police say she became angry during a shopping trip and fired shots at her family members last week. A woman told police that she, her two children, and a female friend were out shopping with Climmessa Armstrong when an argument started. Police say Armstrong, who is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda White
WREG

Two kids safe after kidnapping in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two children were kidnapped in South Memphis Thursday afternoon. Police said the kidnapping happened in the area of Trigg Avenue and Englewood Street. Officers made the scene at around 11:41 a.m. Officers began searching for him in the area of Cannon Street and Orgill Avenue. Michael Martin, who lives […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Southaven police searching for runaway teen

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police are on the search for a 14-year-old runaway. Investigators say Sobryah Johnson was last seen by her mother Tuesday morning around 2:20 a.m at their home on Ticonderoga Drive. She was wearing a gray t-shirt, has long braids and could possibly be with her...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Magnolia State Live

Shooting involving Mississippi sheriff’s office reported

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Desoto County Sheriff’s Department that occurred on Wednesday,. MBI issued a news release early Thursday morning about the incident. The shooting happened near Mississippi Highway 302 and Goodman Road in Desoto, according to the news release. “MBI...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Camper#Us Marshals#Swat
WREG

Barricade suspect accused of shooting at officers faces judge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of shooting at officers while barricading himself inside a Parkway Village hotel room was in court Thursday. Marvin Conley is facing 35 counts of attempted first degree murder, along with several firearm offenses. The 38-year-old said very little to the judge, who informed him he was facing dozens of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Second man arrested in Macy’s jewelry heist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after nearly $500,000 in jewelry was stolen from a Memphis Macy’s store. Police say Rashad Bonds, 30, was a part of a group who stole jewelry from the Macy’s in Oak Court Mall in June. According to police, on June 7, five men went into the Macy’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Men in same car shoot, kill each other in Whitehaven intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police say two men shot and killled each inside a car at an intersection near Southland Mall in Whitehaven Thursday evening. Memphis Police responded to the shooting at Shelby Drive and Faronia at 6:45 p.m. MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Louis Brownlee told WREG that one of the victims died at the scene, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

TBI: Murders, assaults drop; thefts, burglaries rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The latest crime statistics from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reportedly shows that while violent crime is decreasing, burglaries and thefts are on the rise. According to the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission, preliminary figures from the TBI show the rate of crimes such as murder, rape and aggravated assault has dropped 6.1 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hottytoddy.com

Columbus Man Arrested in Oxford on Drug, Weapon, Kidnapping Charges

A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday on several felony charges including kidnapping. According to the Oxford Police Department, members of the Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston, 32, of Columbus at the Links Apartments. The arrest came after an investigation stemming from a call earlier...
OXFORD, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Prosecutors: Mississippi woman admits to RAMP program fraud

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WJTV) – A judgement was entered against a Clarksdale woman who prosecutors said admitted to trying to defraud the United States of more than $81,505 in Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program (RAMP) funds. According to court documents, 30-year-old Sylnanceia Saffold devised a scheme to defraud and to obtain RAMP funds by filing false […]
CLARKSDALE, MS
WREG

WREG

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy