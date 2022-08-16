Read full article on original website
The Daily Planet
Mushroom season
Telluride has seen an abundance of rain this summer, which means an abundance of mushrooms. Locals and visitors venture out into the wilderness to forage for mushrooms when it is not pouring down rain. With the Telluride Mushroom Festival in full swing this week, mushrooms will most definitely be the talk of the town. Popular mushrooms, like boletes, chanterelles, hawk's wing and puffballs, start to grow in July along with the summer rains and can be found in forests between 9,000-11,000 feet.
MycoLicious, MycoLuscious, MycoLogical
It’s the kind of cavalcade of literary stars that would put a Hollywood awards show to shame. Friday night’s spoken word event is grandly called The Famous MycoLicious, MycoLuscious, MycoLogical Poetry Show and it boasts a lineup of local and regional poets who will celebrate all things fungi. Part of Telluride Mushroom Festival programming, the show takes place at the Sheridan Opera House at 9 p.m.
What is our end goal?
We have a sacred cow in Telluride, and it's obvious that we need to rethink this. That cow is affordable housing, and all the politicians are falling all over themselves to see who can purport the most love. First of all, there is no such thing as affordable housing. The...
‘Go for the Green’
If you can concentrate on your game, you’ll likely fare well upon yelling “Fore!”. But good luck with that: given the craggy, 14,000-foot Sneffels Range looming before you, focusing on a golf ball can be challenging at this place. The 18-hole course at the Divide Ranch & Club,...
Judith Kohin transitions to full-time artist
Judith Kohin came to Telluride in 1985. Hailing from the hills of New England, she longed for bigger mountains. Throughout the past 37 years, Kohin has been an integral part of the community. She supported local artists as the executive director for the Ah Haa School of the Arts for 25 years, before saying goodbye to the school in 2021. An artist herself, Kohin is taking time to pursue her own passions.
The Telluride Toggery, a 50 year old clothing boutique located
The Telluride Toggery, a 50 year old clothing boutique located in downtown Telluride is seeking a Full-time Sales Associate. Come work with our fun and motivated sales team! Please contact Wendy at (970)728-3338 or wendy@thetelluridetoggery.com.
Telluride Preschool is hiring a PT/FT assistant teacher. Come join
Telluride Preschool is hiring a PT/FT assistant teacher. Come join our amazing team of teachers! We are offering a starting bonus, $20 per hour, ECE stipend, housing stipend, ski pass, PTO. Please send resume to Telluridepreschool@yahoo.com or call Stephanie at (970)728-5652.
Revel in gravel
Telluride Bicycle Racing, the nonprofit that hosts the Telluride 100, has added another event to its lineup, this time a race run exclusively on the area’s gravel roads. Registration for the 2022 Telluride Gravel Race Oct. 8 is limited to just 75 riders, but has already been filled, event organizers said earlier this week.
Staffing a major issue across local child care centers
Just as Norwood students returned to school, Prime Time Early Learning Center officials in Norwood informed parents that they must close their infant and after-school programs until further notice due to staff shortages. Prime Time’s struggle serves as a cautionary tale as all 10 child care centers across the county face severe staffing shortages. Nationwide, at least 10 percent of child care programs have closed permanently because of COVID.
School works on purchase of 19 acres
At the Norwood Town Board of Trustees’ meeting, held Aug. 10, officials discussed the 19-acre parcel that is up for sale, along with the town’s bigger picture for growth and development. Now, officials are ready to start the lengthy process of the master plan review and update. At...
Norwood discusses wage study
Town staff reported on several items in their allotted agenda time last week in Norwood’s regular monthly meeting. Public Works Director Randy Harris told the board that the chip seal process has been complete on local roads and that the curb and gutter were most complete at the new Pinion Park subdivision. Additionally, the first foundation footers were being poured last week in the workforce housing neighborhood.
More mudslides?
Monsoon season means mudslides. On Saturday, several such flows shut down Bridal Veil Road and Black Bear Pass, as eight vehicles and 15 people were “stranded” on the popular four-wheeling path, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies, and San Miguel County Search and Rescue...
Town may implement new online billing
At the Town of Norwood’s monthly meeting, Town Clerk Amanda Pierce gave a presentation on a new invoicing and billing method. Both Pierce and Shawny Darby-Turner, the utility clerk, attended meetings on how the program works. Pierce told the board that she and Town Administrator Patti Grafmyer feel the option is a good one for several reasons.
Man from Castle Pines dies after fall from Windom Peak
A 53-year-old from Castle Pines died Monday after a fall from Windom Peak in the Weminuche Wilderness.
Can’t make this stuff up
My name is Harvey Roisman. I recently submitted two letters to the editor regarding traffic-related issues linked to the proposed Diamond Ridge affordable housing and medical center development projects. In the Planet’s Aug. 10 article, penned by Editor Justin Criado, regarding Mountain Village exploring affordable housing in Ilium, he noted how the various organizations involved discussed planning and coordinating their efforts. While that point appears to be obvious, I don’t trust our various governmental agencies to be working in tandem. Rather, I see the potential for a slow-motion train wreck. According to my friends that live in Ophir and work in town, when school is in session, the roundabout is backed up to the entrance of Mountain Village and beyond.
Equestrian Facility in Norwood, CO looking for part-time help. 30+/
Equestrian Facility in Norwood, CO looking for part-time help. 30+/- hours per week. Responsibilities include: feeding, turn in/out, picking paddocks & stalls, and light property maintenance. Experience, references, and reliable transportation a must! $15-$17 an hour DOE. Text 401.829.9943.
nbc11news.com
497 gallons of fuel stolen from Montrose gas station
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - According to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of July 5, 2022, three trucks pulled into Blair’s Truck Stop and stole approximately 497 gallons of fuel. Three unknown males damaged one of the fuel pumps in effort to pump diesel fuel into...
