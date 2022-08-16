My name is Harvey Roisman. I recently submitted two letters to the editor regarding traffic-related issues linked to the proposed Diamond Ridge affordable housing and medical center development projects. In the Planet’s Aug. 10 article, penned by Editor Justin Criado, regarding Mountain Village exploring affordable housing in Ilium, he noted how the various organizations involved discussed planning and coordinating their efforts. While that point appears to be obvious, I don’t trust our various governmental agencies to be working in tandem. Rather, I see the potential for a slow-motion train wreck. According to my friends that live in Ophir and work in town, when school is in session, the roundabout is backed up to the entrance of Mountain Village and beyond.

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO