Telluride, CO

The Daily Planet

Norwood discusses wage study

Town staff reported on several items in their allotted agenda time last week in Norwood’s regular monthly meeting. Public Works Director Randy Harris told the board that the chip seal process has been complete on local roads and that the curb and gutter were most complete at the new Pinion Park subdivision. Additionally, the first foundation footers were being poured last week in the workforce housing neighborhood.
NORWOOD, CO
The Daily Planet

The need for future planning is acute

Telluride is a place of park-like dignity. It is an incomprehensible privilege to call this town our home. Physical intimacy with a place is essential to understand the beauty of a neighborhood, a mountain trail, the change of seasons, in this unique town. Physical intimacy with place is achieved through the daily practice of familiarity and care for our surrounding environment. What we do now will pass on to future generations.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

Affordable housing now

Over a year ago Telluride lost a beloved long-term rental house: The Yellow House or The Galena House, as it's known by many. This house, nestled amongst local homes and St. Patrick Church, provided housing for community members for over 15 years. Years of tenants and countless gatherings of friends took place in this modest house. With its Viking six-burner stove, there was no family dinner this house could not handle.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

Telluride Preschool is hiring a PT/FT assistant teacher. Come join

Telluride Preschool is hiring a PT/FT assistant teacher. Come join our amazing team of teachers! We are offering a starting bonus, $20 per hour, ECE stipend, housing stipend, ski pass, PTO. Please send resume to Telluridepreschool@yahoo.com or call Stephanie at (970)728-5652.
TELLURIDE, CO
Telluride, CO
Telluride, CO
The Daily Planet

Off to a healthy start

Summer has come and gone in Telluride, at least for local school kids. With most kids returning to school next week, Telluride R-1 School District, Tri-County Health Network and the San Miguel County Department of Public Health have joined together for the first Back to School Health Fair. The fair is today (Wednesday) from 3-7 p.m. at the Miramonte Building on 333 W. Colorado Ave. next to the courthouse. The event is free and open to parents and kids ages 3-18 from across the region.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

Judith Kohin transitions to full-time artist

Judith Kohin came to Telluride in 1985. Hailing from the hills of New England, she longed for bigger mountains. Throughout the past 37 years, Kohin has been an integral part of the community. She supported local artists as the executive director for the Ah Haa School of the Arts for 25 years, before saying goodbye to the school in 2021. An artist herself, Kohin is taking time to pursue her own passions.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

Staffing a major issue across local child care centers

Just as Norwood students returned to school, Prime Time Early Learning Center officials in Norwood informed parents that they must close their infant and after-school programs until further notice due to staff shortages. Prime Time’s struggle serves as a cautionary tale as all 10 child care centers across the county face severe staffing shortages. Nationwide, at least 10 percent of child care programs have closed permanently because of COVID.
NORWOOD, CO
The Daily Planet

What is our end goal?

We have a sacred cow in Telluride, and it's obvious that we need to rethink this. That cow is affordable housing, and all the politicians are falling all over themselves to see who can purport the most love. First of all, there is no such thing as affordable housing. The...
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

Weekly Planet Picks

1) Pick up free school supplies and get up to date with vaccines today at the Telluride School District’s Back to School Health Fair. It’s in the Miramonte Building from 4-7 p.m. 2) Mushroom Fest: The Telluride Mushroom Festival opens today, with a full slate of events from...
TELLURIDE, CO
Montezuma Local News

Pow-wow Set for This Weekend

Ute Mountain Casino Hotel continues its 30th anniversary celebration with a Pow-wow Celebration on Friday and Saturday; the city of Cortez opens applications for its 2023 community grant program, and a concert to benefit Denkai Animal Sanctuary in Cortez. This story is sponsored by Choice Building Supply Ace Hardware and the LOR Foundation
CORTEZ, CO
The Daily Planet

‘Go for the Green’

If you can concentrate on your game, you’ll likely fare well upon yelling “Fore!”. But good luck with that: given the craggy, 14,000-foot Sneffels Range looming before you, focusing on a golf ball can be challenging at this place. The 18-hole course at the Divide Ranch & Club,...
RIDGWAY, CO
The Daily Planet

MycoLicious, MycoLuscious, MycoLogical

It’s the kind of cavalcade of literary stars that would put a Hollywood awards show to shame. Friday night’s spoken word event is grandly called The Famous MycoLicious, MycoLuscious, MycoLogical Poetry Show and it boasts a lineup of local and regional poets who will celebrate all things fungi. Part of Telluride Mushroom Festival programming, the show takes place at the Sheridan Opera House at 9 p.m.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

KOTO radio takes over the universe

KOTO radio kicks off summer fundraising with Guest DJ Day Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Under the thematic banner “Across the Universe,” KOTO will feature an out-of-this-world lineup of eight guest DJ programs, along with stellar giveaways and all the cosmic camaraderie listeners can handle. “The...
RIDGWAY, CO
The Daily Planet

Equestrian Facility in Norwood, CO looking for part-time help. 30+/

Equestrian Facility in Norwood, CO looking for part-time help. 30+/- hours per week. Responsibilities include: feeding, turn in/out, picking paddocks & stalls, and light property maintenance. Experience, references, and reliable transportation a must! $15-$17 an hour DOE. Text 401.829.9943.
NORWOOD, CO
The Daily Planet

More mudslides?

Monsoon season means mudslides. On Saturday, several such flows shut down Bridal Veil Road and Black Bear Pass, as eight vehicles and 15 people were “stranded” on the popular four-wheeling path, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies, and San Miguel County Search and Rescue...
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
The Daily Planet

Can’t make this stuff up

My name is Harvey Roisman. I recently submitted two letters to the editor regarding traffic-related issues linked to the proposed Diamond Ridge affordable housing and medical center development projects. In the Planet’s Aug. 10 article, penned by Editor Justin Criado, regarding Mountain Village exploring affordable housing in Ilium, he noted how the various organizations involved discussed planning and coordinating their efforts. While that point appears to be obvious, I don’t trust our various governmental agencies to be working in tandem. Rather, I see the potential for a slow-motion train wreck. According to my friends that live in Ophir and work in town, when school is in session, the roundabout is backed up to the entrance of Mountain Village and beyond.
TELLURIDE, CO

