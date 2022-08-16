ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Arlington, IN
County
Marion County, IN
Marion County, IN
Government
WFYI

Emerson Avenue overhaul includes path and new bridge

Indianapolis is planning to spend over $1.1 billion on road and infrastructure projects over the next five years. One of those projects is a new $11 million effort to overhaul Emerson Avenue on the city’s southeast side. The first phase of the road improvement project will reconstruct the busy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

DPW looking at worst of the worst streets for 2023 reconstruction

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is planning on investing $1.15 billion into reconstructing transportation and storm water infrastructure during the next five years. The budget also includes nearly $400 million in capital improvements in 2023. Among those projects is another $25 million to fix broken down neighborhood streets in Indianapolis. Sylvester Smith lives on one of those […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Southside Times

Top 10 signs that the Southside may be growing too fast

10. Used to be we’d meet “around about six” but now we have to go through six roundabouts to meet. 9. Haven’t seen one of those birdhouses shaped like a Burger Chef in a long time. 8. Homecroft’s got two signs now. 7. We didn’t...
SOUTHPORT, IN
WTHR

East side community hopes street mural will slow traffic near school

INDIANAPOLIS — When neighbors near 16th Street and Ritter Avenue on Indy's east side saw a safety problem with speeding in a school zone, they got worried. Most students who attend Anna Brochhausen School 88 now walk to school and a survey by people in the Community Heights neighborhood showed neighbors wanted a fix to keep kids safer.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Fleming
Indianapolis Recorder

Martindale-Brightwood property nearing end of environmental cleanup

A property in Martindale-Brightwood, near the Monon Trail and 19th Street, is undergoing a voluntary remediation cleanup to remove lead from the first three feet of soil. The site, located at 1960 Alvord St., was once the location of a railroad yard, a recycling storage facility and a truck cartage facility. The property was legally separated into two parcels in 2021, a north parcel and south parcel, according to a report from EnviroForensics, the company managing the cleanup.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Investigators unable to determine cause of massive fire at Bargersville home

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. – Investigators were unable to determine the cause of a large fire in Bargersville Thursday. The investigative team included an arson K-9 from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, according to Mike Pruitt with the Bargersville Fire Department. While they completed the work Thursday. The department said they...
BARGERSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Side#Pick Up#Dpw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
indyschild.com

This beautiful 90-acre park is one of Hamilton County’s most popular parks

Cool Creek Park offers a wide variety of features and activities that have made it one of Hamilton County’s most popular parks. This beautiful 90-acre park is a great place for the entire family to enjoy all year. The park offers four miles of wooded trails perfect for hiking and walking. Plus an amazing nature center with fun programs for kids, families and adults scheduled all year long.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Carmel police officer resigns while facing charges in Clay County

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department accepted an officer's resignation while he faces charges in Clay County. According to a spokesperson with the department, Andrew Longyear submitted his resignation Thursday, Aug. 18, effective immediately. Police said Longyear started working with the department in June 2021 and previously worked...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

IMPD program to paint catalytic converters for drivers Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have a new program aimed at deterring catalytic converter thieves. IMPD's "Paint and Protect" program will be at the Take 5 Oil Change location at 3640 S. East Street in Indianapolis Wednesday, Aug. 17, to mark catalytic converters for drivers. Technicians will paint a...
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy