The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
KCTV 5
Kansas City homicide victim found lying in roadway identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man found lying in the roadway on Elmwood Avenue Monday morning, dead in an apparent shooting, has been identified. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department stated officers responded to the 2500 block of Elmwood at 2 a.m. after someone called the department saying they heard gunshots and saw someone down in front of a residence.
KCTV 5
Shots fired at Cass County deputies, authorities looking for suspect
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway and the authorities are looking for a suspect after shots were fired at Cass County deputies following a pursuit. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies tried to stop a vehicle on 7 Highway just north of Pleasant Hill at about 12:07 a.m. Thursday.
Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner addresses KBI investigation
The mayor and CEO of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is speaking for the first time since the KBI executed a search warrant on the UG building.
KMBC.com
Kansas City mother faces felony charges after her 2-year-old is found dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 36-year-old Kansas City woman is facing felony charges after one of her two-year-old children was found lifeless in her residence. Michaela Chism faces two first-degree charges of endangering the welfare of a child. According to court records filed Thursday, Kansas City, Missouri, police responded...
KCPD investigates 2-year-old child's death in 6500 block of Paseo
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating the death of a child in the 6500 block of Paseo.
KC man sentenced to over 10 years for forcibly resisting federal law enforcement
A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison without parole for forcibly resisting federal law enforcement.
KCTV 5
Troubled contractor, focus of KCTV5 investigations, faces 56 federal charges
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City contractor who was the focus of numerous KCTV5 investigations faces 56 counts in a federal indictment. Max Howell is charged with numerous counts of bank fraud, money laundering, and making false statements to a financial institution. It includes five properties. The indictment...
Homicide: 2 found dead outside Kansas home
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a double homicide in Kansas City. Just after 5p.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 1500 Block of Haskell Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release. At the scene, officers found two men dead from...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police investigate homicide near 53rd, Brooklyn
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said they are investigating a homicide Thursday evening near 53rd Street and Brooklyn Avenue. Authorities said a shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. Police said officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived. Officers began performing life...
Judge: Enough evidence to try Missouri hospital staffer in 20-year-old murder
A judge ruled there is enough evidence to try Jennifer Hall, a former Kansas City-area respiratory therapist, for the murder of a patient in 2002.
Neighbors claim they tried to warn authorities of KCMO home where child died
Neighbors claim they tried to warn authorities of a home where a 2-year-old boy died on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Driver slumped over wheel blows .36 in Clay County, survives
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver in Clay County is still alive despite having a blood alcohol content that is “fatal to most people,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies received a call just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from someone who said there was a driver...
Missouri law enforcement agencies dispel fake crime posts on social media
The Clay County Sheriff's Office and Raytown Police Department debunked fake online rumors about crimes happening in local neighborhoods.
Kansas City woman charged after 2-year-old child found dead
A Kansas City woman, 36-year-old Michaela Chism, is charged with child endangerment after her 3-year-old son was found dead in a home.
KCPD investigate after man shot, killed in 5200 block of Brooklyn Avenue
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Thursday night in the 5200 block of Brooklyn Avenue.
KCK police investigating double homicide near 15th, Haskell
Officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 5 p.m. at 15th Street and Haskell Avenue where they found two men dead.
LJWORLD
Missouri woman originally charged with a fentanyl death in Lawrence pleads to lesser crime, gets probation
A Missouri woman who was charged in connection with a fentanyl overdose death in Lawrence was sentenced Friday to probation after entering a plea agreement in Douglas County District Court. Judge Amy Hanley sentenced the woman, Abby Gail Burton, 29, of Norborne, Missouri, to 13 months in prison, then suspended...
Kansas City police refute claims of policy changes after federal lawsuit
A Kansas City man, Daniel Fox, is accusing KCPD of implementing a new policy after the conviction former detective Eric Devalkanaere.
KCPD identifies victim of fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision that took place on July 30.
KC man charged for firing weapon into vehicle, injuring passenger
A 19-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is facing felony charges for allegedly firing a weapon from one vehicle into another and injuring a passenger.
