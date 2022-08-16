ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Sierra Sun

Truckee man arrested after fire in Gateway area

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A Truckee man has been arrested for allegedly starting an illegal campfire that is suspected to have caused a brush fire. Frank Battaglia, 43, was arrested Wednesday morning by the Truckee Police Department on felony charges for unlawfully causing a fire of forestland. His bail is set at $10,000, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, and he remains in custody as of Thursday morning.
2news.com

Fire Breaks Out Near Wedekind Road, Smoke Seen From Highway 395

A portion of Cannan Street in Reno is closed as fire crews investigate an early morning apartment fire. The single-unit fire started just after 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Smoke could be seen from Highway 395 near Northtowne Lane in Reno. Reno Fire had a truck already nearby so the fire...
ABC10

Family rescued after 3 days stranded in Sierra County canyon

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — A family of four was rescued after being stranded in western Sierra County for three days. According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, two adults, a child and an infant were found 2,500 feet down a canyon in the remote area of Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley. Authorities were led to the stranded family after the husband hiked up to safety and requested help on the third day.
FOX40

Multiple people rescued from Sierra County wilderness

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team assisted in rescuing a group of people from Sierra County on Monday that were stranded due to vehicle issues, according to the sheriff’s office. According to sheriff’s office, two adults, a 10-year-old, a nine-month-old and a dog were in need of rescuing […]
2news.com

Car Passenger Dies After Crash on SR 89 Near South Lake Tahoe

A car passenger died after a crash on SR 89 at Rubicon Drive near South Lake Tahoe on August 8th. California Highway Patrol Troopers say a Honda was heading south and while trying to avoid a northbound car, made an unsafe turn to the right and lost control and hit a mile marker and two trees.
2news.com

Investigation Underway After Early Morning Fire in Truckee

An investigation is underway after a small fire near the US Bank in Truckee early Wednesday morning. Truckee Fire says no buildings were threatened by the 1:45 a.m. fire near Donner Pass Road, across from the bank. Truckee Fire and CAL FIRE extinguished the quarter-acre fire. No injuries were reported.
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: why was large dirt path cut into mountain near Verdi?

Reno, NEV — News 4's Shelby Sheehan noticed there's a large dirt path that has appeared on the mountain outside of Reno. You'll notice it is north of I-80 as you're driving from Reno toward Verdi. NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schurict says the dirt path is a 60 foot...
2news.com

Missing California Couple Found Dead Near Crashed SUV

A sad development in the search for a missing California couple that hadn't been seen since Hot August Nights in Reno. Authorities confirm they have died after their bodies were discovered Wednesday outside near their crashed car. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol located them around 5...
kkoh.com

Have You Seen These Suspected Tool Thieves?

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public’s help finding two suspects wanted in connection with a recent tool theft. Deputies say the theft happened on July 27th at Harvey’s Casino. Authorities say the man and woman stole a black backpack full of tools from a maintenance area.
2news.com

Man Accused of Stealing Car With Children Inside

Police have arrested a man accused of stealing a car with two children inside of it. It started Monday afternoon in Reno and police say the suspect led them on a chase ending in Carson City. According to law enforcement, a silver 2017 Chevrolet Equinox with dealer paper plates was...
fernleyreporter.com

Victim identified as Fernley man in fatal crash near Lovelock

The person who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Lovelock on Aug. 2 has been identified as James Edward Compau, a 51-year-old resident of Fernley. According to the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Division, Compau was traveling westbound on I-80 in a 2005 Peterbilt tractor-trailer combination near mile marker 106. The tractor trailer-combination left the roadway to the left and struck a concrete barrier. The tractor-trailer combination went down an embankment and over the divided bridge barrier overturning and became detached. The tractor became fully engulfed in flames. The tractor-trailer came to rest on its roof in the dirt area beneath I-80 overpass.
International Business Times

Missing Kiely Rodni Update: Teen's Cellphone Last Pinged At Campground Lake

As the search intensifies in the second week for missing Kiely Rodni, investigators have said the disappeared teen's cellphone was last detected at the campground lake in Nevada County, California. Rodni went missing after attending an end-of-school party at Prosser Family Campground in Truckee on Aug. 6. The teen was...

