ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Radio Iowa

ISU Extension plans virtual drought meeting as conditions get worse

Despite widespread rainfall earlier this week, drought conditions are worsening across Iowa, according to the new map out today from the U.S. Drought Monitor. Field agronomist Rebecca Vittetoe, with the Iowa State University Extension, says the new red spots on the map are particularly troubling. “It just got updated again...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa expected to suffer heat as high as 125°F by 2053

Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsA new study reveals the emergence of an "extreme heat belt" from Texas to Iowa, with days that feel like 125°F at least once a year by 2053, writes Axios' Andrew Freedman. Why it matters: Most of Iowa falls under this belt, which could result in increased hardships, such as higher energy consumption and more health risks like heat stroke.Driving the news: As average temperatures increase due to human-driven greenhouse gas emissions,...
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Rain May Be Too Little, Too Late for Some Iowa Crops

(Radio Iowa) While parts of Iowa saw up to two inches of rain on Monday, it may be too little, too late for many of the crops that have been critically damaged by the long string of hot, dry days. Meteorologist Dennis Todey, director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, says there are big differences in corn crop conditions across the region, especially compared to areas in northwest Iowa that are in extreme drought.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa DNR Northwest Iowa Fishing Report For August 18th

Northwest Iowa — Here is the Thursday, August 18, 2022 Northwest Iowa Fishing Report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Lake temperature is in the mid-70s. The water level is at crest. Fish are out deeper during warm water temperatures. Trolling has been working very well. Find crappie and yellow bass in 12-17 feet of water. Try fishing weed lines where there is new vegetation growth. Black Crappie – Good: Best bite is in 10-15 feet of water along weed lines. Bluegill – Good. Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps in the main basins. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Good.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
South Dakota State
KOEL 950 AM

What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?

You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
IOWA STATE
superhits1027.com

Repairs recommended for one of Iowa’s first tourism attractions

ARNOLDS PARK — An engineer hired to evaluate a historic site in Arnolds Park is recommending major repairs to the Abbie Gardner cabin. It’s the site of what’s known as the Spirit Lake massacre of 1857. About three dozen Europeans were killed by members of the Dakota tribe who used the area for hunting. Thirteen-year-old Abbie Gardner was briefly taken hostage. Three decades later she bought her family’s cabin and gave tours.
ARNOLDS PARK, IA
farmforum.net

Iowa drought growing worse, cutting into the state's projected soybean harvest, new report shows

The drought in Iowa is deepening and expanding, potentially cutting into Iowa's soybean harvest this fall, a report released Aug. 12 shows. Iowa's soybean harvest is forecast to fall 4.7% this year over 2021, a U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report shows. Average soybean yields are forecast to drop to 58 bushels per acre this year from 62 in 2021, the report shows.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Crops#Lawns#The U S Drought Monitor
97X

Must See! Iowa’s Largest House is a Slice of Hollywood

There's a place in northern Iowa that looks like it doesn't belong in northern Iowa. It looks like it should be in California or at least on the coast of South Carolina. And maybe it shouldn't be called a "house" at all. It reminds me of the wide-open floor plan you see when you visit a resort. Where the bar/kitchen area is, could very easily be hosts checking you into your room and asking if you'd like to set up an appointment for a couples massage.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
kelo.com

Iowa Corn is in trouble

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa State Fair Crowd Braves Downpour Just to See Music Icon

Thousands of Iowans flocked to Des Moines on Monday, August 15th for a once in lifetime performance from inarguably one of the biggest artists of the 20th century. Droves of people in ponchos filled the Iowa State Fair Grandstand for the fifth concert event of the fair. One of the most highly anticipated acts of the 10 day Iowa summer tradition was seven time Grammy Award winners.
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

The Northern Lights May Be Visible From Iowa This Week

Experts are saying that there is at least a chance that the Northern Lights just might be visible from the state of Iowa this week. What an amazing sight it would be!. According to OurQuadCities.com, our sun has produced what are called coronal mass ejections, or CMEs. They are currently headed towards Earth as we speak. In fact, a G3 geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for later this week. The storm was initially predicted to be a G2 in strength. But since it has been upgraded to a G3, there is a chance that the Northern Lights will be visible as far south as Iowa. Check out the map from the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
K92.3

One Iowa Moron Doesn’t Know How a Water Cooler Works

Once again, I find myself being the moron in this story. I'm the moron who doesn't know how a water cooler works. This isn't the first time I've had to call myself out for not being very smart. You may remember the Iowa moron who set his lawn on fire or the time one Iowa moron forgot how sunscreen worked. Thankfully I've had a decent run and haven't had to put myself on blast for a good while. Until this morning... I can't be the only one who wouldn't know this cooler worked, right?
IOWA STATE
Axios

This is how Iowa State Fair babies are made

Giving birth at the Iowa State Fair ain't happenchance. It's a science and it takes months of planning, Emily Wynn, a spokesperson for the fair tells Axios. Catch up fast: Daily live animal births debuted as an ongoing attraction at the fair about 15 years ago and it is now one of the fair's most popular exhibits.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Look North: Northern Lights possible Wednesday night

The sun has been quite active the last several days firing off multiple solar flares, and a stream of high-speed wind, which will likely hit the Earth Wednesday night. The Space Weather Prediction Center issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch starting at 7 p.m. CDT Tuesday, lasting for 72 hours. The peak of the storm is expected to start around 7 p.m. Wednesday night, and his could bring the northern lights as far south as Oregon to Iowa. The best chance for Iowa will be areas along and north of Highway 20.
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Schools Are Having a Problem Filling This Job

As we approach the first day of school for students across the state of Iowa, I think it'd be safe to say it hasn't been exactly a great summer for Iowa school districts. Last week we heard a former Iowa school teacher explain the real reasons teachers were leaving schools as Iowa see's a massive teaching shortage throughout the state. To be fair this isn't just an Iowa problem but the list continues on shortages for Iowa school districts.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy