Radio Iowa
ISU Extension plans virtual drought meeting as conditions get worse
Despite widespread rainfall earlier this week, drought conditions are worsening across Iowa, according to the new map out today from the U.S. Drought Monitor. Field agronomist Rebecca Vittetoe, with the Iowa State University Extension, says the new red spots on the map are particularly troubling. “It just got updated again...
Iowa expected to suffer heat as high as 125°F by 2053
Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsA new study reveals the emergence of an "extreme heat belt" from Texas to Iowa, with days that feel like 125°F at least once a year by 2053, writes Axios' Andrew Freedman. Why it matters: Most of Iowa falls under this belt, which could result in increased hardships, such as higher energy consumption and more health risks like heat stroke.Driving the news: As average temperatures increase due to human-driven greenhouse gas emissions,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Rain May Be Too Little, Too Late for Some Iowa Crops
(Radio Iowa) While parts of Iowa saw up to two inches of rain on Monday, it may be too little, too late for many of the crops that have been critically damaged by the long string of hot, dry days. Meteorologist Dennis Todey, director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, says there are big differences in corn crop conditions across the region, especially compared to areas in northwest Iowa that are in extreme drought.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa DNR Northwest Iowa Fishing Report For August 18th
Northwest Iowa — Here is the Thursday, August 18, 2022 Northwest Iowa Fishing Report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Lake temperature is in the mid-70s. The water level is at crest. Fish are out deeper during warm water temperatures. Trolling has been working very well. Find crappie and yellow bass in 12-17 feet of water. Try fishing weed lines where there is new vegetation growth. Black Crappie – Good: Best bite is in 10-15 feet of water along weed lines. Bluegill – Good. Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps in the main basins. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Good.
What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?
You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
superhits1027.com
Repairs recommended for one of Iowa’s first tourism attractions
ARNOLDS PARK — An engineer hired to evaluate a historic site in Arnolds Park is recommending major repairs to the Abbie Gardner cabin. It’s the site of what’s known as the Spirit Lake massacre of 1857. About three dozen Europeans were killed by members of the Dakota tribe who used the area for hunting. Thirteen-year-old Abbie Gardner was briefly taken hostage. Three decades later she bought her family’s cabin and gave tours.
KCRG.com
Companies building carbon pipelines in Iowa to see economic benefit through Inflation Reduction Act
Just weeks after the death of a Missouri resident in Iowa due to a brain-eating amoeba, health officials are now investigating the death of a child in Douglas County, Nebraska, just across the border from Council Bluffs. Kaj O'Mara introduces one of this fall's Kid Captains at the 25th Annual...
farmforum.net
Iowa drought growing worse, cutting into the state's projected soybean harvest, new report shows
The drought in Iowa is deepening and expanding, potentially cutting into Iowa's soybean harvest this fall, a report released Aug. 12 shows. Iowa's soybean harvest is forecast to fall 4.7% this year over 2021, a U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report shows. Average soybean yields are forecast to drop to 58 bushels per acre this year from 62 in 2021, the report shows.
Must See! Iowa’s Largest House is a Slice of Hollywood
There's a place in northern Iowa that looks like it doesn't belong in northern Iowa. It looks like it should be in California or at least on the coast of South Carolina. And maybe it shouldn't be called a "house" at all. It reminds me of the wide-open floor plan you see when you visit a resort. Where the bar/kitchen area is, could very easily be hosts checking you into your room and asking if you'd like to set up an appointment for a couples massage.
kelo.com
Iowa Corn is in trouble
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
Iowa State Fair Crowd Braves Downpour Just to See Music Icon
Thousands of Iowans flocked to Des Moines on Monday, August 15th for a once in lifetime performance from inarguably one of the biggest artists of the 20th century. Droves of people in ponchos filled the Iowa State Fair Grandstand for the fifth concert event of the fair. One of the most highly anticipated acts of the 10 day Iowa summer tradition was seven time Grammy Award winners.
The Northern Lights May Be Visible From Iowa This Week
Experts are saying that there is at least a chance that the Northern Lights just might be visible from the state of Iowa this week. What an amazing sight it would be!. According to OurQuadCities.com, our sun has produced what are called coronal mass ejections, or CMEs. They are currently headed towards Earth as we speak. In fact, a G3 geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for later this week. The storm was initially predicted to be a G2 in strength. But since it has been upgraded to a G3, there is a chance that the Northern Lights will be visible as far south as Iowa. Check out the map from the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks.
littlevillagemag.com
Dana James: State rankings lists are out once again. Here’s where Iowa (actually) stands.
Here we go again. Yet another news company propped Iowa up on a pedestal. Iowa fell a bit this year on the 2022 annual rankings by CNBC, but still ranked No. 12 on a list of America’s best states for business and No. 10 on a list of America’s best states to live.
One Iowa Moron Doesn’t Know How a Water Cooler Works
Once again, I find myself being the moron in this story. I'm the moron who doesn't know how a water cooler works. This isn't the first time I've had to call myself out for not being very smart. You may remember the Iowa moron who set his lawn on fire or the time one Iowa moron forgot how sunscreen worked. Thankfully I've had a decent run and haven't had to put myself on blast for a good while. Until this morning... I can't be the only one who wouldn't know this cooler worked, right?
This is how Iowa State Fair babies are made
Giving birth at the Iowa State Fair ain't happenchance. It's a science and it takes months of planning, Emily Wynn, a spokesperson for the fair tells Axios. Catch up fast: Daily live animal births debuted as an ongoing attraction at the fair about 15 years ago and it is now one of the fair's most popular exhibits.
cbs2iowa.com
Look North: Northern Lights possible Wednesday night
The sun has been quite active the last several days firing off multiple solar flares, and a stream of high-speed wind, which will likely hit the Earth Wednesday night. The Space Weather Prediction Center issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch starting at 7 p.m. CDT Tuesday, lasting for 72 hours. The peak of the storm is expected to start around 7 p.m. Wednesday night, and his could bring the northern lights as far south as Oregon to Iowa. The best chance for Iowa will be areas along and north of Highway 20.
morningbrew.com
Only 2 contestants in Iowa State Fair’s 2022 Big Boar Contest due to more expensive feed
OK, inflation has officially gone too far: This year’s Iowa State Fair Big Boar Contest only had two entries. People involved with the competition point to higher-than-normal feed prices and excessive heat as the main reasons why the 2022 pen was so empty. Normally, there are five-to-10 big boys...
Iowa Schools Are Having a Problem Filling This Job
As we approach the first day of school for students across the state of Iowa, I think it'd be safe to say it hasn't been exactly a great summer for Iowa school districts. Last week we heard a former Iowa school teacher explain the real reasons teachers were leaving schools as Iowa see's a massive teaching shortage throughout the state. To be fair this isn't just an Iowa problem but the list continues on shortages for Iowa school districts.
Bucking the Trend? How Iowa Gas Prices Compare to National Average
Stop me if you've heard this one, you pull up to a gas pump in eastern Iowa...you smile when you see it's under $4, and you say to yourself, "hey, that's pretty cheap!" But then you remember, "no it's not. I was paying 2-something last year! BOO" Well, you're right...
KCRG.com
2022 Iowa State Fair attendance on pace to exceed 2021 attendance
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Fair is on pace to have more guests this summer, compared to 2021. The fair announced about 88,000 people were at the fair on Monday, which is actually down from the Monday of the fair last year. However, other days this week...
