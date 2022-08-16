ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Three reasons why Walmart & others US stores will keep self-checkout – but theft prevention trick still annoys customers

THERE are at least three reasons shoppers will still see self-checkout kiosks in Walmart and other US stores despite an annoying theft prevention trick, according to reports. Amongst the commonly irritating automatic voice responses that you get during self-checkout, a recent survey reveals that 67 percent of shoppers have an unsuccessful experience, per CNN.
Walmart Says Major Layoffs Are Necessary For A 'Strong Future' For The Company—Employees Can't Be Happy

As inflation continues to rise, Walmart reportedly laid off approximately 200 of its corporate employees, according to a source familiar with the situation. Based on a recent article published by Tech Crunch, the retail company said in a statement, “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future. At the same time, we’re further investing in key areas like e-commerce, technology, health and wellness, supply chain, and advertising sales and creating new roles to support our growing number of services for our customers, suppliers, and the business community.”
Are Malls Done For? Maybe Not.

This year has been difficult for consumers due to inflation, price spikes, and high gas prices. A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction -- declining real GDP, according to the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank. The U.S. economy fell 1.6% in the first quarter of 2022 and...
Walmart.com Drew Higher-Income Shoppers Looking to Buy Food

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. inflation at a four-decade high has hit lower-income Americans the hardest. On Tuesday, Walmart's results showed that those with bigger wallets are getting squeezed, too. The nation's largest retailer, which caters to budget-conscious shoppers, said it saw more middle- and higher-income customers shop at Walmart during the second quarter, a shift it said was different from prior economic downturns. "In Walmart's U.S. business, we have seen mid-to-higher income customers come to Walmart looking for value. As you would expect, food and consumables, in particular, are places where they're looking to save some money," Walmart's Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said on an investor call. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer said https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/16/walmart-wmt-earnings-q2-2023.html the company grew market share in the grocery segment during the second quarter ended July 31, with three-quarters of the gains coming from shoppers with annual incomes over $100,000. The company did not provide additional details on its market share gains. Most of these sales came through its U.S. e-commerce business, which grew 12% during the quarter, and helped the retailer post better-than-expected sales and lift its full-year profit forecast.
Target’s Grocery Biz Grows 50%+ in 3 Years, Becomes Major Player

Target is taking a page from Walmart’s book, investing in its food business to get customers in through the doors (or onto its digital platforms) with greater frequency. The retailer shared on a call with analysts Wednesday (Aug. 17) discussing the company’s second-quarter financial results how the category has grown in recent years.
