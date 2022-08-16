Read full article on original website
Related
Why Lake Mead Water Levels Are Rising Again
The Las Vegas Valley has seen one of the wettest monsoon seasons in decades.
Feds cut Colorado River allocation for Arizona and Nevada in 2023, citing need for 'urgent action'
While Arizona and Nevada will get less water, California will not lose any of its share next year, according to the feds' blueprint released Tuesday.
Third set of human remains found at Lake Mead in matter of months amid severe drought
More human remains were uncovered in Lake Mead, just two months after authorities found two bodies decomposing in the quickly exposing drought-afflicted reservoir.The National Park Service released a statement on Monday reporting that the skeletal remains of a body were found at Swim Beach Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada at around 4.30 p.m.The remains were sent to Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, where experts will seek to determine a cause of death and will also help to provide an age estimate for the remains, which wasn’t released by authorities on Monday.“The investigation is ongoing. No further information is...
digg.com
New Water Cuts Coming For Southwest As Colorado River Falls Into Tier Two Shortage
An extraordinary drought in the West is drying up the Colorado River and draining the nation’s largest reservoirs — Lake Mead and Lake Powell. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Nevada woman bought a house and ended up owning a small town all because of a copy-paste error
The buyer intended to get one property valued at $594,481 in Spanish Springs, Nevada. But she ended up with 84 extra house lots and two common spaces.
Apparently, the plan to save a tanking Lake Mead and Lake Powell is 'stay tuned'
The Bureau of Reclamation can’t be this shortsighted. For weeks, the agency that oversees Lake Mead and Lake Powell had talked tough about states making 2 million to 4 million acre-feet in additional cuts, over and above all that we’ve already agreed to cut, to keep them on life support. ...
International Business Times
Fifth Set Of Skeletal Remains Found At Lake Mead As Drought Reduces Water Levels
A fifth set of human remains has been found at Lake Mead as the country's largest man-made reservoir continues to witness plunging water levels. According to a statement issued by the National Parks Service on Tuesday, the skeletal remains were discovered near the Swim Beach area of the lake, located between Nevada and Arizona, on Monday night.
thecentersquare.com
Feds announce plans for Colorado River water reductions
(The Center Square) – Arizona and Nevada will see less water from the Colorado River under new plans released Tuesday by the federal federal government because of ongoing and severe drought. The U.S. Department of Interior said water releases from Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona and Hoover Dam at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fourth Set Of Human Remains Found In Nevada's Shrinking Lake Mead
Three other bodies were found in May and July as water levels continue to drop at the nation's largest reservoir.
A New Round of Colorado River Cuts Is Announced
The water levels of Lake Powell, behind the Glen Canyon Dam near the Arizona-Utah border, could drop so low next year that the dam could no longer generate hydropower. (Monica Almeida/The New York Times)
War of words escalates between states as feds announce 2023 Colorado River rations
(The Center Square) – Arizona’s water authorities are hinting that either Southern California’s governing water bodies or the group of upriver states along the Colorado River are responsible for talks breaking down between them, leaving the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to announce the expected Tier 2 shortage and water allotment cuts falling more severely on State 48.
natureworldnews.com
Second Largest Reservoir in US, Lake Powell Will Dry Up in a Few Decades
The scorching megadrought in Western US is causing Lake Powell to dry up quickly, and it could disappear entirely in just a few decades. After Lake Mead, Lake Powell is the second-largest reservoir in the US by total capacity. It is an artificial lake made by damming the Colorado River,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Federal officials impose emergency water cuts for Arizona and Nevada
With water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell continuing to drop, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced on Tuesday new water restrictions for Arizona, Nevada, and Mexico. Two months ago, the seven states that rely on water from the Colorado River — California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico, and Utah — were tasked with coming up with plans to reduce water use by 2 million to 4 million acre-feet, the Los Angeles Times reports. The talks have been at times contentious, due to the states all having different interests, and an agreement has yet to be reached.
Human remains discovered in Lake Mead for fourth time as drought causes shoreline to retreat
Skeletal human remains were discovered on the edge of Lake Mead, marking the fourth discovery of its kind since May as the lake's water level drops.
Agriculture Online
U.S. prods Colorado River Basin states for water conservation agreement
With Colorado River Basin states in disarray, the government said on Tuesday it would work with the seven states for an agreement on huge reductions in water usage from the river. In the interim, the Interior Department said it would release less water next year to Arizona and Nevada as well as to Mexico, in response to the 23-year drought that has dried the basin.
How new Colorado River cuts will impact states, residents
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Arizona and Nevada residents won't face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. But U.S. officials announced Tuesday there will be less water available next year for them from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and a farm industry worth billions of dollars. Observers warn that a reckoning is still coming for the growing region because the water crisis is expected to generate future cuts.
Western states scramble as deadline to cut Colorado River water use looms
Banks along parts of the Colorado River where water once streamed are now just caked mud and rock as climate change makes the Western U.S. hotter and drier. More than two decades of drought have done little to deter the region from diverting more water than flows through it, depleting key reservoirs to levels that now jeopardize water delivery and hydropower production.
Colorado River at drought tipping point
Officials warn a forecast downpour that has some 7 million people on flood watch won't be enough to stave off the need for drastic water cuts as the Colorado River's depleted reservoirs sink to near-crisis levels. Driving the news: As the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for an...
Deadline is up for these states to cut water use amid drought
A drought that has impacted the Colorado River Basin for more than two decades is reaching new crisis levels as seven U.S. states reach a deadline for water use reduction.
Comments / 0