ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Third set of human remains found at Lake Mead in matter of months amid severe drought

More human remains were uncovered in Lake Mead, just two months after authorities found two bodies decomposing in the quickly exposing drought-afflicted reservoir.The National Park Service released a statement on Monday reporting that the skeletal remains of a body were found at Swim Beach Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada at around 4.30 p.m.The remains were sent to Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, where experts will seek to determine a cause of death and will also help to provide an age estimate for the remains, which wasn’t released by authorities on Monday.“The investigation is ongoing. No further information is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Colorado Government
State
Utah State
Local
Nevada Government
Local
Arizona Government
International Business Times

Fifth Set Of Skeletal Remains Found At Lake Mead As Drought Reduces Water Levels

A fifth set of human remains has been found at Lake Mead as the country's largest man-made reservoir continues to witness plunging water levels. According to a statement issued by the National Parks Service on Tuesday, the skeletal remains were discovered near the Swim Beach area of the lake, located between Nevada and Arizona, on Monday night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecentersquare.com

Feds announce plans for Colorado River water reductions

(The Center Square) – Arizona and Nevada will see less water from the Colorado River under new plans released Tuesday by the federal federal government because of ongoing and severe drought. The U.S. Department of Interior said water releases from Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona and Hoover Dam at...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Year#Water Rights#Water Level#Water Usage#The Hoover Dam#Bureau Of Reclamation
The Center Square

War of words escalates between states as feds announce 2023 Colorado River rations

(The Center Square) – Arizona’s water authorities are hinting that either Southern California’s governing water bodies or the group of upriver states along the Colorado River are responsible for talks breaking down between them, leaving the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to announce the expected Tier 2 shortage and water allotment cuts falling more severely on State 48.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Week

Federal officials impose emergency water cuts for Arizona and Nevada

With water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell continuing to drop, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced on Tuesday new water restrictions for Arizona, Nevada, and Mexico. Two months ago, the seven states that rely on water from the Colorado River — California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico, and Utah — were tasked with coming up with plans to reduce water use by 2 million to 4 million acre-feet, the Los Angeles Times reports. The talks have been at times contentious, due to the states all having different interests, and an agreement has yet to be reached.
ARIZONA STATE
Agriculture Online

U.S. prods Colorado River Basin states for water conservation agreement

With Colorado River Basin states in disarray, the government said on Tuesday it would work with the seven states for an agreement on huge reductions in water usage from the river. In the interim, the Interior Department said it would release less water next year to Arizona and Nevada as well as to Mexico, in response to the 23-year drought that has dried the basin.
COLORADO STATE
960 The Ref

How new Colorado River cuts will impact states, residents

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Arizona and Nevada residents won't face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. But U.S. officials announced Tuesday there will be less water available next year for them from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and a farm industry worth billions of dollars. Observers warn that a reckoning is still coming for the growing region because the water crisis is expected to generate future cuts.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Western states scramble as deadline to cut Colorado River water use looms

Banks along parts of the Colorado River where water once streamed are now just caked mud and rock as climate change makes the Western U.S. hotter and drier. More than two decades of drought have done little to deter the region from diverting more water than flows through it, depleting key reservoirs to levels that now jeopardize water delivery and hydropower production.
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Colorado River at drought tipping point

Officials warn a forecast downpour that has some 7 million people on flood watch won't be enough to stave off the need for drastic water cuts as the Colorado River's depleted reservoirs sink to near-crisis levels. Driving the news: As the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy