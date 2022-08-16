ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasha, OK

Courthouse closed after worker publicity to chemical

LAWTON – The Comanche County Courthouse closed to the general public Thursday after an worker working within the basement was uncovered to an unknown chemical that triggered a medical response. The worker was despatched to the emergency room, and the courthouse was evacuated till the Lawton Fireplace Division’s hazmat...
LAWTON, OK
News from the City of Purcell

It is unlawful for any person to throw, place or deposit any rubbish, trash, slop, garbage, filthy substance, grass, weeds, tree, brush, or any other refuse or waste matter in any street, avenue, alley, or in any ditch or watercourse, or upon the premises of another, or upon any public ground in this city.
PURCELL, OK
Chickasha, OK
UPDATE: Caddo County fire burns over 4,700 acres

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Emergency Management released new information on the fire which broke out in Caddo County near the Comanche County line on Monday. Officials said the fire burned around 4,700 acres. Thankfully nobody was injured and there’s no known damage to structures. Around 235...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
Arts Council Oklahoma City searching for mural artists

Arts Council Oklahoma City is searching for talented artists from the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color community to participate in the Fresh Paint: OKC NYE Mural Project. Co-chairs for the project Krystle Kaye and Helen Opper spoke with KOCO about the process behind the mural. Click the video player...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Truck accident sends Chickasha youth to hospital

An injury collision occurred in Kay County near Braman that involved a Chickasha woman and a 15 year old youth according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.  Lisa K. Lujan, 48 of Chickasha, the driver of a 2004 International tractor was was not injured in the incident which remains under investigation.
CHICKASHA, OK
Thunder in Tornado Alley returns to the Grady County Fair

 The Grady County Fair, set for August 25-27 will light up with thunder and smoke on Friday and Saturday with the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling event.  Set in the 3,000 seat open air rodeo arena, the monster trucks and tractors will shake the ground when they fire up to do their pull.
GRADY COUNTY, OK

