thechronicle.news
Courthouse closed after worker publicity to chemical
LAWTON – The Comanche County Courthouse closed to the general public Thursday after an worker working within the basement was uncovered to an unknown chemical that triggered a medical response. The worker was despatched to the emergency room, and the courthouse was evacuated till the Lawton Fireplace Division’s hazmat...
Purcell Register
News from the City of Purcell
It is unlawful for any person to throw, place or deposit any rubbish, trash, slop, garbage, filthy substance, grass, weeds, tree, brush, or any other refuse or waste matter in any street, avenue, alley, or in any ditch or watercourse, or upon the premises of another, or upon any public ground in this city.
76-year-old dealing with broken A/C for months at apartment
An elderly woman living in a Midwest City apartment community said her central air conditioning unit has been broken for about a month and a half, and the complex hasn’t fixed it.
DEQ Emergency Order detailing investigation before Chickasha Manufacturing Center fire
An Emergency Order, from the Department of Environmental Quality, to a company accused of storing hand sanitizer illegally, shows the DEQ began investigating Bordwine Development Inc. long before the first flames ignited.
kgou.org
'Something that can’t be replaced’: What a turnpike project could mean for Oklahoma wildlife
With a thumb wedged between a beak, WildCare Oklahoma veterinarian Dr. Kyle Abbott delicately threaded a feeding tube down the throat of an adult male bald eagle. The massive bird’s tail feathers are stained a deep rust color from the red Oklahoma dirt and bound in bubble wrap to keep it from damage while moving around in its crate.
Oklahoma City street to temporarily close for repair work
An Oklahoma City street will soon close for repair work to be performed.
kswo.com
UPDATE: Caddo County fire burns over 4,700 acres
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Emergency Management released new information on the fire which broke out in Caddo County near the Comanche County line on Monday. Officials said the fire burned around 4,700 acres. Thankfully nobody was injured and there’s no known damage to structures. Around 235...
EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Luxury neighborhood pond allegedly filled with stolen city water
We have had 24 days of triple digit heat in Oklahoma and many communities around the state are asking residents to ration water use.
Algae-covered hummer pulled out of Edmond neighborhood pond
Edmond police are searching for answers after a Hummer was pulled out of a neighborhood pond this afternoon.
Contractor charged with embezzling thousands from Oklahomans
Two Oklahomans are now out thousands of dollars after hiring a contractor who took their money and disappeared.
60,000 fentanyl pills found during Oklahoma traffic stop
Officials say a traffic stop led to a major drug bust in Canadian County.
KOCO
Arts Council Oklahoma City searching for mural artists
Arts Council Oklahoma City is searching for talented artists from the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color community to participate in the Fresh Paint: OKC NYE Mural Project. Co-chairs for the project Krystle Kaye and Helen Opper spoke with KOCO about the process behind the mural. Click the video player...
kswo.com
Firefighters battle large grassfire near Comanche County Line
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters are currently on the scene of a large grassfire near the intersection of Hwy 58 and Hwy 19. 7News’ Jarred Burk was on scene, and said crews are fighting diligently to put out the blaze, which has now jumped Hwy 19 and is headed north.
Caught on camera: Alleged Two-time thief stealing thousands of frames from local eyecare center
A local eyecare center is out thousands of dollars after someone was caught on camera stealing expensive frames.
Pay it 4ward: Beloved Midwest City grocery store greeter treats all with kindness
If you find yourself walking into the Crest Grocery Store in Midwest City, get ready. There is a big "Hellooooo!" waiting for you. Keonta King is the cart keeper and the greeter there, and he makes sure you're welcomed into the store like royalty.
Oklahoma City activist facing allegations of neglect
A well-known Oklahoma City community activist is facing accusations of abuse by caretaker and exploitation of an elderly person.
‘I thought I was being punked’: Local pest control specialist offers free bed bug extermination to struggling family
A Warr Acres family is over the moon Monday as a bed bug issue they've been struggling with for almost a year is starting to come to a close, thanks to an offer of free extermination from a local pest control specialist.
chickashatoday.com
Truck accident sends Chickasha youth to hospital
An injury collision occurred in Kay County near Braman that involved a Chickasha woman and a 15 year old youth according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports. Lisa K. Lujan, 48 of Chickasha, the driver of a 2004 International tractor was was not injured in the incident which remains under investigation.
chickashatoday.com
Thunder in Tornado Alley returns to the Grady County Fair
The Grady County Fair, set for August 25-27 will light up with thunder and smoke on Friday and Saturday with the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling event. Set in the 3,000 seat open air rodeo arena, the monster trucks and tractors will shake the ground when they fire up to do their pull.
Oklahoma Military Order of the Purple Heart does not support lawsuit against Gov. Stitt
The Military Order of the Purple Heart released a statement Wednesday night regarding the lawsuit filed in the District Court of Oklahoma County against Governor Kevin Stitt and Robert Allen, Jr.
