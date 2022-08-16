The flip is half complete. Defensive end Keon Keeley, Notre Dame’s highest-ranked recruit in the 2023 class, decommitted on Wednesday. “First and foremost, I would like to thank the University of Notre Dame and their tremendous staff for spending the time to recruit me to Notre Dame,” Keeley said in a statement he tweeted Wednesday night. “I’m truly grateful for the opportunity. Making a decision that will ultimately affect my life’s path has been quite challenging and cannot be understated.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO