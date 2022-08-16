Read full article on original website
A little more than two weeks remain until Alabama begins its season Sept. 3 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The 6:30 p.m. CT start against Utah State will mark the first time since 2011 that Alabama has played its opener in its home stadium, or that it has kicked off against a non-Power 5 conference opponent.
Alabama has secured four position groups with its 2023 class: Secondary, offensive line, quarterback and running backs. The majority of its 20 verbal commitments fall in there and little is expected to be added between now and the December signing period. There’s one group, however, that’s a clear focus in the interim.
The rabid fanbases for the state of Alabama’s two largest universities - the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers - sometimes seem like they have nothing in common. That’s not entirely true - they both root for football teams in the Yellowhammer State, and neither one misses playing the Iron Bowl at Legion Field.
We rarely pass up an opportunity to report on loose cattle in Alabama. Partly because it’s important to point out that the world still needs cowboys every now and then. Usually the stories have to do with a herd snarling interstate traffic. But here’s one that has landed a state lawmaker in a little trouble.
Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
The winding road of a former top Alabama recruit took another interesting turn Wednesday. Eyabi Anoma, a five-star member of the 2018 Crimson Tide signing class, is now headed to Michigan, according to On3.com. It would be the fourth stop in a college career that began with high potential. The...
Take a look at any preseason poll or ranking and Alabama is No. 1. From the coaches to the AP and more analytics-based rankings like ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Crimson Tide is knee-deep in the kind of expectations Nick Saban loathes. Well, the hype isn’t going away anytime...
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. The first football jersey Peter Woods ever wore as a 5-year-old had Warriors printed across the front. But despite...
It has been exactly five months since Alabama ended a disjointed men’s basketball season with a first-round loss to Notre Dame in the NCAA tournament. Fading that March afternoon in San Diego seemed predictable for a team that also made a quick exit from the SEC tournament and bungled too many of its regular season games.
Alabama softball is in the market for a new pitching coach after a longtime member of the program took a new job. Former Crimson Tide star player and 12-year assistant Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro was named the head coach at Memphis on Thursday. It ends a run of continuity within the Alabama coaching staff with Patrick Murphy leading for 24 years. Associate head coach Alyson Habetz has been with the program since 1998, the same year Murphy was named head coach.
Tia Wilson didn’t want to waste any time getting her 14-year-old into a school to help him fulfill his dream of becoming an astronaut, so she did research to find a good fit for her son, Daniel. She found two schools: One was in Dallas, Texas, and the other was in Bessemer, Alabama—the Alabama Aerospace & Aviation High School (AAHS).
The flip is half complete. Defensive end Keon Keeley, Notre Dame’s highest-ranked recruit in the 2023 class, decommitted on Wednesday. “First and foremost, I would like to thank the University of Notre Dame and their tremendous staff for spending the time to recruit me to Notre Dame,” Keeley said in a statement he tweeted Wednesday night. “I’m truly grateful for the opportunity. Making a decision that will ultimately affect my life’s path has been quite challenging and cannot be understated.
Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young exceeded lofty expectations to keep the Heisman Trophy in Tuscaloosa in 2021, his first year as a starter. I think it’s unlikely that Bryce repeats as the Heisman winner, but it’s not because I’m not confident in the signal caller. I agree...
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
A.J. Gates has never been one to shy away from a challenge. The running back received the brunt of opposing defenses in a run-heavy offense at Mountain Brook (Ala.) before eschewing multiple local offers to walk on at Alabama and into a loaded backfield. Despite being a member of one...
Alabama is the overwhelming favorite to win the College Football Playoff National Championship this season. Can any team stand in the Crimson Tide's way? Paul Finebaum thinks it's worth keeping any eye on one potential "threat." Finebaum has identified Ohio State football to be the biggest national championship threat to...
It’s been nearly three months since a UAB researcher was killed just after he finished walking his dog, and his family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward. A reward of up to $20,000 is now being offered for information that leads police to the killer of...
The radio show "Hey Coach" will have a new fill-in host starting today. Broadcaster Chris Stewart will temporarily take over for Eli Gold, the long-time voice of Alabama Football. Gold dealing with health issues and will not be on the show or calling games to start the fall. He’s been the play-by-play voice of the Crimson Tide since 1988.
That’s right. I SAID IT. And COMPLETELY DISRESPECTFUL TO HIS AUDIENCE. Last week, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Jamey Johnson was onstage ready to perform. Before he took the stage, the local morning show from Country station KIX 96.9 welcomed the crowd and did the usual announcements a radio show does at these kinds of events.
