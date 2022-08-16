ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Boy, 7, and woman honored by Abilene Police Department for medical heroism

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 2 days ago
Swift action in the face of danger earned Tyler McLay, 7, and Noah Project employee Cynthia Garcia recognition and accolade Tuesday from the Abilene Police Department for their quick thinking in handling a pair of medical emergencies.

McLay called 911 while his 17-year-old sister was having a seizure, while Garcia aided a client who also had a seizure at a women's shelter, providing her with life-saving measures until ambulance crews arrived.

Swift action

McLay's family crowded Chief Marcus Dudley Jr.'s office at APD, much of which was closed due to recent flooding, and listened with bemused pride to the recording of the 911 call he made.

Though he quickly explained he was "just a little kid" to dispatcher Tiffany Craig, McLay handled himself smoothly, answering questions about his sister's age, what was happening to her and monitoring her breathing while staying on the line.

"We get a lot of people that call us," Dudley told McLay. "So many of them are not as near as calm as you are and don't provide as near as good details as what you were able to provide. ... You got us there faster. You got us there and able to provide a good response because of what you did."

He presented McLay a certificate of merit and a couple of departmental challenge coins, plus a teddy bear with a badge.

Cute, but composed

While Craig praised McClay's quick and decisive action, she also admitted she "got a kick out of" his demeanor on the phone.

"On the phone at the time, we have to keep our composure," she said. "But I really did want to giggle. ... I'm super proud of him."

Parents Chris and Nicole McLay said their daughter, Hayleigh Bumbard, began having non-epileptic, or "pseudoseizures," in October.

"We've worked with (Tyler) in the last year, with her having seizures," Chris McLay said after the small ceremony. "He grasped that and retained that."

Dudley said the fact Tyler handled the situation the way he did and "the composure that he showed is indicative of exactly what we'd love for all of our kids to do" in such a circumstance.

Taking charge

Dudley said Garcia was worthy of honoring because while many go through CPR classes and get certified, for most "the chance of them actually having to apply it is very small."

But Garcia went through trial by fire and "had to apply it right away," Dudley said, and was "very effective" in doing so.

"I think it's absolutely essential that we recognize her," he said, not just for having the courage to do CPR but to direct the scene around her and help take charge of a patient's care.

Garcia said she was at the shelter when a client ran through the hallway to tell staff that her friend, also at the shelter, wasn't responsive.

"She was having a seizure − she was convulsing, too, for several minutes," Garcia said of the woman's medical condition.

Garcia helped direct residents, helped make sure someone was on the phone to 9-1-1 and checked the woman's breathing and vital signs.

Checking the woman's pulse in three separate areas, she found no response and knew she was going to have to do CPR, beginning chest compressions.

The woman revived, at which point a coworker handed Garcia a phone. The patient, who wasn't responding to questions, began coughing and throwing up clear liquid.

Garcia did a mouth sweep, and the woman began holding her chest and her stomach. She began doing chest compressions again, and the woman once more revived.

She began doing chest compressions again, and the woman once more revived.

"By that point, it looked like she woke up and was like, 'What happened?'" Garcia recalled.

She told the woman emergency personnel was on the way and that she was safe. A coworker helped open the gate for medical workers, who assessed the patient.

"I don't know anything after that," Garcia said. "When I came in the next day, she was leaving to go with a family member."

Happy to help

Even with traumatic events transpiring quickly, Garcia said she was happy to help.

"It's our job to make sure the clients are safe," she said.

Garcia, who has worked at Noah Project for three years, said she wears "multiple hats" there, but her main job is working as a child advocate, helping children 5-17 deal with the aftermath of domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking.

It's difficult but rewarding work, she said.

"You hear these stories from these kids and how they want their family back," she said. "They don't quite understand fully what's going on, but knowing that they have someone to talk to and be there, that's what's important."

Brian Bethel covers city and county government and general news for the Abilene Reporter-News. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com.

Comments / 0

 

