COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Investigators are working to find out the cause of an overnight house fire in central Columbia. The Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1000 block of N. Eighth Street around 4:20 a.m. Firefighters said crews were able to put out the fire found inside the home in about 10 The post Firefighters respond to overnight house fire in central Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO