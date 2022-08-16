Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years oldCJ CoombsMexico, MO
Saint Luke's patient ready for 2nd chance at life after double transplant
Saint Luke's doctors say Kelly Anspaugh's chances of living were slim, but fate had other plans.
Love Columbia program helps get man out of debt, leads to a thriving business
Carter teaches music lessons fulltime, anything from guitar to banjo to piano. But a few years ago, Carter was in a financial hole. The post Love Columbia program helps get man out of debt, leads to a thriving business appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Stephens College student featured in portrait exhibit
Award-winning photographer Randy Bacon has teamed up with the Burrell Foundation, the charitable arm of Burrell Behavioral Health, to create a new exhibit focused on mental health. What follows is one of more than 20 first-hand stories that will be part of this compelling exhibit, which arrives in Columbia this September.
939theeagle.com
Children’s emergency room at MU Health in Columbia has new entrance
Columbia-based MU Health says the opening of a new entrance for its children’s emergency room at University Hospital is part of the transition to a centralized hospital campus. The new entrance is on the hospital’s west side, and designated parking is provided in the Tiger Avenue parking structure.
Did You Know These Bluffs are Just 5 Minutes from Columbia, MO?
I've been to Columbia, Missouri maybe a million times in my life. Truth is I lived there for a period of time. But, I never knew there were epic bluffs and a creek in a park literally 5 minutes from the city until now. I have to give credit to...
northwestmoinfo.com
Young People From All Over Missouri Showing Animals at the State Fair
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri State Fair includes young people from all over the state showing their cows, pigs and other animals. 14-year-old Sophie Thessen (TAY-son), of the Jefferson City area, is showing her cows. She says there’s a lot of blood, sweat and tears that go into showing animals...
suntimesnews.com
Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
Wednesday is Senior Day at the 2022 Missouri State Fair
Tomorrow (Wednesday) is Senior Day at the 2022 Missouri State Fair. The day starts at 9 a.m., at the Mathewson Exhibition Center with vendor exhibits and booths on the Exhibition arena floor, followed by Bingo at 10 a.m., and line dancing lessons at 11:30 a.m. Special guests will include: Ms....
KOMU
Free parking at Columbia's downtown post office location closed until Oct. 1 at the latest
COLUMBIA − If you frequent the downtown Columbia United States Post Office (USPS) location, you may notice its free parking lot is closed. The only options for parking are currently street meter parking or parking at the Fifth and Walnut parking garage located across the street from the post office.
Firefighters respond to overnight house fire in central Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Investigators are working to find out the cause of an overnight house fire in central Columbia. The Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1000 block of N. Eighth Street around 4:20 a.m. Firefighters said crews were able to put out the fire found inside the home in about 10 The post Firefighters respond to overnight house fire in central Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Geologists surveying sinkhole in Sunrise Beach
SUNRISE BEACH − Geologists are surveying a sinkhole that opened Wednesday near a Lake of the Ozarks business. The sinkhole opened around 10 a.m. near the Doctor's Lawn and Landscaping business. “We’re going to be putting up construction fencing around the area and covering the hole. MoDOT is going...
939theeagle.com
Traffic is heavy near Mizzou campus. First Roar is Thursday evening
Thousands of Mizzou students have returned to Columbia, with more returning today (Thursday). Wednesday was the start of move-in at Mizzou, and it will continue this morning. Expect heavy traffic near the MU campus, with classes starting on Monday. You’ll see many of the new students tonight at First Roar,...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Missouri Toddler Accidentally Shoots 10-Month Old Baby
A Missouri toddler found a gun left unattended in a purse and ended up shooting a 10-month-old in the abdomen on Tuesday. The incident happened in Gasconade County near Hermann and Washington, Missouri, in the 400 block of Crystal Lane. Deputies from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident. The 3-year-old who fired the gun was unharmed.
KYTV
Crew hits natural gas line in Osage Beach, Mo.
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - On Thursday morning, a contracted crew hit a natural gas line in Osage Beach. The incident happened on Yacht Club Drive near the Performance Boat Center. The line belonged to Summit Natural Gas. Firefighters with the Osage Beach Fire Protection District cleared the scene shortly...
939theeagle.com
Emotional swearing-in ceremony for Columbia councilman Lovelady
A standing-room only audience packed Columbia’s city hall on Saturday morning to see newly-elected third ward councilman Roy Lovelady’s swearing-in ceremony. The Columbia activist and salon owner upset veteran incumbent Karl Skala in this month’s runoff election. Councilman Lovelady credits a team effort for his victory. “I...
Vaccinations required for Mid-Missouri students before returning to school
Health officials with MU Health Care are reminding parents across Missouri to vaccinate their children, before returning to the classroom. The post Vaccinations required for Mid-Missouri students before returning to school appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Forecast: Sunshine makes a return and temps stay mild, rain possible again this weekend
Rain has exited the region for a few days which will bring sunshine back to the skies!. Skies are continuing to clear up this morning and as temperatures cool into the lower to middle 60s we could see some patchy fog until 8:30am. There will be lots of sunshine today...
KOMU
Jefferson City Break Time sells its first jackpot-winning ticket
JEFFERSON CITY − A Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash ticket sold at the West Truman Boulevard Break Time in Jefferson City was the only ticket to match all five winning numbers drawn on Aug. 11 to win the $55,000 jackpot prize. The winning numbers were 1, 3, 8, 9...
KOMU
American Airlines to temporarily cut flights at COU in November
COLUMBIA — American Airlines will temporarily cut flights at the Columbia Regional Airport this November, according to airport manager Mike Parks. COU will only see two flights to Dallas-Fort Worth until after Thanksgiving, instead of three. Chicago flights will not be affected, Parks said. Parks said airlines across the...
KOMU
Forecast: Tuesday's rain wrapping up, temps to stay mild for mid-August
It was a rainy Tuesday morning with decent rainfall accumulations. Temps will be very mild for this time of year this week. The rain will continue to wrap up throughout the afternoon and skies will remain cloudy as temps only reach the lower 70s today. This will be the coolest daytime temps we have reached in Columbia since late May, when we were in the 60s on the Friday of Memorial Day weekend.
