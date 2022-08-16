Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily Scarvie
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
kptv.com
Warning from southwest apartment complex residents after dirt starts to combust
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It seemed surreal for some residents at a southwest Portland apartment complex when they saw smoke coming out of the ground outside one of their buildings Wednesday evening. Shannon Campbell was in her apartment on Southwest Condor Avenue when her neighbor started yelling about smoke billowing...
Firefighters rescue pets from apartment blaze in Hillsboro
Firefighters rescued multiple pets from an apartment fire in Hillsboro's Jackson School neighborhood on Wednesday morning, fire officials said.
kptv.com
2 people hurt in NE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people are being treated for injuries they sustained during a shooting in northeast Portland early Thursday morning. Just before 3 a.m., officers were called out to the report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Northeast Rocky Butte Lane. Police told FOX 12 that one man was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries and another victim was being treated at the scene.
Motorcyclist dies after striking truck, car in Vancouver
A motorcyclist died after striking two vehicles in Vancouver on Wednesday evening, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Oregon Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair
A state representative is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday night at the Clackamas County fair.
kptv.com
First responders share river safety tips ahead of hot days
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The fire boat crew at Portland Fire & Rescue Station 21 says each week, they average one call per day during the summer, with most of those calls coming in weekends when the banks of the Willamette and Columbia are full of people. Harbor Master Sean...
Southeast Portland shooting shuts down traffic, leaves one dead
Authorities are investigating after a shooting in Southeast Portland Wednesday night left one person dead, the Portland Police Bureau said.
kptv.com
Salem Parkway closed in all directions due to multi-vehicle crash
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department has responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday afternoon. The police department tweeted just after 12:30 p.m. about a crash on Salem Parkway at Cherry Avenue Northeast. Police did not say how many vehicles were involved, but reported one vehicle was on fire.
Death investigation underway in Clatsop County after body of Portland man found
A death investigation is underway after a Portland man was found dead on Highway 30 on Saturday, authorities said.
Driver dead after car hits utility pole, crashes into Vancouver house
A 23-year-old-man was killed Tuesday afternoon after his car hit a utility pole and then crashed into a house, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office reported. Emergency responders arrived in the 2600 block of Northeast 99th Street in Vancouver shortly after 5 p.m. to find a vehicle upside down in the backyard of a residence. Cody L. Allen, of Vancouver, was thrown from the car during the accident, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
kptv.com
Police: 14-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl hurt in NE Portland shooting
Officials: Serial purse-snatcher arrested after more than 40 thefts in Clackamas
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspected serial purse-snatcher who is accused of stealing pursues from over 40 women over the last year.
VIDEO: Car struck after man appears to hurl rock at traffic on I-5 bridge
A man has a word of warning for others after he says his dashcam video shows someone throwing a rock at his car while he was driving over the I-5 bridge into Portland.
Salem Parkway back open after fiery multi-vehicle crash
A crash involving multiple vehicles -- including one reportedly on fire -- has a high-traffic area of the Salem Parkway blocked off.
Two injured in West Linn crash Wednesday afternoon
One person had to be extricated from their vehicle after the crash on Rosemont Road.West Linn police, Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and American Medical Response responded to a two-car crash that left one car on its side on Rosemont Road near Carriage Way in West Linn Wednesday afternoon. One person had to be extricated from the turned over car and suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. One other person suffered life-threatening injuries. Each car was occupied by a driver and no passengers. As first responders arrived, several citizens, including a nurse, were already on scene assisting the patients. {loadposition sub-article-01}
14-year-old, 12-year-old shot in Rocky Butte Natural Area at 3 a.m., one seriously injured
A 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were wounded by gunfire early Thursday morning while sitting in a parked car at the Rocky Butte Natural Area. Paulette Holley, who lives on the 3100 block of Northeast Rocky Butte Lane, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that her Ring security camera woke her up at around 2:30 a.m. when it detected motion and loud music outside. She said she heard gunfire shortly before 3 a.m. as a car drove down her block.
kptv.com
Dog recovered after truck stolen in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 6-month-old basset hound named Lola has been returned to her owner after she was abducted in their stolen pickup truck on Tuesday. Lola was inside the blue 2016 Doge 1500 crew cab parked at Cascade Station when the truck was stolen at noon. Police said...
oregontoday.net
Fatal Crash I-5, Marion Co., Aug. 17
On Monday August 15, 2022, at about 2:40 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 SB near milepost 277. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic, operated by Jacob Hernandez-Arellano, age (18), of Salem, was driving southbound and made a lane change from the left lane to the middle lane into the path of a 2015 Freightliner semi-truck with trailer, operated by Jasvir Singh, age (52), of Yuba City, California. The vehicles crashed and came to rest a short distance away in the right lane and shoulder. Hernandez-Arellano was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. A juvenile passenger in the Honda Civic received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Salem Memorial Hospital. Singh was not injured. Southbound Interstate 5 was closed for about 2 ½ hours. OSP was assisted by Life Flight, Aurora Fire, Metro West Ambulance, Falck Ambulance, TVFR, Woodburn Fire, and ODOT.
kptv.com
Neighbors in Portland say homeless are targets of homemade explosives, arson
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - On Saturday night, Portland police were called to reports of a homemade bomb being thrown at a food cart near SE 82nd Ave. and Francis St. The bomb never detonated and police were able to safely diffuse it. But, locals in the Lents neighborhood say this is becoming a disturbing trend.
