ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

2 people hurt in NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people are being treated for injuries they sustained during a shooting in northeast Portland early Thursday morning. Just before 3 a.m., officers were called out to the report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Northeast Rocky Butte Lane. Police told FOX 12 that one man was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries and another victim was being treated at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clackamas, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Clackamas, OR
Local
Oregon Accidents
Clackamas, OR
Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

First responders share river safety tips ahead of hot days

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The fire boat crew at Portland Fire & Rescue Station 21 says each week, they average one call per day during the summer, with most of those calls coming in weekends when the banks of the Willamette and Columbia are full of people. Harbor Master Sean...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Salem Parkway closed in all directions due to multi-vehicle crash

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department has responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday afternoon. The police department tweeted just after 12:30 p.m. about a crash on Salem Parkway at Cherry Avenue Northeast. Police did not say how many vehicles were involved, but reported one vehicle was on fire.
SALEM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Flames#Accident#House
The Oregonian

Driver dead after car hits utility pole, crashes into Vancouver house

A 23-year-old-man was killed Tuesday afternoon after his car hit a utility pole and then crashed into a house, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office reported. Emergency responders arrived in the 2600 block of Northeast 99th Street in Vancouver shortly after 5 p.m. to find a vehicle upside down in the backyard of a residence. Cody L. Allen, of Vancouver, was thrown from the car during the accident, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Police: 14-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl hurt in NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two young people are being treated for injuries they sustained during a shooting in northeast Portland early Thursday morning. Just before 3 a.m., officers were called out to the report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Northeast Rocky Butte Lane. Police told FOX 12 that one person was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries and another victim was being treated at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
West Linn Tidings

Two injured in West Linn crash Wednesday afternoon

One person had to be extricated from their vehicle after the crash on Rosemont Road.West Linn police, Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and American Medical Response responded to a two-car crash that left one car on its side on Rosemont Road near Carriage Way in West Linn Wednesday afternoon. One person had to be extricated from the turned over car and suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. One other person suffered life-threatening injuries. Each car was occupied by a driver and no passengers. As first responders arrived, several citizens, including a nurse, were already on scene assisting the patients. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WEST LINN, OR
The Oregonian

14-year-old, 12-year-old shot in Rocky Butte Natural Area at 3 a.m., one seriously injured

A 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were wounded by gunfire early Thursday morning while sitting in a parked car at the Rocky Butte Natural Area. Paulette Holley, who lives on the 3100 block of Northeast Rocky Butte Lane, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that her Ring security camera woke her up at around 2:30 a.m. when it detected motion and loud music outside. She said she heard gunfire shortly before 3 a.m. as a car drove down her block.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Dog recovered after truck stolen in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 6-month-old basset hound named Lola has been returned to her owner after she was abducted in their stolen pickup truck on Tuesday. Lola was inside the blue 2016 Doge 1500 crew cab parked at Cascade Station when the truck was stolen at noon. Police said...
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Crash I-5, Marion Co., Aug. 17

On Monday August 15, 2022, at about 2:40 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 SB near milepost 277. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic, operated by Jacob Hernandez-Arellano, age (18), of Salem, was driving southbound and made a lane change from the left lane to the middle lane into the path of a 2015 Freightliner semi-truck with trailer, operated by Jasvir Singh, age (52), of Yuba City, California. The vehicles crashed and came to rest a short distance away in the right lane and shoulder. Hernandez-Arellano was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. A juvenile passenger in the Honda Civic received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Salem Memorial Hospital. Singh was not injured. Southbound Interstate 5 was closed for about 2 ½ hours. OSP was assisted by Life Flight, Aurora Fire, Metro West Ambulance, Falck Ambulance, TVFR, Woodburn Fire, and ODOT.
MARION COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy