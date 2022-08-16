Effective: 2022-08-18 22:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-18 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MST/1030 PM PDT/ FOR WEST CENTRAL YUMA AND SOUTHEASTERN IMPERIAL COUNTIES At 1015 PM MST/1015 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 14 miles north of Algodones Dunes to 22 miles southeast of San Luis, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...Less than one quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 68 and 91. AZ Route 195 between mile markers 5 and 12. Locations impacted include Yuma, Somerton, Gadsden, San Luis, Gordon's Well, Algodones Dunes and Andrade. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

