Local school districts find help with teacher shortage through New Mexico State University
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — New Mexico State University said it has seen a 48% increase in students joining the education program between 2019 and 2021 and it is having a positive impact on some local schools. “In 2021 total we actually admitted 123 preservice teachers which was a...
El Paso ISD opens new Tinajero PK-8 school in south-central
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District will celebrate the completion of yet another school in its bond program on Friday. The new Dr. Josefina Villamil Tinajero PK-8 School opened its doors to 1,200 students in south-central El Paso in August on the first day of school.
City to provide officers to serve as SROs for elementary schools in El Paso ISD
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A new partnership with the City of El Paso and the El Paso Independent School District is aimed at protecting children in El Paso. There will be school resource officers (SROs) at elementary schools in the El Paso ISD. Those SROs will be officers...
CBS4 looks into how some El Paso charter schools are increasing safety
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Weeks into the new school year, CBS4 has looked extensively into the safety measures at public schools and charter schools in the Bordereland. Following the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, school safety has been the concern of many parents. Texas Governor Greg Abbott had previously...
Socorro ISD board, superintendent decline to comment on why police chief was fired
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Nate Carman addressed the contract termination of the chief of police Jose Castorena. "The process now is that he can either accept or he can choose within 15 days to appeal and ask for a hearing in front...
Socorro ISD fires chief of police Jose Castorena
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District fired chief of police Jose Castorena Tuesday night. The Socorro ISD Board of Trustees voted four to two to terminate the contract. Earlier this year Castorena was placed on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson for the school district.
El Paso Fire Department earns international reaccreditation status
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department has received reaccredited agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program. The EPFD is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited...
El Paso County Animal Welfare to open animal wellness clinic in Sparks
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners along with the county’s Animal Welfare Department have been taking the necessary steps to address the abundance of stray animals in the county. The plan included securing an 8,000-square-foot building that will be transformed into a Pet Wellness Clinic.
Neighbors push for more safety measures after SUV barrels into west El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Residents in a west El Paso community are starting a petition to add more safety measures to their neighborhood after an SUV crashed into a home on Resler and Ramada Wednesday night. “It’s turned into a literally like a speedway, where cars are always...
Sandbags available at most Las Cruces fire stations, Office of Emergency Management
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood advisory that indicates heavy rains are possible late Friday through Saturday in some parts of southern New Mexico. Las Cruces residents in need of sandbags to help keep floodwaters from entering residential doorways can obtain...
Stem cell donor drive to be held for 5-year-old El Paso native battling leukemia
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department is partnering with non-profit DKMS to host a blood stem cell donor drive to find a matching donor for 5-year-old blood cancer patient and El Paso Native, Dak Lopez. Lopez was recently diagnosed with leukemia and he has since...
City of Socorro councilman arrested
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An elected leader in the city of Socorro was arrested last week. Representative Ruben Reyes was arrested Thursday at night, according to Victor Reta, spokesman for the city of Socorro. Reyes was charged with DWI and unlawful use of a firearm. Council members have a...
El Pasoans invited to city budget meeting to get their questions answered
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso is inviting El Pasoans to its budget meeting to get the facts and answers to their questions. The City of El Paso will provide an overview of the Fiscal Year 2023 City Budget to the El Paso Neighborhood Association at a meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Las Cruces police give tips for safe driving on wet roadways
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Rains that are anticipated to fall in southern New Mexico over the next several days might cause flooding and difficult driving conditions. The Las Cruces Police Department encourages motorists to drive with extreme caution and avoid traveling through flooded areas. Police suggest following these and other safety tips:
Affidavit states deputies overwhelmed, overrun by juveniles attending 'mansion parties'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New information was released about what happens inside and outside the "mansion parties" in east El Paso. The affidavits explains in detail what's happening at the parties and how deputies are overwhelmed in responding to the parties. The house where the for-profit "mansion parties"...
3 people accused of going to east El Paso home, threatening 3 people with AR-15, handgun
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three people were arrested and accused of going into a home in east El Paso and threatening the residents with an AR-15 and handgun and firing shots. The incident happened Wednesday around 5:47 p.m. at the 1000 block of Gambel Quail. Officers arrested 30-year-old...
City of El Paso holds public hearing on FY 2023 budget
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso leaders are working to finalize a plan for the 2023 operating costs. During Tuesday's meeting, El Pasoans will have to chance to provide their input on the budget. Council will hold a public hearing during the regularly scheduled Tuesday City Council meeting...
Dismissal of some criminal cases could impact victims of family assault, violence
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Nearly 200 criminal cases have been dismissed Monday and Tuesday because the district attorney ran out of time to indict charges for the accused, according to the El Paso County Public Defender Kelli Childress. Childress said a lot of these cases dismissed include assault...
El Paso Border Patrol agents apprehend convicted child predator
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended a convicted child predator, according to the El Paso sector chief Gloria Chavez. Chavez said the man is from El Salvador and was attempting to re-enter the U.S. illegally. Chavez said the man was previously convicted of...
Gateway South reopens, repairs to Yandell underway after sinkhole forms in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Part of the intersection where a 15-foot deep sinkhole formed in central El Paso has reopened, El Paso Water confrimed. Gateway South Boulevard is open, however, Yandell Drive is still close as crews work to repair the damage, according to the utility. On Tuesday,...
