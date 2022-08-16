ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony, NM

cbs4local.com

El Paso ISD opens new Tinajero PK-8 school in south-central

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District will celebrate the completion of yet another school in its bond program on Friday. The new Dr. Josefina Villamil Tinajero PK-8 School opened its doors to 1,200 students in south-central El Paso in August on the first day of school.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

CBS4 looks into how some El Paso charter schools are increasing safety

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Weeks into the new school year, CBS4 has looked extensively into the safety measures at public schools and charter schools in the Bordereland. Following the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, school safety has been the concern of many parents. Texas Governor Greg Abbott had previously...
EL PASO, TX
Sunland Park, NM
cbs4local.com

Socorro ISD fires chief of police Jose Castorena

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District fired chief of police Jose Castorena Tuesday night. The Socorro ISD Board of Trustees voted four to two to terminate the contract. Earlier this year Castorena was placed on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson for the school district.
SOCORRO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Fire Department earns international reaccreditation status

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department has received reaccredited agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program. The EPFD is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso County Animal Welfare to open animal wellness clinic in Sparks

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners along with the county’s Animal Welfare Department have been taking the necessary steps to address the abundance of stray animals in the county. The plan included securing an 8,000-square-foot building that will be transformed into a Pet Wellness Clinic.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

City of Socorro councilman arrested

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An elected leader in the city of Socorro was arrested last week. Representative Ruben Reyes was arrested Thursday at night, according to Victor Reta, spokesman for the city of Socorro. Reyes was charged with DWI and unlawful use of a firearm. Council members have a...
SOCORRO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans invited to city budget meeting to get their questions answered

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso is inviting El Pasoans to its budget meeting to get the facts and answers to their questions. The City of El Paso will provide an overview of the Fiscal Year 2023 City Budget to the El Paso Neighborhood Association at a meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces police give tips for safe driving on wet roadways

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Rains that are anticipated to fall in southern New Mexico over the next several days might cause flooding and difficult driving conditions. The Las Cruces Police Department encourages motorists to drive with extreme caution and avoid traveling through flooded areas. Police suggest following these and other safety tips:
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso holds public hearing on FY 2023 budget

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso leaders are working to finalize a plan for the 2023 operating costs. During Tuesday's meeting, El Pasoans will have to chance to provide their input on the budget. Council will hold a public hearing during the regularly scheduled Tuesday City Council meeting...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Border Patrol agents apprehend convicted child predator

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended a convicted child predator, according to the El Paso sector chief Gloria Chavez. Chavez said the man is from El Salvador and was attempting to re-enter the U.S. illegally. Chavez said the man was previously convicted of...
EL PASO, TX

