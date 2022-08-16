EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso is inviting El Pasoans to its budget meeting to get the facts and answers to their questions. The City of El Paso will provide an overview of the Fiscal Year 2023 City Budget to the El Paso Neighborhood Association at a meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO