Hidalgo County, TX

HCSO: Man kidnaps, assaults, leaves woman walking home

By Alejandra Yanez
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a woman walking home has been arrested.

BPD provides timeline, suspects identified after Porter shooting

Authorities said at 4:38 a.m. on August 14, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the area west of FM 493 Road on Anderson Road, in rural Donna in reference to an aggravated sexual assault.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies made contact with a woman who said she had been walking home and was stopped by a man she did not know who was driving an SUV.

The woman said the man forced her into the SUV, drove her to a canal bank, and sexually assaulted her, according to the release.

Cereno was identified and arrested by Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Investigators. He was charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault and one count of aggravated kidnapping. Cereno’s bond was set at $300,000.

CBP: Migrant saves herself, 27 others in stash house

According to HCSO, the case is still being investigated. Witnesses with any additional information are encouraged to come forward and contact HCSO at (956) 383-8114.

blueivy
2d ago

what was she doing walking at 4:00 in the morning was she coming from work I mean what is going on with the valley and if the man is illegal they should throw his behind back to Mexico as far as this poor lady God be with you and all the women in the valley if you read this article you need to watch out for these men carry a knife carry pepper spray keep your phone by your chest and be vigilant don't be out at night

4
Michael Oltivero
2d ago

she's probably a lizard lot and she didn't get paid for the night so she put the law on him.

4
IN THIS ARTICLE
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

