HCSO: Man kidnaps, assaults, leaves woman walking home

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a woman walking home has been arrested.

Authorities said at 4:38 a.m. on August 14, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the area west of FM 493 Road on Anderson Road, in rural Donna in reference to an aggravated sexual assault.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies made contact with a woman who said she had been walking home and was stopped by a man she did not know who was driving an SUV.

The woman said the man forced her into the SUV, drove her to a canal bank, and sexually assaulted her, according to the release.

Cereno was identified and arrested by Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Investigators. He was charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault and one count of aggravated kidnapping. Cereno’s bond was set at $300,000.

According to HCSO, the case is still being investigated. Witnesses with any additional information are encouraged to come forward and contact HCSO at (956) 383-8114.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.