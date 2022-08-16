Starting your day off on the right foot is an essential part of living your healthiest life—and that includes nourishing your body with a well-balanced breakfast. Whether or not you believe it’s really the most important meal of the day, there’s no denying the importance of the food you eat when you wake up. A great breakfast will energize you, help kickstart your metabolism, and keep you full until lunchtime rolls around. The wrong breakfast, on the other hand, could cause a number of issues throughout the day—including painful afternoon bloating.

HEALTH ・ 21 MINUTES AGO