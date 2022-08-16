Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Actor Adam Murray talks about new show with friends in Aiken!
[FULL] Morning Mix - Our favorite foods, Aiken Voices performances, and more!. The South Carolina Supreme Court temporarily blocked South Carolina’s six week abortion law. We look into the decision, plus, a look at mental health resources for students in Aiken County and talking with leaders on plans to expand Evans. Here are your top headlines.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County woman showcases her love for Elvis
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The King of Rock and Roll is alive and well in a local woman’s heart. We visited her home in Columbia County, where she has spent years dedicating parts of her house to a legend. For Laura Tinney, it’s not just a place to live...
One Thomson’s “Fill the Brickyard” event looks to bring the community together
One Thomson's mission is to bring people together and it'll be doing just that at its next big event.
wgac.com
Netflix Series Star Will Be In Aiken on Thursday
If you are a fan of the show “Stranger Things”, there are a couple of events that the Netflix series star will attend in Aiken. Adam Murray, who gave South Aiken High School some national attention when he wore a Thoroughbred t-shirt on the popular show. Murray will...
Savannah Tribune
The Late James Holmes Selected For The Georgia Boys & Girls Club Hall of Fame
The late Commissioner James Holmes family received the following letter acknowledging his selection for inclusion in the 2022 Georgia Boys and Girls Clubs Hall of Fame. Dear Holmes Family,. Please accept our sincere congratulations on the recent selection for inclusion in the 2022 Georgia Boys & Girls Clubs Hall of...
WRDW-TV
Love Lego? Check out the CSRA Brick Con at the Columbia Co. Library!
[FULL] Morning Mix - Wellness and Wealth Wednesday, CSRA Lego Show, and more!. We talked to health officials about monkeypox, treatments, symptoms, and vaccines. Here’s what we found, plus, the latest policies and projects approved for both Richmond and Columbia counties. Here are your top headlines.
WRDW-TV
Recycled Rides program donates car to a local single mom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local woman got a life-changing gift that will help her pursue her career and take care of her family. It was all because of some businesses and their big hearts. “At first, I didn’t think it was the truth. Nobody doesn’t give anything for free,...
wgac.com
Another One Bites The Dust
We have been told that the award winning veteran city government beat reporter for the Augusta Chronicle has been “laid off,” in a cost cutting move by the paper’s owner. I am working to confirm details for this afternoon’s radio show…but we hear Susan McCord has been “downsized.”
Baby and Toddler Activities
The post Baby and Toddler Activities appeared first on CSRAKIDS.
Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast items in Aiken, Augusta
ATLANTA — Two nearby cities will serve as a testbed for a new product concocted by Georgia-based Chick-fil-A. The company announced on Monday that, for a limited time, it will be offering new Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites at various Chick-fil-A restaurants around the country. In addition to being tested in Columbus, Ohio, Norfolk Virginia, Portsmouth, Virginia, Miami, and New Orleans, the new products will also find their way into locations in Aiken, South Carolina, and Augusta, Georgia.
wfxg.com
One of Augusta's newest attractions is all the rage
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Are you looking for a healthy way to get out some anger? Augusta's newest attraction has just what you need. Dahman's Revenge Rage Room opened a few months ago at 2326 Walden Dr Suite B in Augusta. Kelsi Dammann is one of the co-owners. “You come...
WRDW-TV
Community roundup: Food bank to give away fresh produce
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Wednesday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive. During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles. Golden Harvest Food Bank and its more than...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County leaders plan to create a thriving downtown Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties. Most of that growth has focused on neighborhoods. County leaders say they’re focusing on expanding the whole community. Here’s a look at the plans already in the works. “They were able to show me their...
Missing Atlanta woman with Augusta ties found dead
Investigators say the search is over for a missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman who had ties to Augusta.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Fire Departments Mourn Loss of One of Their Own
You may not know him by name, but if you’ve ever made a fire call in Toombs County or the City of Vidalia, or needed a first responder, you may have been on the receiving end of what Mikell Byrd dedicated and volunteered his life and service to do. Sadly, “Big Mike,” as he was called by those close to him, succumbed to cancer early Monday morning in Augusta. A long procession of local firefighters and EMS personnel escorted him back to Vidalia and gathered with his family at the Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home.
Aiken County Animal Shelter hosting ‘Clear The Shelter’ Day on Saturday
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – If you are looking for a loving pet that will make a wonderful addition to your home, there is an opportunity for you coming up. The Aiken County Animal Shelter (ACAS) and Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) will be holding Clear the Shelter Day, which organizers say is the […]
columbiacountymag.com
Savannah River Plastic Surgery
Board-certified plastic surgeon, Billy Lynn, MD, FACS, has over 20 years of experience serving plastic surgery patients in the Augusta, Georgia area. He specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive procedures of the body, breasts, and face, including breast augmentation, body contouring, liposuction, and facial rejuvenation. Dr. Lynn and our staff at Savannah River Plastic Surgery are dedicated to providing incredible results and compassionate care in a safe, welcoming environment.
WRDW-TV
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stalled front will lift north tonight into Friday bringing high rain chances to the CSRA. Coverage of rain will be isolated this evening and then turn more widespread late tonight into Friday morning. Temperatures will be in the 70s most of this evening into tonight. Winds will be light and variable with the front around.
wgac.com
Is the Mayor Trying To Dodge A Trip To The Pokey?
Many thanks to The Augusta Press for providing this article free of charge!. Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. invoked his constitutional right against self incrimination seven times in an interrogatory filed in Richmond County Superior Court in the matter of his divorce from his wife, Evett Davis. Specifically, Davis invoked O.C.G.A. § 24-5-505, a Georgia law that protects individuals from incriminating themselves in court proceedings.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Augusta metro area
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are definitely certain areas that have a higher price tag than others.
