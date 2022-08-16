ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Actor Adam Murray talks about new show with friends in Aiken!

[FULL] Morning Mix - Our favorite foods, Aiken Voices performances, and more!. The South Carolina Supreme Court temporarily blocked South Carolina’s six week abortion law. We look into the decision, plus, a look at mental health resources for students in Aiken County and talking with leaders on plans to expand Evans. Here are your top headlines.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Columbia County woman showcases her love for Elvis

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The King of Rock and Roll is alive and well in a local woman’s heart. We visited her home in Columbia County, where she has spent years dedicating parts of her house to a legend. For Laura Tinney, it’s not just a place to live...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Netflix Series Star Will Be In Aiken on Thursday

If you are a fan of the show “Stranger Things”, there are a couple of events that the Netflix series star will attend in Aiken. Adam Murray, who gave South Aiken High School some national attention when he wore a Thoroughbred t-shirt on the popular show. Murray will...
AIKEN, SC
Buena Vista, GA
Augusta, GA
North Augusta, SC
Augusta, GA
WRDW-TV

Recycled Rides program donates car to a local single mom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local woman got a life-changing gift that will help her pursue her career and take care of her family. It was all because of some businesses and their big hearts. “At first, I didn’t think it was the truth. Nobody doesn’t give anything for free,...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Another One Bites The Dust

We have been told that the award winning veteran city government beat reporter for the Augusta Chronicle has been “laid off,” in a cost cutting move by the paper’s owner. I am working to confirm details for this afternoon’s radio show…but we hear Susan McCord has been “downsized.”
AUGUSTA, GA
News19 WLTX

Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast items in Aiken, Augusta

ATLANTA — Two nearby cities will serve as a testbed for a new product concocted by Georgia-based Chick-fil-A. The company announced on Monday that, for a limited time, it will be offering new Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites at various Chick-fil-A restaurants around the country. In addition to being tested in Columbus, Ohio, Norfolk Virginia, Portsmouth, Virginia, Miami, and New Orleans, the new products will also find their way into locations in Aiken, South Carolina, and Augusta, Georgia.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

One of Augusta's newest attractions is all the rage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Are you looking for a healthy way to get out some anger? Augusta's newest attraction has just what you need. Dahman's Revenge Rage Room opened a few months ago at 2326 Walden Dr Suite B in Augusta. Kelsi Dammann is one of the co-owners. “You come...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Community roundup: Food bank to give away fresh produce

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Wednesday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive. During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles. Golden Harvest Food Bank and its more than...
AUGUSTA, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Fire Departments Mourn Loss of One of Their Own

You may not know him by name, but if you’ve ever made a fire call in Toombs County or the City of Vidalia, or needed a first responder, you may have been on the receiving end of what Mikell Byrd dedicated and volunteered his life and service to do. Sadly, “Big Mike,” as he was called by those close to him, succumbed to cancer early Monday morning in Augusta. A long procession of local firefighters and EMS personnel escorted him back to Vidalia and gathered with his family at the Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home.
VIDALIA, GA
columbiacountymag.com

Savannah River Plastic Surgery

Board-certified plastic surgeon, Billy Lynn, MD, FACS, has over 20 years of experience serving plastic surgery patients in the Augusta, Georgia area. He specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive procedures of the body, breasts, and face, including breast augmentation, body contouring, liposuction, and facial rejuvenation. Dr. Lynn and our staff at Savannah River Plastic Surgery are dedicated to providing incredible results and compassionate care in a safe, welcoming environment.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stalled front will lift north tonight into Friday bringing high rain chances to the CSRA. Coverage of rain will be isolated this evening and then turn more widespread late tonight into Friday morning. Temperatures will be in the 70s most of this evening into tonight. Winds will be light and variable with the front around.
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Is the Mayor Trying To Dodge A Trip To The Pokey?

Many thanks to The Augusta Press for providing this article free of charge!. Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. invoked his constitutional right against self incrimination seven times in an interrogatory filed in Richmond County Superior Court in the matter of his divorce from his wife, Evett Davis. Specifically, Davis invoked O.C.G.A. § 24-5-505, a Georgia law that protects individuals from incriminating themselves in court proceedings.
AUGUSTA, GA

