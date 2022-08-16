Read full article on original website
Man Infected With Tick-Bourne Disease, First Local Case In Washington State
The disease was previously reported in dogs.
KXL
Elderly Man First Human To Acquire Tick-Borne Disease In Washington State
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The first human acquired case of a tick-borne disease has been found in Washington state. A Whatcom County man in his 80s was hospitalized with severe disease from anaplasmosis. He was working in brush in Mason County where he was likely bitten by the tick. The...
Slog PM: More 90 Degree Days to Come, Cops Catch Lots of HOV Violators, Add This Tick-Bourne Disease to Your List of Worries
From Whatcom County comes the report of something new for insomniacs to worry about on one of those record-breaking warm nights: "[T]he tick-borne disease anaplasmosis." It was found in an 80-year-old man, who probably had his blood sucked by a tick. The Washington State Department of Health: "Human cases of anaplasmosis have been identified in Washington before, though all previous cases involved travel outside of the state. Until now, only dogs have been diagnosed with locally acquired anaplasmosis in Washington." The symptoms for this disease include "fever, headache, muscle aches, and nausea, vomiting or loss of appetite." These symptoms usually appear one to two days after the tick's blood-thirsty bite. The good news is that the timely application of antibiotics can undo anaplasmosis.
