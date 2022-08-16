ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, WA

The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Our COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates continue to show us in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s low community level. CDC updated its COVID-19 isolation guidance last week. If you test positive for COVID-19, you should stay home for at least 5 days and...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Man Dies in Mail Truck Crash in Grays Harbor County

A single-vehicle fatal crash involving a United States Postal Service truck and a separate three-car accident on Wednesday, Aug. 17, blocked off an area near State Route 8's milepost 4 east of Elma. A call to Washington State Patrol about the mail truck wreck came in at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday,...
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Person riding inner tube dies in Sammamish Slough

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A person who had been riding an inner tube in the Sammamish Slough was pronounced dead after they were pulled from the water on Thursday afternoon. King County deputies were called to the 12300 block of Northeast Woodinville Drive in Woodinville for reports that someone on an inner tube in the slough was in distress.
WOODINVILLE, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Again Has a New Health Officer

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story stated the county did not have an active health officer for five months. However, Drs. Steven Krager and Alan Melnick served in the role until Dr. Joe Wiley took over. The Chronicle regrets the error. Lewis County’s new health officer is now...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: More 90 Degree Days to Come, Cops Catch Lots of HOV Violators, Add This Tick-Bourne Disease to Your List of Worries

From Whatcom County comes the report of something new for insomniacs to worry about on one of those record-breaking warm nights: "[T]he tick-borne disease anaplasmosis." It was found in an 80-year-old man, who probably had his blood sucked by a tick. The Washington State Department of Health: "Human cases of anaplasmosis have been identified in Washington before, though all previous cases involved travel outside of the state. Until now, only dogs have been diagnosed with locally acquired anaplasmosis in Washington." The symptoms for this disease include "fever, headache, muscle aches, and nausea, vomiting or loss of appetite." These symptoms usually appear one to two days after the tick's blood-thirsty bite. The good news is that the timely application of antibiotics can undo anaplasmosis.
SEATTLE, WA
masonwebtv.com

Final Mason County Primary Election Results

Election officials with the Mason County Auditor’s Office certified the August 2nd Primary Election on Tuesday. Officially, Democrat Miguel Gutierrez and incumbent Republican Sharon Trask will face off in the General Election for Mason County Commissioner District 3. Gutierrez finished with 2,387 votes (43.03%) and Trask had 1,666 (40.05%). The third candidate in the race, Republican Mark Carlson, ended up with 1,487 votes (26.82%). And there were four write-in votes (0.07%).
MASON COUNTY, WA
masonwebtv.com

SR 302 at Little Minter Creek Closed until Aug. 23

Complications during installation of a new culvert have delayed the reopening of a section of State Route 302 on the Key Peninsula in Pierce County. The highway will remain closed until the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 23. During the extended closure, drivers will continue to follow the signed detour for...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
masonwebtv.com

Watch North Mason School Board

[LIVE VIDEO] Watch the August 18, 2022, North Mason School Board. Board members and staff are in-person in the board room at the district office, 71 East Campus Drive in Belfair, beginning at 6:30 PM. The North Mason School Board usually meets on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 PM.
BELFAIR, WA

