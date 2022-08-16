ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

AMD to unveil the "next generation of Ryzen processors" later this month

By Jorge Jimenez
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PnefJ_0hJmRBhX00

AMD is set to talk about the future of Ryzen processors in a livestream on August 29 entitled "together we advance_PCs." AMD's been talking a big game about these Zen 4-powered Ryzen chips for a few months now, so it'll be good to finally get some more information before their rumored fall launch.

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su and a handful of team red execs will be hosting the event that "will present details on the latest ’Zen 4’ architecture that powers upcoming AMD Ryzen processors and the all-new AM5 platform built around the latest technologies including DDR5 and PCIe5, all designed to drive a new era of performance desktop PCs," according to today's very brief press release .

We expect a lot of information regarding AM5, AMD's first socket and motherboard platform update in about six years. Exciting news for anyone looking to build themselves a brand new AMD gaming rig this holiday season.

Recent conflicting price leaks of four Ryzen 7000 chips show that we may have to brace ourselves financially this fall. The cheapest of the bunch, the Ryzen 5 7600X, is rumored to cost as high as $339, while the flagship CPU, the Ryzen 9 5950, allegedly will retail for nearly $900.

This fall should be an exciting time for the next generation of CPUs. AMD and Intel are launching significantly more powerful chips than their previous generations . We've seen some impressive numbers from Intel's Raptor Lake chips , making this conflict of dueling CPU families for the best gaming CPU a lot more competitive.

The livestream is set to take place on August 29 at 7 pm ET on AMD's YouTube channel .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

One day consoles will have a 'giant AI chip and all the games will be dreams'

David Holz, founder of Midjourney Discord AI image bot, on how AI will transform the world and the everyday gaming experience. The founder and CEO of Midjourney, David Holz, has some truly inspiring views around how AI image generation will transform the gaming industry. During the short time we spoke this week, I had to hold myself back from falling too deep into the AI rabbit hole. In the process, I discovered Holz's view on how this kind of tech will develop and how it's likely to benefit the gaming industry, as well as human creativity as a whole.
VIDEO GAMES
The Associated Press

Game. Create. Anywhere. CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 Gaming & Streaming Laptop AMD Advantage™ Edition Available Now

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- CORSAIR ®, a world leader in high-performance gear and systems for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts, today announced the availability of the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 AMD Advantage™ Edition laptop from the CORSAIR webstore and distributors worldwide. Starting at an MSRP of $2,699.99, the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 features state-of-the-art AMD processor and graphics for mobile systems working in tandem using exclusive AMD smart technologies, alongside CORSAIR and Elgato software and technologies, to create a gaming and streaming experience like no other. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005261/en/ CORSAIR®, a world leader in high-performance gear and systems for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts, today announced the availability of the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 AMD Advantage™ Edition laptop from the CORSAIR webstore and distributors worldwide. (Photo: Business Wire)
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Su
PC Gamer

Many existing PCIe 4.0 SSDs should work okay with DirectStorage says Phison

Reassuring news for anyone that has bought a compatible PCIe 4.0 SSD. Phison, the manufacturer of SSD controllers found on many consumer NVMe drives, has released a bit more information about its new I/O+ technology and firmware update, which is designed to accelerate DirectStorage workloads. The good news is that its popular E18 controller, which can be found at the heart of plenty of modern PCIe 4.0 SSDs (opens in new tab), already offers "exceptional performance that surpasses Microsoft’s recommendations for DirectStorage."
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

How W4 plans to monetize the Godot game engine using Red Hat’s open source playbook

Godot, for the uninitiated, is a cross-platform game engine first released under an open source license back in 2014, though its initial development pre-dates that by several years. Today, Godot claims some 1,500 contributors, and is considered one of the world’s top open source projects by various metrics. Godot has been used in high-profile games such as the Sonic Colors: Ultimate remaster, published by Sega last year as the first major mainstream game powered by Godot. But Tesla, too, has apparently used Godot to power some of the more graphically intensive animations in its mobile app.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

NZXT Canvas 32Q Curved

PC cases or even fully built PCs. That’s the stuff for which we know NZXT best. But monitors? Not so much. Enter the new NZXT Canvas 32Q Curved. It’s a 32-inch, 1440p and 165Hz panel that begs an immediate question. When it comes to gaming monitors, is it better to have something from a screen specialist, for instance LG, that’s then been optimised for gaming? Or can a gaming specialist apply their know-how to screens? Time to find out.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Next Generation#Zen 4#Pcie5
PC Gamer

The worst Elder Scrolls game is now on Game Pass

Even the one on Nokia N-Gage is more highly regarded than Battlespire. As part of the launch of QuakeCon this weekend, recently minted Microsoft subsidiaries id Software and Bethesda have brought a slew of classic games to PC Game Pass⁠—including what is arguably the worst Elder Scrolls game, Battlespire. Battlespire and fellow '90s Elder Scrolls games Arena, Daggerfall, and Redguard were recently brought to Steam as well (opens in new tab). The full list of games coming to Game Pass and the Microsoft store is as follows:
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
AMD
PC Gamer

It's probably already too late to clean up your gaming habits for Steam's upcoming 'year in review'

Quite frankly the only fun use of tech surveillance anyone's thought up. SteamDB creator Pavel Djundik (opens in new tab) recently unearthed evidence of a "year in review" feature similar to those offered by Spotify or Nintendo in the Steam API. Djundik provided a screenshot of the evidence, as well as a brief description of the feature, supposedly set to arrive with the end-of-year Winter Sale.
VIDEO GAMES
Phys.org

Open-source software enables researchers to visualize nanoscale structures in real time

Computer chip designers, materials scientists, biologists and other scientists now have an unprecedented level of access to the world of nanoscale materials thanks to 3D visualization software that connects directly to an electron microscope, enabling researchers to see and manipulate 3D visualizations of nanomaterials in real time. Developed by a...
SOFTWARE
PC Gamer

The most influential Quake mod of all time is back

Threewave CTF has been added to the Quake remaster on Steam, for free. Threewave, the classic capture the flag mod for the original Quake, is back after 26 years. Bethesda announced today (opens in new tab) that nine levels from the original Threewave CTF mod, along with the grappling hook, special runes, and other enhancements, have been brought back to life and added for free to the Quake remaster on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

How Typewise got into YC after pivoting to B2B productivity

Typewise won a spot in YC (and its standard $500,000 backing) after pivoting to fully focus on the B2B market — aiming to serve demand for typing productivity gains in areas like customer service and sales, per co-founder David Eberle. “Last year we realized where this makes most sense,”...
TECHNOLOGY
CNBC

Cisco shares on track for best day in almost two years after earnings beat

Shares of Cisco jumped about 6% on Thursday, their biggest gain since November 2020. Cisco released fourth-quarter results after the bell on Wednesday that beat estimates, and the company issued rosy guidance for the coming year. Cisco shares jumped about 6% on Thursday and headed for their best day in...
STOCKS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

11K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy