Family begs for tips after hit-and-run crash leaves motorcyclist on life support
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs man is in a medically induced coma after he was hit by a truck Monday morning while riding his motorcycle in the Old North End. The other driver fled the scene and now the motorcyclist's family is looking for tips from the community to bring that person The post Family begs for tips after hit-and-run crash leaves motorcyclist on life support appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Serious crash under investigation in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police warned the public about a serious crash just off I-25 on Thursday. At about 3:30 p.m. the department Tweeted the following:. Additional details on the crash weren’t available last time this article was updated. This article may or may not be updated depending...
Black Forest shooting victim & suspect identified
BLACK FOREST, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has identified the victim and suspect of the ongoing death investigation in Black Forest. Deputies have determined the case as a murder-suicide based on evidence and observations from investigations. 50-year-old Breana Tilley was identified as the victim by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. […]
Pueblo mom reacts to son being robbed at gunpoint, police arrest one woman
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- As three students from South High School were walking home from school on Wednesday afternoon, they were robbed at gunpoint. Multiple suspects took their backpacks, shoes, and phones. Pueblo Police tell 13 Investigates one woman has been arrested and multiple others have been detained and questioned. Thursday, 13 Investigates spoke with The post Pueblo mom reacts to son being robbed at gunpoint, police arrest one woman appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
2nd bank robbery in 3 days reported in northwest Colorado Springs
DENVER (KKTV) - For the second time in three days, a crook robbed a bank in broad daylight in northwest Colorado Springs. Like the crime reported Monday, the bank hit Wednesday is located along Garden of the Gods Road. Police have not released the name of the bank, just that it was located in the 1300 block. Monday’s robbery happened at the U.S. Bank just down the street in the 1100 block.
KKTV
Motorcyclist dies after hitting a parked car in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is reporting a motorcyclist died after hitting a parked car. The fatal crash happened Thursday morning at about 7:12. According to police, the rider “failed to navigate” a right turn in the 1100 block of Old Dutch Mill Road. The area is on the north side of the city just south of Garden of the Gods Road between I-25 and Centennial Boulevard. The motorcyclist then hit a parked car and died at the scene.
KRDO
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victim and suspect in Black Forest deaths
BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KRDO) -- On August 15, 2022, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) responded to a disturbance in a gated community called the Black Forest Reserve. When deputies entered the residence, they found two adults deceased. EPSO detectives were called out to process the scene. Based on...
KRDO
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputy involved in deadly Security-Widefield shooting identified
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office released the name of the second deputy involved in a deadly shooting that left two people and the suspect dead. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the EPCSO received a 911 call transferred from Fort Carson...
Pueblo man handcuffs theft suspect to his truck, waits for police to arrive in ‘citizens arrest’
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — When officers responded to a call for service on Aug. 15, they were met with a man handcuffed to a truck and another man saying he just performed a "citizens arrest." The suspect, Nicholas Quintana, was suspected of stealing tools from a local Home Depot. The arresting citizen, Luke Wodiuk, told The post Pueblo man handcuffs theft suspect to his truck, waits for police to arrive in ‘citizens arrest’ appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
A suspect accused of plotting to hire someone to murder her ex-fiance pleaded not guilty
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The woman accused of plotting to hire someone to murder her ex-fiance in Colorado Springs pleaded not guilty in court today. Venessa Lavaty is facing charges for murder in the first degree-solicitation a class 2 felony. Police say Lavaty's live-in boyfriend turned her in to...
KKTV
Suspects arrested after allegedly burglarizing Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a pair of burglary suspects only enjoyed their spoils for a few minutes before an officer caught up to them. A neighbor spotted two men hopping a fence and rummaging through a garage on Mount View Lane early Tuesday morning, then leaving with an armful of items. The witness saw the suspects drive off with the trunk popped open and called police.
KRDO
CSPD investigating bank robbery on west side
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that took place Monday on the city's west side. According to police, officers responded to a call regarding a bank robbery just before 4 p.m. on Monday. The robbery occurred in the 1100 block of W. Garden of the Gods Rd.
Local competitive athlete critically injured in a hit-and-run cycling accident
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Neal Oseland was hit while cycling Saturday in Fountain. The car that hit him fled the scene and left Oseland to be discovered by other cyclists, lying injured on the pavement before being airlifted to Memorial Hospital. Doctors there diagnosed Oseland with a broken scapula, five broken ribs, a bruised lung, The post Local competitive athlete critically injured in a hit-and-run cycling accident appeared first on KRDO.
Man arrested after woman found dead in El Paso County
A 62-year-old man has been arrested for First Degree Murder after Fountain Police Department found a woman dead in the 9000 block of Squirrel Creek Road.
Two men arrested for burglary & trespass
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two suspects who trespassed into a resident’s yard and stole items from their garage. Just before 5 a.m., CSPD officers were notified of a Burglary in Progress at a residence. The reporting party reported two men jumping into their neighbor’s yard and then entering their […]
KKTV
Mitchell High School employee on administrative leave amid criminal investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs high school employee has been placed on administrative leave amid “egregious” allegations of inappropriate behavior. In a statement to 11 News Thursday morning, District 11 said Mitchell High School faculty member Sarah Jones is the subject of an ongoing Colorado Springs Police Department investigation and is facing criminal charges.
UPDATE: Hit and run with serious injuries at Fontanero and Weber
UPDATE (8/15, 1:45 p.m.): CSPD has classified this as a hit and run involving another vehicle and a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist has serious injuries and was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention. The other vehicle fled the scene and there is no description available at this time. CSPD is asking anyone with information […]
KRDO
Colorado Springs man sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking and firearms charges, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Tuesday. 41-year-old Matthew James Vernon of Colorado Springs plead guilty specifically to possession with...
Schools and businesses burglarized & damaged; suspect arrested
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect in a string of burglaries and vandalism that happened overnight on Sunday, including two schools. CSPD first received a call about a person vandalizing and burglarizing multiple locations in eastern Colorado Springs just before 10:30 p.m. on August 14. The first reported location was […]
Spy camera found in woman’s Colorado Springs bedroom
A father is outraged after his daughter found a hidden camera in a room she was renting. She has since moved out of the Colorado Springs townhouse but doesn't want something like this to happen to anyone else.
