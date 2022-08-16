Yes, we must keep all land as it has been for thousands of years. Yet you wonder why tourism is the only industry on the islands. “We hate tourists and the visitors, and have no desire to build anything on these sacred islands. Our island hobby is complaining about the price of homes, no industry, no good paying jobs, only service jobs with relatively low pay.” Progress is a word not used on the islands. Let’s just live in the grass huts, fish, surf, and live off the Government handouts. SMH.
All that land is stolen and needs to be returned not only the crown land's but all the land taken from Hawaiians for unpaid taxes how can we possibly owe these terrorist anything?
Selling punaluu, thats just GREAT, there goes blk sand beach and the turtles, NOTTHING is SACRED anymore, OUR HAWAIIAN NO MO CHANCE. GOD HELP US KANAKA MAOLI.
