WALB 10
Flint River Fresh looking for more volunteers for daily maintenance
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With this season’s harvest starting soon, Flint River Fresh is asking for help. “Our workforce is the community. So we need individuals to sort of come out on a regular basis to these sites to help us with weeding, to help us with planting, to help us with harvesting and so this is like another way that we give back,” Fredando “Farmer Fredo” Jackson, executive director of Flint River Fresh, said.
Post-Searchlight
Local olive mill opens doors for public tours
More than 250 visitors gathered Saturday for a rare opportunity to tour one of the region’s newest agricultural enterprises and processing facilities. Located somewhat centrally between Bainbridge and Colquitt, Ga. Cook Redlands Inc. now manages an olive grove consisting of more than 2 million trees, and is a subsidiary of Bolloré Group: one of the 500 largest companies in the world.
Cordele Dispatch
City commission meeting goes well
The City Commission meeting was held Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the Cordele City Hall Courtroom at 5:30 p.m. with Commissioners Vesta Beal-Shephard, Isaac Owens, Wesley Rainey, and Chairman Joshua Deriso in attendance. The meeting agenda included several speakers to give reports, updates, and presentations. The Downtown Cordele Director, Monica...
WALB 10
New Lee Co. restaurant opening Monday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A brand new restaurant is coming to Lee County. Construction near highway 82 will be transformed into the new home of Fuzzy’s Taco shop. The Developer said that this location is prime not only because of the families that live nearby but because of Highway 82 bringing in new people each day.
WALB 10
Cairo daycare expands to third location
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - After 22 years in business, a Cairo daycare is expanding to their 3rd location. Angela Hopkins, Owner of Auntie Ann’s Daycare, said her 15 to 16 kids are on a waiting list for her daycare for six to seven months. Once the daycare opens, Hopkins...
southgatv.com
Albany commissioners overturn preservation decision
ALBANY, GA- Following an appeal hearing this morning, the Albany City Commission voted 7-0 to overturn the Historic Preservation Commission’s decision that prevented Phoebe and Albany Technical College from moving ahead with plans to build a living & learning community on the site of the former Albany High/Middle School on Jefferson St.
WALB 10
Southwell experiencing ‘system-wide’ technical problems
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Southwell health system is experiencing system-wide technical problems with its network. Southwell officials said the problems “may affect phones, e-mail and other forms of electronic communication at Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, Southwell Medical in Adel and all of (its) clinics and departments throughout the region.”
Albany Herald
Chilling at the courthouse: Dougherty Judicial Building gets new cooling equipment
ALBANY — For drivers in downtown Albany who were curious about the crane, the explanation is that it was there for the replacement of a cooling tower at the Dougherty County Judicial Building. The $145,000 piece of equipment is replacing a cooling tower that had been in service at...
WALB 10
Albany community center now named after Civil Rights leader
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Holly Homes Community Center is now named after Mamie Nell “Mimi” Ford Jones, a Civil Rights activist. The process to rename the community center started about a year and a half ago. And now, other activists who advocated for the change get to see it come into fruition.
Americus Times-Recorder
SUMTER COUNTY RESIDENT WINS DISTINGUISHED AWARD FOR YOUTH INFLUENCE
(TUCKER, Ga., August 12, 2022) — Dr. Crystal R. Perry of Sumter County was recently awarded the William H. Booth Award for the Southwest District which recognizes the outstanding work of Georgia extension agents involved in the 4-H program. The Booth Awards, sponsored by Georgia Electric Membership Corp., were...
Americus Times-Recorder
A Sumter County Homecoming
It was all so very Sumter County. A white tent was raised to welcome celebrants. Under the white tent there were little white wedding chairs and tables with not only table clothes, but also table overlays and in the center was a beautifully made Leon Holloway special, marking yet another one of our important moments. The room was wisely set, as there was audience sitting, then the grace of a space to mingle with our neighbors as we love to do, and oh how we made use of the space! A banquet table ready to offer us a feast lined the back of the tent. And of course, there was another table full of gifts for us to remember the day by.
WALB 10
Kemp announces broadband internet grant
Worth Co. Schools addresses safety concerns following incident. Albany community kickball game aiming to end violence. Albany community kickball game aiming to end violence. Update: Victim identified in APD homicide investigation.
Post-Searchlight
Miss Bush weds Mr. Buerster in Columbus Outdoor Ceremony
Kay Elizabeth Bush, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lane Bush of Bainbridge, Georgia became the bride of Shane Michael Buerster, on April 23, 2022. The bride is the granddaughter of Patsy Kay Taylor Bush of Colquitt, Georgia. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Edmund Buerster...
Merger of Sanderson Farms and Cargill is a bad deal for farmers and consumers
Why conspire with your competitors when you can just merge? Over the last two years, giant corporate meat companies have been settling lawsuits to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars that allege they conspired with each other to fix prices, lower workers’ and farmers’ pay and raise the price of meat for both […] The post Merger of Sanderson Farms and Cargill is a bad deal for farmers and consumers appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
‘Waging Peace. Fighting Disease. Building Hope.’Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter focus on giving back to Georgia hometown
After traveling the world and campaigning across the country, former President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter have shifted their efforts to giving back to the place they were both born and raised.
wfxl.com
Sumter County welcomes Veranda Medical Group
There will be a ribbon cutting and open house event on Thursday, August 18, to welcome the Veranda Medical Group to Sumter County. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. at 116 W. Church St, Americus. The Veranda delivers premium healthcare for the entire family at every stage of life.
southgatv.com
Robinson makes cut for SGTC barber post
AMERICUS, GA – Andre Robinson of Americus has been hired as the full-time Barbering instructor at South Georgia Technical College, announced SGTC President Dr. John Watford. Robinson has been an adjunct Barbering instructor for SGTC since August of 2019. He will report to Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers.
famunews.com
FAMU’s Grape Harvest Festival Returns Saturday, August 20
The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Grape Harvest Festival returns from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 20 at the FAMU Center for Viticulture and Small Fruit Research, 6361 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee. The 20th Annual Grape Harvest Festival is expected to draw more than 2,000 attendees who will celebrate family,...
WALB 10
SWGA school systems respond to social media threat
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several southwest Georgia school districts are responding to a social media threat being disseminated in Georgia school systems. On Wednesday, around 8:30 a.m., the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said it was made aware of a “vague warning of a shooting threat circulating on social media.”
southgatv.com
Elastography comes to Adel
ADEL, GA- Liver elastography is a type of imaging that checks the liver for fibrosis, which if not treated can lead to cirrhosis, liver cancer, and liver failure. The equipment at Southwell Medical uses ultrasound technology to check the stiffness of liver tissues as stiffness is a sign of fibrosis. This type of testing can sometimes be used in place of a liver biopsy, which is a much more invasive test that removes a section of the liver for testing.
