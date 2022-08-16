ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Mark Cuban Explains How a PA Ruined 2007 Mavs Trade for Kobe Bryant

By Eric Eulau
AllLakers
AllLakers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S5fsj_0hJmQLUa00

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban retells how a production assistant on Dancing with the Stars torpedoed a trade for Lakers great Kobe Bryant.

Sometimes, it's the trades that teams don't make that define years to come. In 2007, the Dallas Mavericks where on the precipice of executing a trade for a disgruntled Kobe Bryant who wanted to leave the Lakers. Of course, the trade never happened, despite Mavericks owner Mark Cuban believing that the deal was "done" at the time, and the reason it all fell apart is fascinating.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Cuban retold the tale of how his involvement in the show "Dancing with the Stars" played a major role in the deal getting nixed in recent podcast appearance on Bleacher Report with Taylor Rooks .

"I was going back and forth with Dr. Buss...he said look, 'I think we might be parting ways with Kobe.' I remember it vividly because there was PA named Elvis. ...and he was Kobe, Kobe, Kobe all the time. So it started to happen and I started telling him [Elvis] about it, and that was the kiss of death. As soon as I told Elvis, it all fell apart."

The Mavs owner explained how his loose-lipped approach ultimately torpedoed the deal once then general manager Mitch Kupchak caught wind of the potential trade.

"I guess Mitch Kupchak talked Kobe into staying. ...when a guy thats's key to your team wants to leave, you're going to do everything you can to keep him."

Cuban took some time to reminisce about what a Dallas team featuring Dirk Nowitzki and Kobe Bryant, arguably the two best scorers of the generation, would've looked like.

"It would've been damn good. Dirk, was like 'I would've traded me for Kobe.' I said, no Dirk, that's the whole point. We would've been something else."

As the story goes, Kobe stayed, the Lakers traded for Pau and won back-to-back titles (2009 & 2010).

As fate would have it, Cuban's Mavs swept the Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals as LA was vying for a three-peat. Dallas would go on to pull off a shocking 2011 NBA Finals upset of the LeBron-Wade-Bosh Miami Heat.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player

When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving. In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard. Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”. Erving said that...
NBA
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Skip Bayless’ shocking Bronny James comments

It’s no secret that Skip Bayless is a notorious LeBron James hater. The Fox Sports personality is one of the NBA superstar’s harshest critics and has been throughout his lengthy career. But now, it seems that Bayless’ hate has reached a new level as he’s taken to criticizing James’ son, Bronny.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

Heat Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Sometimes, trade rumors can drive actual trade scenarios in the NBA. The line between rumor and reality can be as thin as the line between fact and fiction in a biopic. In some cases, a player finding his name in a trade rumor offends him to the extent that he ends up actually wanting to be dealt. If that player just led a team in a charge to the NBA Finals, they may be justified in feeling that way.
NBA
ClutchPoints

‘He was the one who beat us’: Mark Cuban reveals it was NOT Stephen Curry who led Warriors to WCF win vs. Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks came so close last season only to see their NBA Finals dream ruined by eventual champs, the Golden State Warriors. Mavs owner Mark Cuban recently got brutally honest about his team’s heartbreaking loss in the Western Conference Finals, and apparently, he believes that there was one particular Dubs player who proved to […] The post ‘He was the one who beat us’: Mark Cuban reveals it was NOT Stephen Curry who led Warriors to WCF win vs. Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"

Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Elvis
Person
Mitch Kupchak
Person
Taylor Rooks
Person
Mark Cuban
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant gets brutal reality check on his Nets trade demand

There is a path for Kevin Durant to return to the Brooklyn Nets, but that would require the team to part ways with head coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. Owner Joe Tsai has already said no to that idea, which leads us to the tricky stalemate between the two sides. According to Brian […] The post Kevin Durant gets brutal reality check on his Nets trade demand appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

WNBA star blasts league as unsafe as she announces early retirement for ‘healing and personal growth’

A four-time WNBA All-Star is hanging up her jersey after reaching a "contract divorce" with her team and suggesting the league needs "safer environments" for new players. Liz Cambage, an Australian former player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is stepping away from the league "for the time being" just three weeks after she and the team split ways. Ms Cambage made the announcement in an Instagram post. Though her statements immediately after the split made it seem like she was amicably stepping away from the game, she did suggest she faced struggles with safety and support as a new player....
MENTAL HEALTH
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Says Ben Simmons Is Focused On His Career And Not Worried About Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant: "Ben Simmons Is Planning To Resurrect His Career. That's What He Tells Me. He Don't Care About."

Ben Simmons didn't have a good time in the NBA last season. He was part of an ugly trade saga where he made it clear that he wanted to leave the Philadelphia 76ers. His request was eventually fulfilled by the franchise as he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a trade package around James Harden.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marc Cuban#Nba Finals#Mavs Trade#The Dallas Mavericks
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Says Philadelphia 76ers Had A Chance In The 2001 NBA Finals Until Shaquille O'Neal Dominated Them: "We Woke Up The Sleeping Giant"

The 2001 NBA Playoffs saw one of the most dominant postseason teams of all time win the championship at the end of it. The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely bulldozed the competition as they looked to repeat as NBA Champions after their title win in 2000 as well. After sweeping the Western Conference, the Lakers were staring down a historic 15-0 postseason run (the first round was a 3-0 sweep over Portland) as they matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers led by Allen Iverson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy