ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

'Dicker the Kicker' Cut by Rams; Should Cowboys Sign Longhorns Ex?

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4STaE1_0hJmQ1vJ00

"Dicker the Kicker'' - who was used mostly as a punter for the Rams in their training camp - has just been cut by Los Angeles.

The Dallas Cowboys are still in search of a kicker, with their competition presently pitting Lirim Hajrullahu and Brett Maher against one another.

They were going to rotate on kicks in the preseason opener at Denver, but it's hard to rotate kicks when your offense barely scores, so ...

The competition continues on into Week 2 of Dallas' NFL preseason.

And maybe it should include a third competitor.

After the NFL Draft, the Cowboys opted to sign as a UDFA rookie the kicker from Texas Tech, Jonathan Garibay. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams did the same with Cameron Dicker from the University of Texas.

"Dicker the Kicker'' - who was used mostly as a punter for the Rams in their training camp - has just been cut by Los Angeles as part of the NFL-wide Tuesday move down to 85 on the roster.

The Cowboys signed Maher following his recent workout at the team's training camp in Oxnard. And in an obviously related move, it was Garibay who was waived.

All that followed a four-man tryout, with is CFL standout Hajrullahu still standing, and the reunion with Maher in play.

Dallas personnel boss Will McClay said of that workout and its result, "We just want to get a look at the best available kickers right now.''

Which leads to the question: Is Cameron Dicker, who might be a punter or who might be a kicker or who might not end up being good enough at either, worthy of a Dallas look?

We don't know the answer yet; maybe Dallas viewed Garibay as superior to Dicker, and that is that. Or maybe Dallas has no reason to be overly confident of its judgment at the position, given the franchise's recent struggles there.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Irvin Attempts To Stop Bar Brawl In Texas: Watch

Michael Irvin is a busy man as he flies between destinations in order to tend to all of his various engagements. For instance, Irvin works for both ESPN and the NFL Network. Sometimes, he can be found on First Take next to Stephen A. Smith while other times, he is simply doing NFL analysis on the league's own network. This leads to a lot of travel, and earlier this week, Irving found himself going between New York and Texas.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Los Angeles, CA
Football
City
Oxnard, CA
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBC Sports

Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury

Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

San Francisco 49ers Cut Former First-Round Draft Pick On Tuesday

This Tuesday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers are parting ways with a former first-round NFL Draft pick. That player is none other than veteran defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche. The 49ers are releasing defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche to get down to the roster limit of 85 players. The former first-round pick...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Mcclay
ClutchPoints

Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much success in the NFL Draft over the past few years, and their latest move won’t please the fan base. On Tuesday, the Raiders traded 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Tyree Gillespie, to the Tennessee Titans. The return heading to Las Vegas remains unclear, but Ari Meirov reports that […] The post Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AthlonSports.com

Denver Broncos Are Reportedly Waiving Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday

This Tuesday afternoon, the Denver Broncos are reportedly waiving a veteran wide receiver. This specific wide receiver was actually an NFL team's leading receiver just two seasons ago. According to a report, the Broncos have reportedly waived veteran wide receiver Travis Fulgham. He's entering the fourth year of his NFL...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Texas Tech#The Los Angeles Rams#The University Of Texas#Cfl
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s classy move amid rumors that his time as Cowboys bell cow is over

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott remains vital to the Dallas Cowboys offense, but not a few believe that it might be time for the team to hand the RB1 reigns to Tony Pollard. Whether that would eventually be the case in the upcoming 2022 NFL season or not, it doesn’t appear Elliott’s relationship with […] The post Ezekiel Elliott’s classy move amid rumors that his time as Cowboys bell cow is over appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Youtube
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
22K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy