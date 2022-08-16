Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Related
Bay News 9
A big boost for troubled schools in Hillsborough County
Tampa, FL. — Almost two dozen Hillsborough County schools with D and F letter grades last school year are celebrating big gains this year. The district’s Transformation Network announced all but 5 of the schools saw jumps of one to two letter grades, leaving only five schools in Hillsborough County that are failing, or near failing, by state standards.
Hillsborough County Schools put school funding referendum to the test
On Primary Election Day, Hillsborough County voters will decide whether to approve the school board's latest proposal: yet another referendum.
cltampa.com
Tampa city council member, retired Hillsborough judge revoke endorsements for Jared Smith ahead of election
Over the past couple of weeks at least three local leaders, including a city councilman and a retired judge, have removed their endorsements for Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Jared Smith, who is running for reelection in Group 37. The removal of endorsements come after Smith was found to have abused...
Andrew Warren sues DeSantis over suspension
Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren filed suit Wednesday to get his job back, saying that Gov. Ron DeSantis violated his First Amendment rights.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay News 9
Agency says it's seeing increased demand for supervisors at court-ordered visits in Tampa Bay
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The owner of Pinellas County-based Nannies Who Care tells Spectrum Bay News 9 that a service it provides, Supervisors Who Care, is seeing an increase in demand for supervisors for court-ordered visits between parents and children. What You Need To Know. The owner of Nannies...
Tampa Bay teacher says new curriculum trainings were ‘ultra-conservative’
A Tampa Bay teacher is speaking out about the recent curriculum trainings by the Florida Department of Education.
cltampa.com
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says she will not direct TPD to arrest those who have had or seek abortions
This morning, Mayor Jane Castor said that she will not direct the Tampa Police Department to arrest individuals who have had abortions which violate the state-mandated 15-week limit. At a "Coffee with Castor" event at West Tampa's Alessi Bakery, a member of Tampa's Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) asked the...
Florida Senate Puts Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren On The Clock
The Florida Senate on Monday gave suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren 15 days to request a Senate hearing that could determine whether he is reinstated or removed from office. The Senate sent a letter Monday stemming from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move Aug.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beach Beacon
Clearwater moves forward with downtown transit center
Last week was supposed to be a time of celebration when Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority secured a $20 million federal grant for a downtown transit center that has been talked about for more than a decade, City Council member David Allbritton said. Then City Manager Jon Jennings threw that into...
When’s the last day to vote early in Tampa Bay?
Early voting for the 2022 primary elections will soon end in the Tampa Bay area, and dates differ by county.
Bay News 9
Student arrested after lockdown at Lennard High School
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A student has been arrested following a lockdown at Lennard High School in Ruskin, which was lifted on Thursday afternoon. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) deputies are currently conducting an investigation. Deputies say that on Thursday, at approximately 10:30 a.m., they were alerted to an...
FDLE arrests six people in Hillsborough County for voting illegally in 2020
On August 18, FDLE agents arrested 17 people who voted illegally in the 2020 election, including six people from Hillsborough County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VIDEOS: Waterspouts spotted in Pasco and Pinellas counties Wednesday
Waterspouts came ashore in Pasco County near New Port Richey and N. Redington Beach Wednesday afternoon, but no damage was reported from the waterspouts.
cltampa.com
St. Pete Police Chief says homeless donations, previously hoarded by cops, will now go to a different department
Today at a St. Petersburg City Council meeting, St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway said that funds hoarded by SPPD, which were meant for the homeless, are being transferred to a different city department. He also claimed that his department hoarded the money because police officers "formed partnerships." On July...
pasconewsonline.com
Port Richey Police announces a homeless action plan in the city
PORT RICHEY, FLA - The Port Richey Police Department has initiated an action plan regarding the homeless population within the City of Port Richey. According to a social media post on their Facebook page Monday, the department is partnering with the Homeless Coalition of Pasco County, Metropolitan Ministries, as well as the Sword and Spoon to locate individuals who are interested in the resources available to them and assist in accessing those resources.
Animal Welfare Groups: No Puppy Sales in Pinellas
Florida Voices for Animals wants two Largo Pet Stores to Stop Selling Dogs and Cats
Lesser known rural loans help get families into homes
A federal grant by the United States Department of Agriculture is helping families build homes for well below market value.
Publix Sued Over COVID-19 Vaccination Injury
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A lawsuit has been filed against Publix Supermarkets for alleged improper administration or supervision of a COVID-19 vaccination, causing injuries to a man. The Publix located at 1700 34th Street North in St. Petersburg is the location where the vaccination was
Lennard High School In Ruskin Put On Lockdown After Accidental Shooting In Parking Lot
RUSKIN, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting an active investigation at Lennard High School, located at 2342 E Shell Point Road in Ruskin. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m. deputies were alerted to an adult male who arrived at
fox13news.com
Tampa City Councilors have mixed feelings on potential $20,000 pay raise
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa City Councilors had mixed feelings after the mayor surprised them with a proposal to give them a raise of more than $20,000. The Tampa mayor's Chief of Staff John Bennett visited city council on Aug. 4 to present their proposed budget. It included the surprise for the councilors.
Comments / 0