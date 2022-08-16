ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Bay News 9

A big boost for troubled schools in Hillsborough County

Tampa, FL. — Almost two dozen Hillsborough County schools with D and F letter grades last school year are celebrating big gains this year. The district’s Transformation Network announced all but 5 of the schools saw jumps of one to two letter grades, leaving only five schools in Hillsborough County that are failing, or near failing, by state standards.
Beach Beacon

Clearwater moves forward with downtown transit center

Last week was supposed to be a time of celebration when Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority secured a $20 million federal grant for a downtown transit center that has been talked about for more than a decade, City Council member David Allbritton said. Then City Manager Jon Jennings threw that into...
Bay News 9

Student arrested after lockdown at Lennard High School

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A student has been arrested following a lockdown at Lennard High School in Ruskin, which was lifted on Thursday afternoon. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) deputies are currently conducting an investigation. Deputies say that on Thursday, at approximately 10:30 a.m., they were alerted to an...
pasconewsonline.com

Port Richey Police announces a homeless action plan in the city

PORT RICHEY, FLA - The Port Richey Police Department has initiated an action plan regarding the homeless population within the City of Port Richey. According to a social media post on their Facebook page Monday, the department is partnering with the Homeless Coalition of Pasco County, Metropolitan Ministries, as well as the Sword and Spoon to locate individuals who are interested in the resources available to them and assist in accessing those resources.
fox13news.com

Tampa City Councilors have mixed feelings on potential $20,000 pay raise

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa City Councilors had mixed feelings after the mayor surprised them with a proposal to give them a raise of more than $20,000. The Tampa mayor's Chief of Staff John Bennett visited city council on Aug. 4 to present their proposed budget. It included the surprise for the councilors.
