Really? Your going to tax businesses so much they either 1) go out of business or 2) leave the USA 🧐. The best way to help reduce inflation is through competition, not regulation and taxes. Overbearing taxes is what started a revolution in this land...along with lack of representation...which we kind of wonder about when bills like this make it to law.
15% corporations tax is just added on to the product so the consumer pays, the taxpayers, raising inflation even higher. Ridiculous to say inflation reduction act.
I get concerned when this Administration says, “It won’t cost anything.” Especially when it already has a price tag! Let’s examine this for a moment. It’ll be paid by taxes collected from businesses and the rich. At least that’s the plan. The same claim was made about the 1.7 Covid Rescue Plan. That’s right. It won’t cost anything. Just runaway inflation, recession, job loss, extremely high gas prices, loss of America’s energy independence. No cost at all. Oh, and of course there is the fact that this Administration is writing off Billions of Dollars that would have paid for it. The price tag for “it won’t cost anything” is way higher than any American can afford.
Comments / 102