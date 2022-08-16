ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

NBCMontana

MCPS approves increased budgets for elementary, high schools

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees met on Tuesday night and unanimously approved new budgets for elementary and high schools. The elementary budget totals $64.1 million, which is a $1.7 million increase from last year. Property taxes will go up $3.58 per $100,000 in...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Officials urge caution in school speed zones

MISSOULA, Mont. — The countdown to the 2022-2023 school year means it's time for drivers to become accustomed to slowing down and watching out for school speed zones. The Missoula Police department reminds all drivers to be extra cautious. “Really try your best not to be distracted while driving,...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Co. invites residents to take public safety survey

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County invites residents to take part in a new public safety survey to help identify the biggest trends in local crime. The Missoula County Community Justice Department says anyone 18 or older who lives or works in Missoula County can take the 5-minute survey online through Sept. 30.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Registration open for UM Homecoming Parade

MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana Alumni Association is accepting registrations for this year's Homecoming Parade. The parade returns Sept. 24 after a two-year hiatus. The theme is Might of Montana. People can register a float or reserve a space to walk in the parade here. UM released...
MISSOULA, MT
Frenchtown, MT
Education
Missoula County, MT
Education
County
Missoula County, MT
City
Frenchtown, MT
Local
Montana Education
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Under Construction brings family fun this weekend

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Under Construction gives kids a chance to drive a forklift, operate a bulldozer and enjoy activities in the park. Kids will learn about trade careers and what each one does through hands-on activities. Tickets are $5 per person or $20 for families. Kids age 2...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Former Stevensville mayor appears in court

MISSOULA, Mont. — The former mayor of Stevensville who faces felony theft and misdemeanor official misconduct charges involving his government position appeared in Ravalli County District Court Thursday. Brandon Dewey pleaded not guilty to all six charges. Dewey had been arrested, but is now free on his own recognizance.
STEVENSVILLE, MT
NBCMontana

Celebration of Missoula Mayor Engen set for Saturday

MISSOULA, Mont. — A celebration Missoula Mayor John Engen's life will take place on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field at 10 a.m. Engen died on Monday after a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 57. Engen was Missoula's 50th and longest-serving mayor. During...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

SBA approves millions in disaster loans, centers' closing

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Small Business Administration has approved more than $8.7 million in disaster loans for those affected by the June flooding in Montana. SBA representatives are at Park, Carbon, Stillwater and Yellowstone County locations to help residents. Closing dates have been announced for the centers. Applications are...
MISSOULA, MT
#Mcps
montanarightnow.com

Two bedroom Missoula home to sell for $135,000

MISSOULA, Mont. - It's no secret it's a seller's market when it comes to finding a home in Montana right now. However, one unique home on the market is listed in the buyer's favor. In central Missoula, a two bed, two bath home will sell for $135,000 through a lottery...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Service Station Closing After 57 Years

Where will elderly people, handicapped folks, or busy mothers with small children go to have a friendly attendant fill their gas tanks after this weekend?. That’s a difficult question, because Gary Little, owner of Gary’s Service Station (not Gary’s Conoco, he was careful to tell us) is closing the only full-service gas and service station in Missoula after this weekend.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Garceau Fire grows to 3,200 acres, expands 2 miles to west

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Garceau Fire burning 10 miles west of Polson has grown to 3,200 acres. The daily flight log advises the fire is making a tear to the west, with a firewall of intense heat driving nearly two miles. The eastern section also shows intense heat to the north and east.
POLSON, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Rural Fire Dept. shares safety tips for summer barbecuing

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Rural Fire Department is sharing some safety tips for all using their grill this summer. Officials say outdoor cooking on propane, charcoal, or electric outdoor grills comes with an increased risk of fire and burn injuries. National Fire Protection Association reports that U.S. fire...
MISSOULA, MT
NewsBreak
Education
mtpr.org

Why is Montana known as the 'Big Sky state'?

Welcome to The Big Why, a series driven by your curiosity about Montana. We'll answer your questions, large or small, about anything under the Big Sky. This is our inaugural episode and we're answering a question that has to do with this show's name: Why is Montana known as the "Big Sky state"?
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

9 Professional Athletes and Coaches That Hang Out in Montana

Montana has become a place where people from across the world come to relax, sit back, and enjoy the scenery. Year-round, visitors from all over the world come to see our national parks, hike our mountains, fish our rivers, and ski our slopes. Montana has become a haven for families, young adults, and celebrities, and a place where they can get away from the big cities and enjoy nature's beauty.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula

At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GREAT FALLS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Trucker Miraculously Survives Being Crushed by His Load

Just loading a normal haul of posts. As a career self-employed trucker, it's as routine as it gets. And then it's not. We received word from the community of Plains, Montana, about the life-changing ordeal that truck driver Steve Blanchard is currently facing. And as small-town communities do, the people of Plains are answering the bell with Steve in his fight to survive.
PLAINS, MT
NBCMontana

Thompson Falls man indicted for kidnapping

MISSOULA, Mont. — Jacob Strong, who failed to meet his son's mother for a custodial exchange in Thompson Falls last August, is in custody and is due in court Friday. Strong, his son Harrison Sterling Strong and his mother Candace Bright, were located in Costa Rica. Strong was transported...
THOMPSON FALLS, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Man Assaults Girlfriend, Gets Caught With Cocaine

On August 17, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Stoddard Street for a reported disturbance involving one person reportedly taking a door off the hinges and striking his partner with it. While responding, the officer learned the male suspect party had left the residence. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
MISSOULA, MT

