Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
MCPS approves increased budgets for elementary, high schools
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees met on Tuesday night and unanimously approved new budgets for elementary and high schools. The elementary budget totals $64.1 million, which is a $1.7 million increase from last year. Property taxes will go up $3.58 per $100,000 in...
NBCMontana
Officials urge caution in school speed zones
MISSOULA, Mont. — The countdown to the 2022-2023 school year means it's time for drivers to become accustomed to slowing down and watching out for school speed zones. The Missoula Police department reminds all drivers to be extra cautious. “Really try your best not to be distracted while driving,...
NBCMontana
Missoula Co. invites residents to take public safety survey
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County invites residents to take part in a new public safety survey to help identify the biggest trends in local crime. The Missoula County Community Justice Department says anyone 18 or older who lives or works in Missoula County can take the 5-minute survey online through Sept. 30.
NBCMontana
Registration open for UM Homecoming Parade
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana Alumni Association is accepting registrations for this year's Homecoming Parade. The parade returns Sept. 24 after a two-year hiatus. The theme is Might of Montana. People can register a float or reserve a space to walk in the parade here. UM released...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
Missoula Under Construction brings family fun this weekend
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Under Construction gives kids a chance to drive a forklift, operate a bulldozer and enjoy activities in the park. Kids will learn about trade careers and what each one does through hands-on activities. Tickets are $5 per person or $20 for families. Kids age 2...
NBCMontana
Former Stevensville mayor appears in court
MISSOULA, Mont. — The former mayor of Stevensville who faces felony theft and misdemeanor official misconduct charges involving his government position appeared in Ravalli County District Court Thursday. Brandon Dewey pleaded not guilty to all six charges. Dewey had been arrested, but is now free on his own recognizance.
NBCMontana
Celebration of Missoula Mayor Engen set for Saturday
MISSOULA, Mont. — A celebration Missoula Mayor John Engen's life will take place on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field at 10 a.m. Engen died on Monday after a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 57. Engen was Missoula's 50th and longest-serving mayor. During...
NBCMontana
SBA approves millions in disaster loans, centers' closing
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Small Business Administration has approved more than $8.7 million in disaster loans for those affected by the June flooding in Montana. SBA representatives are at Park, Carbon, Stillwater and Yellowstone County locations to help residents. Closing dates have been announced for the centers. Applications are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
montanarightnow.com
Two bedroom Missoula home to sell for $135,000
MISSOULA, Mont. - It's no secret it's a seller's market when it comes to finding a home in Montana right now. However, one unique home on the market is listed in the buyer's favor. In central Missoula, a two bed, two bath home will sell for $135,000 through a lottery...
Missoula Service Station Closing After 57 Years
Where will elderly people, handicapped folks, or busy mothers with small children go to have a friendly attendant fill their gas tanks after this weekend?. That’s a difficult question, because Gary Little, owner of Gary’s Service Station (not Gary’s Conoco, he was careful to tell us) is closing the only full-service gas and service station in Missoula after this weekend.
NBCMontana
Garceau Fire grows to 3,200 acres, expands 2 miles to west
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Garceau Fire burning 10 miles west of Polson has grown to 3,200 acres. The daily flight log advises the fire is making a tear to the west, with a firewall of intense heat driving nearly two miles. The eastern section also shows intense heat to the north and east.
NBCMontana
Missoula Rural Fire Dept. shares safety tips for summer barbecuing
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Rural Fire Department is sharing some safety tips for all using their grill this summer. Officials say outdoor cooking on propane, charcoal, or electric outdoor grills comes with an increased risk of fire and burn injuries. National Fire Protection Association reports that U.S. fire...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mtpr.org
Why is Montana known as the 'Big Sky state'?
Welcome to The Big Why, a series driven by your curiosity about Montana. We'll answer your questions, large or small, about anything under the Big Sky. This is our inaugural episode and we're answering a question that has to do with this show's name: Why is Montana known as the "Big Sky state"?
9 Professional Athletes and Coaches That Hang Out in Montana
Montana has become a place where people from across the world come to relax, sit back, and enjoy the scenery. Year-round, visitors from all over the world come to see our national parks, hike our mountains, fish our rivers, and ski our slopes. Montana has become a haven for families, young adults, and celebrities, and a place where they can get away from the big cities and enjoy nature's beauty.
Montana Man Is The Voice To Some Of Our Favorite Pixar Characters
It's no surprise when we mention the word Montana these days, people automatically go to the series Yellowstone. Which who wouldn't, I mean it is entering it's 5th season and has spin off's being filmed at this moment in Butte, Helena, and Missoula. One thing people do not realize, is...
Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula
At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Trucker Miraculously Survives Being Crushed by His Load
Just loading a normal haul of posts. As a career self-employed trucker, it's as routine as it gets. And then it's not. We received word from the community of Plains, Montana, about the life-changing ordeal that truck driver Steve Blanchard is currently facing. And as small-town communities do, the people of Plains are answering the bell with Steve in his fight to survive.
Woman Arrested After People Heard Gunshots on the Clark Fork River
On August 15, 2022, at around 8:52 pm, multiple people called 911 to report gunshots coming from the Clark Fork River near the Creekside Apartments on Broadway. The reports stated that a group consisting of four males and a female were floating the river on innertubes and a paddleboard. One...
NBCMontana
Thompson Falls man indicted for kidnapping
MISSOULA, Mont. — Jacob Strong, who failed to meet his son's mother for a custodial exchange in Thompson Falls last August, is in custody and is due in court Friday. Strong, his son Harrison Sterling Strong and his mother Candace Bright, were located in Costa Rica. Strong was transported...
Missoula Man Assaults Girlfriend, Gets Caught With Cocaine
On August 17, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Stoddard Street for a reported disturbance involving one person reportedly taking a door off the hinges and striking his partner with it. While responding, the officer learned the male suspect party had left the residence. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
Comments / 0